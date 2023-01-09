ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairmont City, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nextstl.com

Intersection Intervention: DeBaliviere and Pershing

With all the new development at DeBaliviere and Pershing bridging the Skinker DeBaliviere and DeBaliviere Place neighborhoods, it’s becoming even more clear that the intersection needs an intervention. We’re patting ourselves on the back for building Transit-Oriented Development here bt the Forest Park DeBaliviere Metrolink station and on the #1 and #90 bus lines, but we then need to follow through on infrastructure that prioritizes the movement of people.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

NGA hiring police officers for St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The National Geospatial Intelligence Agency (NGA) is hiring police officers in St. Louis. Those interested must have a minimum of two years’ experience in law enforcement. Applicants must apply before Jan. 14.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

Village threatens to pull plug on fiber optics company

Citing resident complaints and traffic interruptions, Bethalto Public Works Director Rod Cheatham issued a stop work order on the company Clear Wave as it attempts to install fiber optic lines in the village. Bethalto Mayor Gary Bost says the sub-contractors hired by the company have also hit water lines and power lines during the installation process, so the village had to step in.
KMOV

Shooting in Franklin County leaves woman dead, man injured

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One woman is dead, and a man is injured after a shooting in Franklin County on Wednesday. Police responded to a call for shots fired at a Best Western on East 5th Street in Washington, Missouri, around 6:45 p.m. When they arrived at the scene, they found two people who had been shot. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and the man was transported alive to a hospital.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

Man charged with bringing gun to St. Louis school

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Prosecutors have charged a man with bringing a gun to a school in south St. Louis. The Post-Dispatch reported Monday that the 19-year-old man, Quinton C. Benson Jr., was charged Saturday with one count of unlawful use of a weapon. He was arrested Friday after...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Public works employee dies while cutting trees in Normandy

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) -A man died Monday morning while cutting trees in Normandy. Officials with the City of Normandy told News 4 an employee from public works was cutting trees in Hoelzel Park when a tree fell and fatally struck him. The man was later identified as 56-year-old Harold Parker.
NORMANDY, MO
southarkansassun.com

$500 Worth of Automatic Direct Payment Approved in Missouri

With a massive $5 million budget, another universal basic income (UBI) program has just been approved. The St. Louis Board of Aldermen in Missouri decided to approve $500 monthly payments to 440 families. However, the mayor, Tishaura Jones, needs to approve the said measure to finalize the details according to an article posted by The US Sun on January 07, 2023.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stlouiscnr.com

$2 Billion in New St. Louis Area Infrastructure Investments for Construction Industry

To be showcased at networking event on February 28; Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe to Deliver Keynote Address. Officials from numerous St. Louis area government agencies, municipalities and utilities will showcase more than $2 billion in upcoming infrastructure spending plans for local construction contractors and other industry professionals at the 2023 Investment in Infrastructure Expo to be held February 28, 2023 at the St. Charles Convention Center. The infrastructure project presenters will discuss their plans and bidding opportunities one-on-one with hundreds of general and specialty contractors in attendance in a trade show floor networking environment that will also feature exhibits by dozens of equipment dealers and suppliers and a keynote address by Missouri Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stlpublicradio.org

Missouri Mining Commission revokes permit for Ste. Genevieve silica mine

The Missouri Mining Commission has revoked a mining permit for a Silica sand mine in Ste. Genevieve County following months of opposition from residents. In a 4-1 vote, the commission ruled Thursday that NexGen Silica’s permit application contained irregularities. Commissioners cited a November request by the state’s administrative hearing commission that the state pull the permit, in part because the company’s application didn’t include a full list of property owners with a vested interest. The administrative hearing commission also noted that NexGen did not have a legal right to mine the land.
STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy