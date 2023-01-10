ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside, CA

highlandernews.org

Lead Plum Penny

The Highlander is committed to the pursuit of truth, the free exchange of information and ideas and maintaining a fair and independent student voice. The Highlander exists to serve its readership, comprised of the community at and around University of California, Riverside and the Inland Empire as a whole. In our pursuit of the truth, we will provide accurate information relevant to the experiences and interests of our readers. The Highlander seeks to foster an environment where student journalists learn the necessary skills to become probing, fair and critical in their writing and thought. We strive to go beyond basic reporting through vigorous investigation, analysis of the facts and creative thinking.
RIVERSIDE, CA
foxla.com

These Southern California elementary schools rank among state's most distinguished in 2023

LOS ANGELES - Several schools across Southern California ranked among the state's most distinguished elementary schools in 2023, according to State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond. The California Distinguished School list assessed more than 350 elementary schools statewide based on indicators included on the California School Dashboard such as...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fontana Herald News

Fromm is named assistant superintendent in CJUSD

Gregory Fromm, a former principal in the Fontana Unified School District, has been named the new assistant superintendent of business services in the Colton Joint Unified School District. Fromm was recently named the 2022 CBO of the year for Los Angeles County. He began his career as a football coach...
COLTON, CA
NBC Los Angeles

118-Year-Old Marriage Certificate Found in Corona Library Book

Imagine opening a used book and finding a marriage certificate that's more than a 100 years old. Well a Corona woman made it her mission to return it to the rightful owners and NBC4's cameras were there to capture that emotional reunion. Amy Jasman found the old document inside a...
CORONA, CA
recordgazette.net

Beaumont sends message in opener

The Beaumont High girls’ basketball team has won the last two Citrus Belt League titles, and a third consecutive championship may be in the offing. The Cougars indicated that on Tuesday, Jan. 3, blowing out Citrus Valley 91-21 in the CBL opener for both teams. “This just kind of...
BEAUMONT, CA
2urbangirls.com

Family ID hiker who fell to her death on Mt.Baldy

MOUNT BALDY, Calif. – A hiker who fell to her death Jan. 8 while hiking on Mt. Baldy has been identified by her family. Crystal Paula Gonzalez-Landas was identified as the deceased. She leaves behind four children. “Many know her as the dancing hiking queen or hiker for life....
MOUNT BALDY, CA
foxla.com

Disneyland offering its cheapest tickets for more days in 2023

ANAHEIM, Calif. - Some major (good) changes are coming to Disneyland and California Adventure - including one perk you won't want to miss if you like a good deal and a little extra cash in your wallet. Disney on Tuesday announced there will be more opportunities to snag one-day, one-park...
ANAHEIM, CA
foxla.com

This LA freeway just ranked 2nd most-congested corridor in America

LOS ANGELES - It's no secret that drivers across the United States spend a lot of time stuck in traffic, especially right here in Los Angeles. To be specific, LA drivers lost an average of 95 hours sitting in traffic in 2022, according to data from INRIX's annual Global Traffic Scorecard released Tuesday. In comparison, drivers in the U.S. lost an average of 51 hours based on data INRIX obtained from GPS, phone, vehicle, and city sources.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dylan Barket

Viral Videos Show Los Angeles River Overflowing as Heavy Storms Hammer Southern California

A viral video has shown the LA river raging for the first time in a long time. The Los Angeles River, also known simply as the LA River, is a major waterway that runs through the city of Los Angeles and several other municipalities in Southern California. The river is roughly 51 miles long and drains an area of over 834 square miles. Recently, Southern California has experienced unprecedented rains that have causing what you see in the video above.
LOS ANGELES, CA
theregistrysocal.com

Swickard Auto Group Pays $40MM for 171,903 SQFT Toyota Dealership in Ontario

Swickard Auto Group is expanding its holdings across Southern California. In a recent transaction that closed at the end of December, the auto company purchased a 171,903 square foot dealership in Ontario. The property was sold by EP Properties LLC for $40 million, or approximately $232 per square foot. The auto dealership was purchased with $42.37 million in new debt with Toyota Financial, property records show.
ONTARIO, CA
theregistrysocal.com

69-Unit Wilson Garden Apartments in Banning, Calif. Trades in $12.25MM Deal

Over the last year, Southern California has seen a significant number of multifamily properties trade hands. In one transaction that closed on Dec. 30, an entity linked to Sudheer Donthineni acquired the Wilson Garden Apartments in Banning, Calif. for $12.25 million, or approximately $177,536 per unit. The property was sold by an entity affiliated with Jian Chen, according to public records.
BANNING, CA
KVCR NEWS

Riverside County pilots program for pregnant women

Riverside University Health System — Medical Center in Moreno Valley has joined the program led by the California Maternal Quality Care Collaborative to promote the use of low-dose aspirin to prevent preeclampsia. Preeclampsia is a serious condition that causes high blood pressure and organ injury in pregnant women. The...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
anash.org

Car Slams Into Chabad of Palm Springs, Causing Major Damage

A driver slammed his vehicle into the Chabad of Palm Springs shul on Shabbos, with the vehicle crashing directly into the shul and causing significant damage. No one was injured. A driver slammed his vehicle into the Chabad of Palm Springs shul on Shabbos, with the vehicle crashing directly into...
PALM SPRINGS, CA

