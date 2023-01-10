Baylor Bears Men’s Basketball Team Drops Out of Latest AP Top 25 Rankings

Baylor Bears men’s basketball team dips out of latest Associated Press top 25 poll for first time this season

The Baylor men’s basketball team dipped seven spots and fell out of the Associated Press top 25 rankings for the first time this season, with the Bears currently sitting on the outside looking in at No. 26 in the latest poll released on Monday, Jan. 9.

Baylor (10-5, 0-3 Big 12) dropped both of its conference games this past week, losing to No. 17 TCU by one point on Jan. 4 before falling in overtime to now-No. 11 Kansas State on Jan. 7.

The Wildcats, under the helm of former Baylor assistant and first-year head coach Jerome Tang, are now 14-1 on the season and remain undefeated in conference play at 3-0.

Coach Scott Drew and the Bears aim to bounce back from a disappointing start to Big 12 play when they hit the road to face the West Virginia Mountaineers on Wednesday, Jan. 11 at 6 p.m. Central Time on ESPN-Plus.

The Big 12 Conference currently has five teams ranked in the Top 25: No. 2 Kansas, No. 10 Texas, No. 11 Kansas State, No. 14 Iowa State and No. 17 TCU.

The complete AP top 25 men’s college basketball rankings include:

No. 1: Houston (16-1); American Athletic.

No. 2: Kansas (14-1); Big 12.

No. 3: Purdue (15-1); Big Ten.

No. 4: Alabama (13-2); Southeastern.

No. 5: Tennessee (13-2); Southeastern.

No. 6: UConn (15-2); Big East.

No. 7: UCLA (14-2); Pacific 12.

No. 8: Gonzaga (14-3); West Coast.

No. 9: Arizona (14-2); Pacific 12.

No. 10: Texas (13-2); Big 12.

No. 11: Kansas State (14-1); Big 12.

No. 12: Xavier (13-3); Big East.

No. 13: Virginia (11-3); Atlantic Coast.

No. 14: Iowa State (12-2); Big 12.

No. 15: Arkansas (12-3); Southeastern.

No. 16: Miami (FL) (13-2); Atlantic Coast.

No. 17: TCU (13-2); Big 12.

No. 18: Wisconsin (11-3); Big Ten.

No. 19: Providence (14-3); Big East.

No. 20: Missouri (13-2); Southeastern.

No. 21: Auburn (12-3); Southeastern.

No. 22: Charleston (16-1); Colonial.

No. 23: San Diego State (12-3); Mountain West.

No. 24: Duke (12-4); Atlantic Coast.

No. 25: Marquette (13-4); Big East.

Receiving votes (number of votes): Baylor (93), Clemson (43), Florida Atlantic (33), Indiana (30), Michigan State (24), St. Mary’s (24), Northwestern (21), Rutgers (13), Illinois (13), Mississippi State (13).

