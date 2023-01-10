ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
It’s Official! Louisiana Is Finally Getting A Buc-ee’s [VIDEO]

It is finally happening Louisiana is getting its first Buc-ee’s travel center! The deal was announced by Ruston, LA Mayor Ronny Walker after a Monday, January 9, City Council meeting solidified the negotiations between Buc-ee's development group CSMS Managment LLC. Mayor Walker announced Buc-ee's first Louisiana convenience store will be built on the western side of the city's border along I-20, at the Tarbutton Rd exit and the newly constructed $25 million dollar Tarbutton Exchange.
Buc-ee’s May Be Building A Store In Louisiana!

Louisianians have longed for a Buc-ee's to open in the Bayou State for years. It looked as if the state would get the famous Texas convenience store in 2016 when Buc-ee's announced plans to build its first Louisiana store in Baton Rouge. Unfortunately, the excitement was short-lived, and negotiations officially fell through on any Bayou State projects in 2017.
