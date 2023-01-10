ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland County, PA

local21news.com

Cumberland Co. couple charged with endangering the welfare of their children, police say

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A Cumberland County couple has been charged with endangering the welfare of their children following an ongoing investigation by the Newville Police. Authorities say 32-year-old Travis and Taryn Laughner are each charged with five felony counts of endangering the welfare of their children, along...
local21news.com

Dog shot in Dauphin County, police investigating

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Police in Dauphin County say they are investigating after a dog was shot in Susquehanna Township. According to authorities, it happened on December 31 around 1:30 PM on the 2400 block of Locust Lane. Police say an unknown black male who is described as...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

FOX 43

Dauphin County police searching for Hershey hit-and-run suspect

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Dauphin County police are searching for a suspect in a reported hit-and-run of public property. The Derry Township Police Department took a report where approximately 15 bollard lights in the center median of East Chocolate Avenue near the intersection with Ceylon Avenue were knocked down and destroyed.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Woman dies after car crashes into tree in Halifax

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A woman has died in Halifax Township after a car crash Wednesday according to state police. The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) have confirmed that crews were at the scene on the 600 block of North River Road around 2 p.m. in the afternoon. A...
HALIFAX, PA
local21news.com

Smokey the Bear stolen by thieves in Cumberland Co.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Smokey the Bear has been stolen according to the Cumberland County Crime Stoppers (CCCS). America's favorite fire safety official was taken from the entrance of Colonel Denning State Park in Lower Mifflin Township according to CCCS officials. Smokey and a fire danger sign were...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Police looking for missing teen in Franklin County

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a missing teenager in Franklin County. Feryi Sarate-Mancio, 15, was last seen on Christmas Eve along the 800 block of Limestone Drive in Chambersburg. "Sarate-Mancio is described as a 15-year-old female, Hispanic, and approximately 120 pounds," PSP said in a...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man threatens to kill state police, blow up barracks

McClure, Pa. — A Snyder County man was jailed after he called 911 at least 12 times and threatened to kill state police. William L. Allen, 49, of McClure, made the calls to 911 early the morning of Jan. 4 following a domestic situation at his home. Trooper Dylan Tamecki of state police at Selinsgrove says Allen told the dispatcher he wanted state police sent to the home. Allen specified...
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Man fatally shot at Lancaster County apartment complex

MOUNTVILLE, Pa. — A man was fatally shot at an apartment complex in Lancaster County. The district attorney's office said officers were initially called to the Lincoln West Apartments in West Hempfield Township on Sunday for a burglary in progress. When police arrived, they found the man dead. He...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man charged for failing to pay tow bill

Mifflinburg, Pa. — A Mifflinburg man had a company tow his vehicle from Lewisburg to Mifflinburg and then ignored the bill, police say. Cornelius L. McMullen, 50, has not paid the $200 bill from Bing's Auto, according to Officer Jackson Dylan Stroup of Mifflinburg Police. Bing's was dispatched on Sunday, Oct. 8 to tow McMullen's disabled 2009 Nissan station wagon from Lewisburg to Mifflinburg. A representative from Bing's called McMullen...
MIFFLINBURG, PA
local21news.com

Traffic Watch: Road work in Columbia leads to street closure

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The 300 block of Walnut St. will be closed Thursday according to the Columbia Borough Police Department. Police say the road will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The department cited road work as the reasoning. Authorities advise drivers to avoid the...
COLUMBIA, PA
abc27.com

$5,000 of diesel fuel stolen from Dauphin County gas station: Police

WEST HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police say someone stole over 1,000 gallons of diesel fuel from a travel plaza in Dauphin County on Dec. 30, 2022. Police say they responded to the Exit 77 travel plaza at 7800 Linglestown Road in West Hanover Township for a reported theft around 7:30 a.m. on Dec. 30.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA

