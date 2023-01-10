Read full article on original website
Related
local21news.com
Harrisburg police ask for help finding man after September shooting on Woodlawn St.
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — The Harrisburg Police Department said it is looking for help finding a man in connection with a shooting on Woodlawn Street in September. Police released pictures of the man who was wearing a skull sweat shirt when the shooting happened on September 25. Authorities said...
State Police: Two suspects steal nearly $12,000 from game of skill machine in Dauphin County
HALIFAX, Pa. — State Police are seeking help from the public in identifying two suspects accused of stealing nearly $12,000 from a game of skill machine in Dauphin County. The alleged theft occurred at a Shell gas station located on Peters Mountain Road in Halifax Township, according to State Police.
local21news.com
Cumberland Co. couple charged with endangering the welfare of their children, police say
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A Cumberland County couple has been charged with endangering the welfare of their children following an ongoing investigation by the Newville Police. Authorities say 32-year-old Travis and Taryn Laughner are each charged with five felony counts of endangering the welfare of their children, along...
local21news.com
Police seek identity of man who allegedly assaulted security guard in Harrisburg
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Police in Harrisburg say they are attempting to identify a man who allegedly assaulted a security guard at a building on the 1300 block of North 6th Street. According to police, a man entered the secure building around 5:00 PM on December 26. Police...
local21news.com
PSP searching for two men alleged to have stolen almost $12,000 from skill machine
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers (PCS) say state police are looking for two men suspected to have stolen $11,992 from a PA skill machine game in a Shell gas station on Peters Mountain Rd. in Halifax Township. PCS officials say the two men entered the...
local21news.com
Dog shot in Dauphin County, police investigating
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Police in Dauphin County say they are investigating after a dog was shot in Susquehanna Township. According to authorities, it happened on December 31 around 1:30 PM on the 2400 block of Locust Lane. Police say an unknown black male who is described as...
PennLive.com
Man shot dog while walking in Dauphin County: police
Police are looking for a man who shot a dog while walking around Susquehanna Township on Dec. 31. According to a release, the shooter encountered the dog while walking west on Locust Lane around 1:30 p.m., and shot it one time. The man then kept walking, turning onto 24th Street, police said.
Dauphin County police searching for Hershey hit-and-run suspect
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Dauphin County police are searching for a suspect in a reported hit-and-run of public property. The Derry Township Police Department took a report where approximately 15 bollard lights in the center median of East Chocolate Avenue near the intersection with Ceylon Avenue were knocked down and destroyed.
local21news.com
Woman dies after car crashes into tree in Halifax
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A woman has died in Halifax Township after a car crash Wednesday according to state police. The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) have confirmed that crews were at the scene on the 600 block of North River Road around 2 p.m. in the afternoon. A...
local21news.com
Woman arrested after allegedly saying she will repair vehicle, then steals it, police say
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in Cumberland County say a woman is facing charges after she allegedly stole a vehicle after lying and saying she would have repairs completed on the vehicle. The Upper Allen Township Police Department says officers were called to investigate the theft of a...
local21news.com
Smokey the Bear stolen by thieves in Cumberland Co.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Smokey the Bear has been stolen according to the Cumberland County Crime Stoppers (CCCS). America's favorite fire safety official was taken from the entrance of Colonel Denning State Park in Lower Mifflin Township according to CCCS officials. Smokey and a fire danger sign were...
WGAL
Police looking for missing teen in Franklin County
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a missing teenager in Franklin County. Feryi Sarate-Mancio, 15, was last seen on Christmas Eve along the 800 block of Limestone Drive in Chambersburg. "Sarate-Mancio is described as a 15-year-old female, Hispanic, and approximately 120 pounds," PSP said in a...
Man threatens to kill state police, blow up barracks
McClure, Pa. — A Snyder County man was jailed after he called 911 at least 12 times and threatened to kill state police. William L. Allen, 49, of McClure, made the calls to 911 early the morning of Jan. 4 following a domestic situation at his home. Trooper Dylan Tamecki of state police at Selinsgrove says Allen told the dispatcher he wanted state police sent to the home. Allen specified...
local21news.com
Man accused of biting officer after alleged shoplifting at Walmart, police say
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A Lancaster County man is facing charges after allegedly biting a police officer after he was caught shoplifting at the Walmart on Fruitville Pike in Lancaster, police say. According to police, officers were called to the store after someone reported suspicious activity on November...
WGAL
Man fatally shot at Lancaster County apartment complex
MOUNTVILLE, Pa. — A man was fatally shot at an apartment complex in Lancaster County. The district attorney's office said officers were initially called to the Lincoln West Apartments in West Hempfield Township on Sunday for a burglary in progress. When police arrived, they found the man dead. He...
Man charged for failing to pay tow bill
Mifflinburg, Pa. — A Mifflinburg man had a company tow his vehicle from Lewisburg to Mifflinburg and then ignored the bill, police say. Cornelius L. McMullen, 50, has not paid the $200 bill from Bing's Auto, according to Officer Jackson Dylan Stroup of Mifflinburg Police. Bing's was dispatched on Sunday, Oct. 8 to tow McMullen's disabled 2009 Nissan station wagon from Lewisburg to Mifflinburg. A representative from Bing's called McMullen...
FOX43.com
Lancaster County Human Trafficking Task Force announces 30 arrests made in 2022
Of the 30 arrests, 19 were charged with prostitution-related offenses and nine were charged in stings. The remaining two offenders were arrested for related offenses.
Two suspects arrested after shots-fired call in York, police say
YORK, Pa. — York City Police announced the arrests of two suspects following a shots-fired incident in the city last week. The suspects were arrested by officers responding to a shots-fired call at 3:44 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5 in the area of Penn Park, police said. Officers made contact...
local21news.com
Traffic Watch: Road work in Columbia leads to street closure
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The 300 block of Walnut St. will be closed Thursday according to the Columbia Borough Police Department. Police say the road will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The department cited road work as the reasoning. Authorities advise drivers to avoid the...
abc27.com
$5,000 of diesel fuel stolen from Dauphin County gas station: Police
WEST HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police say someone stole over 1,000 gallons of diesel fuel from a travel plaza in Dauphin County on Dec. 30, 2022. Police say they responded to the Exit 77 travel plaza at 7800 Linglestown Road in West Hanover Township for a reported theft around 7:30 a.m. on Dec. 30.
Comments / 0