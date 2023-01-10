ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denham Springs, LA

theadvocate.com

Iconic Baton Rouge bar Murphy's gets OK to proceed on license despite opposition

Over a quarter century after its initial closing, iconic Baton Rouge bar Murphy's has cleared another hurdle to re-opening after the city-parish Alcohol Beverage Control Board voted unanimously Thursday to allow Murphy's to continue its licensing process despite opposition from area property owners. Originally opened in 1980, Murphy's Bar was...
BATON ROUGE, LA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Is In-N-Out Burger Next To Come To Louisiana?

After the announcement that Buc-ee's will be coming to Louisiana, In-N-Out followed that up with an amazing announcement of their own that looks like great news for burger fans in Louisiana. In-N-Out's President recently said that the company will start expanding east of Texas starting in Tennesse. She also stated...
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Port of South Louisiana agrees to buy Avondale Global Gateway for $445M

The Port of South Louisiana has agreed to buy the former Avondale shipyard site for $445 million from the Virginia-based terminal operator that bought it five years ago, a deal port leaders argued will help the site reach its potential for economic development and job creation. T. Parker Host purchased...
AVONDALE, LA
KEDM

$170 million bottling facility to be built in Louisiana

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. – Niagara Bottling has announced it plans to invest up to $160 million to establish a state-of-the-art production facility near Hammond. The company will create 70 new direct jobs with an average annual salary of $55,000. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in an additional 100 new indirect jobs, for a total of 170 new jobs in the Southeast Region.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Police chase legislation in the works after deaths of Brusly High students

A state lawmaker said Thursday that he is preparing legislation on police chases in the wake of a Dec. 31 chase that left two Brusly High School students dead. State Rep. Edmond Jordan, D-Baton Rouge, said he is in the early stages of drafting legislation but thinks it is feasible to get a bill approved during the upcoming legislative session, which begins April 10. Legislators began prefiling bills Wednesday.
BRUSLY, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

High upside LSU QB announces he will enter transfer portal

LSU is losing one of its quarterbacks, as Walker Howard has decided to enter the transfer portal. Howard was a decorated 2022 recruit but will look for a quicker path to playing time elsewhere. It was unlikely that he would have had much of a shot at seeing the field...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Florida Boulevard bank site sold to car wash company for $900,000

An Atlanta-based car wash operator has purchased the former Chase Bank branch at the intersection of Florida and Sherwood Forest boulevards for $900,000. A limited liability company set up by Mammoth Holdings purchased the property at 11311 Florida in a deal that was filed Wednesday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s office. The seller was JPMorgan Chase.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Our Views: Endymion fumbles the Mel Gibson situation -- twice -- before recovering

The Krewe of Endymion scored big when it named Willie Fritz as grand marshal of its massive Carnival parade. What a crowd-pleasing choice, and what an opportunity to bring New Orleans together in celebration of Tulane football’s magical season. The only revelers likely to be unhappy might be USC fans still smarting over the Green Wave’s dramatic come-from-behind Cotton Bowl victory over the Trojans.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theadvocate.com

Tre’Dez Green powers East Feliciana by U-High

East Feliciana’s 6-foot-8, 240-pound center Tre’Dez Green scored 18 of his game-high 24 points in the first half to help power the Tigers to a 65-58 road victory over a seasoned University team Thursday night. Green scored 11 points in the first quarter as EFHS surged to a...
JACKSON, LA
theadvocate.com

LSU quarterback Walker Howard entering transfer portal after one season

Heralded freshman quarterback Walker Howard intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal after one year at LSU, sources confirmed Wednesday to The Advocate. Howard redshirted after appearing in two games last fall. He completed 2 of 4 passes for 7 yards, all in the fourth quarter of the Tigers' 63-7 Citrus Bowl win against Purdue, but coach Brian Kelly expressed excitement about his development. Howard has four years of eligibility.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Body found near Baton Rouge fairgrounds identified

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A body found Wednesday morning near the fairgrounds was identified by officials Thursday. The body was identified by the coroner’s office as Andromeda Kirkland-Walls. Kirkland-Walls’ body was found at 9:29 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11 in the 15600 block of Airline Highway, according to...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Louisiana’s homicide rate second-highest in US, report shows

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana follows behind Mississippi in the highest homicide rates in the nation. The state of Louisiana has 19.9 homicides per 100,000 people, according to a study based on 2020 data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The total population in Louisiana was 4,657,757, according to 2020 census data.
LOUISIANA STATE

