Mayor Tishaura Jones signs $93M investment in disenfranchised communities
While attending Monday’s ribbon-cutting for the Northside Economic Empowerment Center, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones announced that she’d approved a measure bringing $93 million in federal money to help disinvested communities.
KMOV
As new city police chief is sworn in, community members say parents need to do their part
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) -The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department welcomed its first chief from outside St. Louis on Monday, as Chief Robert Tracy was sworn in. Tracy has more than 30 years in law enforcement, most recently serving as Chief of Police in Wilmington, Delaware. He also served within the Chicago and New York City police departments.
Charges filed in Town and Country would-be wine caper
The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office charged a 31-year-old in connection with a recent attempted wine caper in Town and Country.
nextstl.com
Intersection Intervention: DeBaliviere and Pershing
With all the new development at DeBaliviere and Pershing bridging the Skinker DeBaliviere and DeBaliviere Place neighborhoods, it’s becoming even more clear that the intersection needs an intervention. We’re patting ourselves on the back for building Transit-Oriented Development here bt the Forest Park DeBaliviere Metrolink station and on the #1 and #90 bus lines, but we then need to follow through on infrastructure that prioritizes the movement of people.
KMOV
NGA hiring police officers for St. Louis
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The National Geospatial Intelligence Agency (NGA) is hiring police officers in St. Louis. Those interested must have a minimum of two years’ experience in law enforcement. Applicants must apply before Jan. 14.
advantagenews.com
Village threatens to pull plug on fiber optics company
Citing resident complaints and traffic interruptions, Bethalto Public Works Director Rod Cheatham issued a stop work order on the company Clear Wave as it attempts to install fiber optic lines in the village. Bethalto Mayor Gary Bost says the sub-contractors hired by the company have also hit water lines and power lines during the installation process, so the village had to step in.
KMOV
Legal documents claim racism and retaliation from St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s office, Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Newly filed pages of legal documents claim racism and retaliation from Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner, the woman elected and sworn to uphold the laws of St. Louis and Missouri. Rebecca Goetz, the person leveling the claims is white and said when a racist rant came...
KMOV
Shooting in Franklin County leaves woman dead, man injured
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One woman is dead, and a man is injured after a shooting in Franklin County on Wednesday. Police responded to a call for shots fired at a Best Western on East 5th Street in Washington, Missouri, around 6:45 p.m. When they arrived at the scene, they found two people who had been shot. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and the man was transported alive to a hospital.
Historic building in St. Louis vandalized, left unsecured
The Railway Exchange, a 110-year-old architectural gem and former home of the Famous Barr department store, now has wide open points of entry with no security presence after sitting empty for nearly a decade.
stlpublicradio.org
Tower Grove Park’s restored stream teaches about the Osage Nation and reduces flooding
Tower Grove Park revived a stream buried for more than 120 years to reduce flooding in the nearby Shaw neighborhood. The restored stream on the east side of the park now contains rain gardens that capture and redistribute stormwater to prevent flooding. It will also be the site where people...
wpsdlocal6.com
Man charged with bringing gun to St. Louis school
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Prosecutors have charged a man with bringing a gun to a school in south St. Louis. The Post-Dispatch reported Monday that the 19-year-old man, Quinton C. Benson Jr., was charged Saturday with one count of unlawful use of a weapon. He was arrested Friday after...
KMOV
Neighbors complained of constant gunfire. One local city said it was perfectly legal, until now
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The sound of gunshots has been breaking the silence in a local neighborhood. Neighbors say bullets regularly whiz past them and their children’s play areas. But it’s not a crime that’s plaguing them. In fact, one local town had, until recently, said it was perfectly...
KMOV
Public works employee dies while cutting trees in Normandy
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) -A man died Monday morning while cutting trees in Normandy. Officials with the City of Normandy told News 4 an employee from public works was cutting trees in Hoelzel Park when a tree fell and fatally struck him. The man was later identified as 56-year-old Harold Parker.
southarkansassun.com
$500 Worth of Automatic Direct Payment Approved in Missouri
With a massive $5 million budget, another universal basic income (UBI) program has just been approved. The St. Louis Board of Aldermen in Missouri decided to approve $500 monthly payments to 440 families. However, the mayor, Tishaura Jones, needs to approve the said measure to finalize the details according to an article posted by The US Sun on January 07, 2023.
stlouiscnr.com
$2 Billion in New St. Louis Area Infrastructure Investments for Construction Industry
To be showcased at networking event on February 28; Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe to Deliver Keynote Address. Officials from numerous St. Louis area government agencies, municipalities and utilities will showcase more than $2 billion in upcoming infrastructure spending plans for local construction contractors and other industry professionals at the 2023 Investment in Infrastructure Expo to be held February 28, 2023 at the St. Charles Convention Center. The infrastructure project presenters will discuss their plans and bidding opportunities one-on-one with hundreds of general and specialty contractors in attendance in a trade show floor networking environment that will also feature exhibits by dozens of equipment dealers and suppliers and a keynote address by Missouri Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe.
Historic restaurant, music venue pressing pause on operations
ST. LOUIS — A historic St. Louis restaurant and music venue known for blues and jazz says it's pressing pause on operations. BB's Jazz, Blues and Soups has been around since 1976, hosting music greats but owners say it's time to rethink things. Wednesday, customers called in and even...
stlpublicradio.org
Missouri Mining Commission revokes permit for Ste. Genevieve silica mine
The Missouri Mining Commission has revoked a mining permit for a Silica sand mine in Ste. Genevieve County following months of opposition from residents. In a 4-1 vote, the commission ruled Thursday that NexGen Silica’s permit application contained irregularities. Commissioners cited a November request by the state’s administrative hearing commission that the state pull the permit, in part because the company’s application didn’t include a full list of property owners with a vested interest. The administrative hearing commission also noted that NexGen did not have a legal right to mine the land.
Booming businesses in Midtown bring traffic woes
St. Louis' Midtown neighborhood is going through a renaissance.
I-55 lane shifts happening Monday, Jan. 9
Traffic troubles could be increasing along part of I-55 beginning Monday morning. That’s when MoDOT crews are moving forward with a significant lane shift and ramp closures.
