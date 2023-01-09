Read full article on original website
Dr. Phil debate on illegal immigration gets explosive: 'Why didn't White people stay in England?'
Dr. Phil guests feuded over how America should handle its chaotic southern border, which has seen massive waves of illegal immigration, some of which is associated with cartels.
Karine Jean-Pierre, CBS reporter clash over Biden docs: 'You don't need to be contentious with me here, Ed'
Biden spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre had a tense exchange with CBS reporter Ed O'Keefe of the president's mishandling of classified documents, which is being investigated by the DOJ.
POLITICO
Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.
The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
msn.com
After Biden scandal, former CIA attorney worries about ‘over-criminalizing’ the mishandling of classified docs
A CNN segment on Tuesday discussed how "easy" it is to mishandle classified government documents. Former President Trump was embroiled in a scandal over the summer regarding government documents kept at his Mar-A-Lago estate in Florida. Now that President Biden appears to have mishandled classified documents as well, some parts of the media appear to be far less outraged over the issue.
Biden suggested the classified documents found in his garage were safe because it was locked with his Corvette in there
Biden said Thursday that he's "cooperating fully and completely" with a DOJ review into how the classified material ended up at his Delaware home.
Born-Alive Act: Pelosi, Schumer melt down after new bill requires care for babies born during failed abortion
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Leader Chuck Schumer and VP Kamala Harris were among Democrats who criticized Republicans' 'extreme' Born Alive Bill.
Candace Owens Wins $20M Lawsuit Against Republican Politician
Right-wing ultraconservative commentator Candace Owens has emerged triumphant after winning a lawsuit filed against her in 2021. In the suit, Republican politician Kimberly Klacik accused Owens of posting a video on Instagram claiming that Klacik committed campaign fraud, laundered money and illegally used drugs. The video also said that the politician was a “madam” of a strip club.
'Ethnically Insensitive': Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Lays Down The Law On Her First Day In Office, Bans Use Of 'Latinx'
Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders used her first day in office as Arkansas' first female governor to prohibit the use of "Latinx" in state documents, RadarOnline.com has learned. The former White House press secretary initiated an executive order to enforce the new vocabulary ban. Sanders, 40, cited pew research to support her decision to prohibit the "ethnically insensitive" term. After making history when she was officially sworn into office on January 10, Sanders got to work. Important topics like State infrastructure, public education, and healthcare were not targeted. Instead, the fresh governor took aim at the gender-neutral terminology that is used...
Russian prisoners sent to the front lines in Ukraine have been publicly executed for not charging into enemy fire, captured inmates say
One former inmate said many of the recruited Russian prisoners sent to the front in Ukraine by Wagner are drug addicts and "completely insane."
Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority
The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
Mike Pence 'troubled' by reports Biden's alleged mishandling of classified docs was known before election
Former Vice President Mike Pence voices his concerns on claims the Department of Justice sat on information about President Biden's alleged mishandling of classified information on 'Kudlow.'
msn.com
Don’t buy Biden’s ‘surprise’ — classified documents were moved at least twice
With the reported discovery of a second batch of highly classified documents connected to President Biden, the decisions of Attorney General Merrick Garland are fast moving from the inexplicable to incomprehensible. Garland was presumably briefed that classified documents were discovered in Joe Biden’s old office on Nov. 2. He also...
msn.com
Joy Behar suggests Republicans planted documents on Biden to help Trump: 'Somehow these documents appear'
"The View" co-host Joy Behar said Thursday that she didn't know a luckier person than former president Donald Trump and said President Biden's classified documents appeared just as "we were this close" to getting Trump. "I've never seen a luckier person than Donald Trump," Behar declared. "Just as we're this...
Jimmy Kimmel Nails Trump, Republicans Over Latest Blatant Hypocrisy
He also had a bipartisan plan for how to deal with both Trump and Biden on the classified documents issue.
msn.com
Ukrainians Strike Back in Soledar Against Infamous Wagner Group Forcing Retreat
Russian mercenaries took great losses on January 12 after the Ukranian Boarder Guard “side by side with the Ukrainian Defense Forces” engaged in a massive resistance in Soledar, Donetsk, as they aim to “[deter] enemy attacks in the Bakhmut sector”, a nearby at-risk town. The name...
George Santos claimed to be one of the first people in the US diagnosed with COVID-19. That looks to be bogus too.
Rep. George Santos claimed to be one of the first people in the US with COVID-19, but there are discrepancies in his retellings of the story.
msn.com
Don Lemon, Chuck Schumer clash over Biden classified documents story: 'For God's sake'
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., found himself on defense Friday when CNN's Don Lemon criticized his claim that President Biden was being "transparent" about the alleged mishandling of classified government documents. During an appearance on "CNN This Morning," Schumer said it was "too early to tell" whether Biden had...
msn.com
Russia Honors Dead Wagner Fighter Who Beat His Mom to Death as Hero Who ‘Always Helped the Weak’
A middle-aged Russian man sent to prison for beating his elderly mother to death has been honored as a hero in Russia’s increasingly deranged war dystopia. Sergei Molodtsov, 46, was killed while waging war against Ukraine as one of the notorious Wagner Group’s newly recruited prison mercenaries. He was buried in Russia’s Sverdlov region with military honors—and received a bizarre tribute from the local administration that described him as a gentle, “creative” soul and made no mention of his crime.
msn.com
McCarthy: Removing Schiff and Swalwell from committee is 'what we're supposed to do'
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said he hasn't changed his mind about his decision to remove Reps. Adam Schiff (D-CA) and Eric Swalwell (D-CA) from the House Intelligence Committee. The announcement comes shortly after he promised to also remove Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) from the House Foreign Affairs Committee, removing the...
msn.com
Ben Carson says Jan. 6 committee Social Security number leak was 'not an accident'
Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson suggested that the leak of nearly 2,000 Social Security numbers of Trump allies by the Jan. 6 Committee was "not an accident." Carson, whose information was included in the leak, appeared on Fox & Friends First to discuss the circumstances. He revealed...
