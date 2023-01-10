Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
Riding Off into the Sunset: The Greatest Western Film Stars of All Time
Slide 1 of 43: Get ready to feel the heat of the blazing sun, the weight of your trusty six-shooter, and the thrill of a good old-fashioned gunfight as we ride into the wild frontier and explore the most legendary actors to ever grace the screen in a cowboy hat! These actors have cemented their place in film history as masters of this beloved and iconic genre.
Comments / 0