To be showcased at networking event on February 28; Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe to Deliver Keynote Address. Officials from numerous St. Louis area government agencies, municipalities and utilities will showcase more than $2 billion in upcoming infrastructure spending plans for local construction contractors and other industry professionals at the 2023 Investment in Infrastructure Expo to be held February 28, 2023 at the St. Charles Convention Center. The infrastructure project presenters will discuss their plans and bidding opportunities one-on-one with hundreds of general and specialty contractors in attendance in a trade show floor networking environment that will also feature exhibits by dozens of equipment dealers and suppliers and a keynote address by Missouri Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO