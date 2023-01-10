Read full article on original website
Nine businesses in south Orange County targeted by burglarsEdy ZooOrange County, CA
San Bernardino County recruiting youth mentorsThe HD PostSan Bernardino County, CA
California witness reports second encounter with silent hovering objectRoger MarshCalifornia State
10 Riverside-San Bernardino Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbySan Bernardino, CA
California witness describes oval object on fire falling to ground levelRoger MarshFontana, CA
highlandernews.org
Lead Plum Penny
The Highlander is committed to the pursuit of truth, the free exchange of information and ideas and maintaining a fair and independent student voice. The Highlander exists to serve its readership, comprised of the community at and around University of California, Riverside and the Inland Empire as a whole. In our pursuit of the truth, we will provide accurate information relevant to the experiences and interests of our readers. The Highlander seeks to foster an environment where student journalists learn the necessary skills to become probing, fair and critical in their writing and thought. We strive to go beyond basic reporting through vigorous investigation, analysis of the facts and creative thinking.
Valley Roadrunner
VCHS’s Andrew Kordik named a ‘Carlston Outstanding Teacher of America’
Andrew Kordik, a history teacher at Valley Center High School was recently selected to receive one of the four 2022 “Carlston Outstanding Teachers of America” awards, presented by the Above & Beyond organization. Three other teachers representing high schools located in Hemet, Placentia, and Garden Grove have also...
foxla.com
These Southern California elementary schools rank among state's most distinguished in 2023
LOS ANGELES - Several schools across Southern California ranked among the state's most distinguished elementary schools in 2023, according to State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond. The California Distinguished School list assessed more than 350 elementary schools statewide based on indicators included on the California School Dashboard such as...
Coachella 2023, California's biggest music fest, just dropped its lineup
This year, Coachella will take place on two weeks: April 14-16 and April 21-23.
Hammer Burger Heading to Santa Ana
If the name Hammer Burger rings a bell, that's because the concept already has been a major hit, albeit in a slightly different iterations
Dave’s Hot Chicken Sets Opening Date In Temecula
Vail Ranch Center Location to Celebrate Grand Opening January 27th
Fontana Herald News
Fromm is named assistant superintendent in CJUSD
Gregory Fromm, a former principal in the Fontana Unified School District, has been named the new assistant superintendent of business services in the Colton Joint Unified School District. Fromm was recently named the 2022 CBO of the year for Los Angeles County. He began his career as a football coach...
NBC Los Angeles
118-Year-Old Marriage Certificate Found in Corona Library Book
Imagine opening a used book and finding a marriage certificate that's more than a 100 years old. Well a Corona woman made it her mission to return it to the rightful owners and NBC4's cameras were there to capture that emotional reunion. Amy Jasman found the old document inside a...
recordgazette.net
Beaumont sends message in opener
The Beaumont High girls’ basketball team has won the last two Citrus Belt League titles, and a third consecutive championship may be in the offing. The Cougars indicated that on Tuesday, Jan. 3, blowing out Citrus Valley 91-21 in the CBL opener for both teams. “This just kind of...
2urbangirls.com
Family ID hiker who fell to her death on Mt.Baldy
MOUNT BALDY, Calif. – A hiker who fell to her death Jan. 8 while hiking on Mt. Baldy has been identified by her family. Crystal Paula Gonzalez-Landas was identified as the deceased. She leaves behind four children. “Many know her as the dancing hiking queen or hiker for life....
foxla.com
Disneyland offering its cheapest tickets for more days in 2023
ANAHEIM, Calif. - Some major (good) changes are coming to Disneyland and California Adventure - including one perk you won't want to miss if you like a good deal and a little extra cash in your wallet. Disney on Tuesday announced there will be more opportunities to snag one-day, one-park...
foxla.com
This LA freeway just ranked 2nd most-congested corridor in America
LOS ANGELES - It's no secret that drivers across the United States spend a lot of time stuck in traffic, especially right here in Los Angeles. To be specific, LA drivers lost an average of 95 hours sitting in traffic in 2022, according to data from INRIX's annual Global Traffic Scorecard released Tuesday. In comparison, drivers in the U.S. lost an average of 51 hours based on data INRIX obtained from GPS, phone, vehicle, and city sources.
Viral Videos Show Los Angeles River Overflowing as Heavy Storms Hammer Southern California
A viral video has shown the LA river raging for the first time in a long time. The Los Angeles River, also known simply as the LA River, is a major waterway that runs through the city of Los Angeles and several other municipalities in Southern California. The river is roughly 51 miles long and drains an area of over 834 square miles. Recently, Southern California has experienced unprecedented rains that have causing what you see in the video above.
theregistrysocal.com
Swickard Auto Group Pays $40MM for 171,903 SQFT Toyota Dealership in Ontario
Swickard Auto Group is expanding its holdings across Southern California. In a recent transaction that closed at the end of December, the auto company purchased a 171,903 square foot dealership in Ontario. The property was sold by EP Properties LLC for $40 million, or approximately $232 per square foot. The auto dealership was purchased with $42.37 million in new debt with Toyota Financial, property records show.
Man with metal pipe in road-rage video on SoCal freeway involved in other incidents
Less than a day after shocking dashcam footage showed an angry man with a metal pipe engage in a road-rage attack on a Southern California freeway, other drivers are detailing similar violent encounters with the same individual.
NBC Los Angeles
Strong Storm Drenches Southern California. Here's When the Heaviest Rain Arrives
A storm that drenched Ventura County overnight with heavy rain moved south Monday morning into the Los Angeles area, bringing light showers that will intensify throughout the day. The storm, fueled by a long plume of moisture over the Pacific Ocean, will deliver the heaviest rain Monday afternoon and into...
theregistrysocal.com
69-Unit Wilson Garden Apartments in Banning, Calif. Trades in $12.25MM Deal
Over the last year, Southern California has seen a significant number of multifamily properties trade hands. In one transaction that closed on Dec. 30, an entity linked to Sudheer Donthineni acquired the Wilson Garden Apartments in Banning, Calif. for $12.25 million, or approximately $177,536 per unit. The property was sold by an entity affiliated with Jian Chen, according to public records.
Riverside County pilots program for pregnant women
Riverside University Health System — Medical Center in Moreno Valley has joined the program led by the California Maternal Quality Care Collaborative to promote the use of low-dose aspirin to prevent preeclampsia. Preeclampsia is a serious condition that causes high blood pressure and organ injury in pregnant women. The...
anash.org
Car Slams Into Chabad of Palm Springs, Causing Major Damage
A driver slammed his vehicle into the Chabad of Palm Springs shul on Shabbos, with the vehicle crashing directly into the shul and causing significant damage. No one was injured. A driver slammed his vehicle into the Chabad of Palm Springs shul on Shabbos, with the vehicle crashing directly into...
