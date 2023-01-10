Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Louisiana Cop Kills 2 Teenage Girls During High Speed Chase Of Criminal. Appropriate Chase?Chibuzo NwachukuAddis, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: The Little VillageM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
A 7-year-old child from Louisiana was killed by a neighbor's pit dog while playing outsideMalek SherifEast Baton Rouge Parish, LA
Why the "Worst Prison in America" was also called the "Bloodiest Prison in America."Sarah Walker GorrellBaton Rouge, LA
theadvocate.com
Iconic Baton Rouge bar Murphy's gets OK to proceed on license despite opposition
Over a quarter century after its initial closing, iconic Baton Rouge bar Murphy's has cleared another hurdle to re-opening after the city-parish Alcohol Beverage Control Board voted unanimously Thursday to allow Murphy's to continue its licensing process despite opposition from area property owners. Originally opened in 1980, Murphy's Bar was...
theadvocate.com
Scott Rabalais: On LSU gymnastics security, Walker Howard and a Will Wade sighting in L.A.
I would preface this type of column with my usual “notes on a golf scorecard,” but the scorecard got all soggy in Los Angeles at the CFP championship, so I had to toss it. …. … Jay Clark is worried. Worried about the one bad actor out of...
Mikaylah Williams looks to be next star athlete to bring excitement to LSU
BOSSIER CITY, La. (WAFB) - The LSU women’s basketball program continues to sign five-star talent, as the Tigers are quickly returning to be one of the premier programs in America. A player who many believe will be the next great to play for head coach Kim Mulkey prompted a...
Is In-N-Out Burger Next To Come To Louisiana?
After the announcement that Buc-ee's will be coming to Louisiana, In-N-Out followed that up with an amazing announcement of their own that looks like great news for burger fans in Louisiana. In-N-Out's President recently said that the company will start expanding east of Texas starting in Tennesse. She also stated...
theadvocate.com
Port of South Louisiana agrees to buy Avondale Global Gateway for $445M
The Port of South Louisiana has agreed to buy the former Avondale shipyard site for $445 million from the Virginia-based terminal operator that bought it five years ago, a deal port leaders argued will help the site reach its potential for economic development and job creation. T. Parker Host purchased...
theadvocate.com
Drop Dead Dangerous, Earthquake and a Cajun jam session: Shows to Watch
AFTER 8: Rhorer Plaza, downtown, 5 p.m. COZY LEN: Drago's, 6 p.m. ORIGINAL MUSIC GATHERING: La Divina Italian Café, 6 p.m. RUSTY YATES DUO: Sullivan's Steakhouse, 6 p.m. CHRIS ALLEN DUO: Bin 77 Bistro, 7 p.m. THE REMNANTS: On the Half Shell, Prairieville, 7 p.m. JOEY HOLAWAY: 18 Steak...
KEDM
$170 million bottling facility to be built in Louisiana
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. – Niagara Bottling has announced it plans to invest up to $160 million to establish a state-of-the-art production facility near Hammond. The company will create 70 new direct jobs with an average annual salary of $55,000. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in an additional 100 new indirect jobs, for a total of 170 new jobs in the Southeast Region.
theadvocate.com
Police chase legislation in the works after deaths of Brusly High students
A state lawmaker said Thursday that he is preparing legislation on police chases in the wake of a Dec. 31 chase that left two Brusly High School students dead. State Rep. Edmond Jordan, D-Baton Rouge, said he is in the early stages of drafting legislation but thinks it is feasible to get a bill approved during the upcoming legislative session, which begins April 10. Legislators began prefiling bills Wednesday.
BREAKING: LSU gets commitment from transfer DL Ovie Oghoufo
LSU has received a commitment from transfer defensive lineman Ovie Oghoufo. The 6-foot-3, 239-pound Oghoufo comes from Texas but also signed with Notre Dame out of high school when Brian Kelly was the head coach and played at Notre Dame for two seasons. Oghoufo had 54 tackles (8.5 for loss)...
khn.org
Bleeding and in Pain, a Pregnant Woman in Louisiana Couldn’t Get Answers
BATON ROUGE, La. — When Kaitlyn Joshua found out she was pregnant in mid-August, she and her husband, Landon Joshua, were excited to have a second baby on the way. They have a 4-year-old daughter and thought that was just the right age to help with a younger sibling.
saturdaydownsouth.com
High upside LSU QB announces he will enter transfer portal
LSU is losing one of its quarterbacks, as Walker Howard has decided to enter the transfer portal. Howard was a decorated 2022 recruit but will look for a quicker path to playing time elsewhere. It was unlikely that he would have had much of a shot at seeing the field...
theadvocate.com
Florida Boulevard bank site sold to car wash company for $900,000
An Atlanta-based car wash operator has purchased the former Chase Bank branch at the intersection of Florida and Sherwood Forest boulevards for $900,000. A limited liability company set up by Mammoth Holdings purchased the property at 11311 Florida in a deal that was filed Wednesday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s office. The seller was JPMorgan Chase.
What the Departure of QB Walker Howard Means for LSU
The LSU legacy will suit up for another program in 2023 after one season in Baton Rouge, but what's next for the Tigers?
2023 LSU football schedule: Games, dates, opponents
How do things look for LSU in the SEC championship race and the College Football Playoff hunt for the 2023 season? Let's look at the full LSU football schedule for the Tigers' 2023 season. 2023 LSU football schedule: Games, dates, opponentsSept. 3 vs. Florida State Sept. 9 vs. Grambling Sept. 16 at ...
theadvocate.com
Our Views: Endymion fumbles the Mel Gibson situation -- twice -- before recovering
The Krewe of Endymion scored big when it named Willie Fritz as grand marshal of its massive Carnival parade. What a crowd-pleasing choice, and what an opportunity to bring New Orleans together in celebration of Tulane football’s magical season. The only revelers likely to be unhappy might be USC fans still smarting over the Green Wave’s dramatic come-from-behind Cotton Bowl victory over the Trojans.
theadvocate.com
Tre’Dez Green powers East Feliciana by U-High
East Feliciana’s 6-foot-8, 240-pound center Tre’Dez Green scored 18 of his game-high 24 points in the first half to help power the Tigers to a 65-58 road victory over a seasoned University team Thursday night. Green scored 11 points in the first quarter as EFHS surged to a...
West Side Journal
Former Brusly baseball coach named Iberville Parish athletic director
Tait Dupont has spent most of his career coaching baseball and football, but he now has the task of overseeing more than what’s on the field or court. The Iberville Parish Public Schools System recently appointed Dupont as its new athletic director for the parish. He takes on the...
theadvocate.com
LSU quarterback Walker Howard entering transfer portal after one season
Heralded freshman quarterback Walker Howard intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal after one year at LSU, sources confirmed Wednesday to The Advocate. Howard redshirted after appearing in two games last fall. He completed 2 of 4 passes for 7 yards, all in the fourth quarter of the Tigers' 63-7 Citrus Bowl win against Purdue, but coach Brian Kelly expressed excitement about his development. Howard has four years of eligibility.
brproud.com
Body found near Baton Rouge fairgrounds identified
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A body found Wednesday morning near the fairgrounds was identified by officials Thursday. The body was identified by the coroner’s office as Andromeda Kirkland-Walls. Kirkland-Walls’ body was found at 9:29 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11 in the 15600 block of Airline Highway, according to...
brproud.com
Louisiana’s homicide rate second-highest in US, report shows
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana follows behind Mississippi in the highest homicide rates in the nation. The state of Louisiana has 19.9 homicides per 100,000 people, according to a study based on 2020 data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The total population in Louisiana was 4,657,757, according to 2020 census data.
