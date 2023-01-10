ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Baylor Bears Men’s Basketball Team Drops Out of Latest AP Top 25 Rankings

By Denton Ramsey
Inside The Bears
Inside The Bears
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QDGbA_0k93yNrO00

Baylor Bears men’s basketball team dips out of latest Associated Press top 25 poll for first time this season

The Baylor men’s basketball team dipped seven spots and fell out of the Associated Press top 25 rankings for the first time this season, with the Bears currently sitting on the outside looking in at No. 26 in the latest poll released on Monday, Jan. 9.

Baylor (10-5, 0-3 Big 12) dropped both of its conference games this past week, losing to No. 17 TCU by one point on Jan. 4 before falling in overtime to now-No. 11 Kansas State on Jan. 7.

The Wildcats, under the helm of former Baylor assistant and first-year head coach Jerome Tang, are now 14-1 on the season and remain undefeated in conference play at 3-0.

Coach Scott Drew and the Bears aim to bounce back from a disappointing start to Big 12 play when they hit the road to face the West Virginia Mountaineers on Wednesday, Jan. 11 at 6 p.m. Central Time on ESPN-Plus.

The Big 12 Conference currently has five teams ranked in the Top 25: No. 2 Kansas, No. 10 Texas, No. 11 Kansas State, No. 14 Iowa State and No. 17 TCU.

The complete AP top 25 men’s college basketball rankings include:

No. 1: Houston (16-1); American Athletic.

No. 2: Kansas (14-1); Big 12.

No. 3: Purdue (15-1); Big Ten.

No. 4: Alabama (13-2); Southeastern.

No. 5: Tennessee (13-2); Southeastern.

No. 6: UConn (15-2); Big East.

No. 7: UCLA (14-2); Pacific 12.

No. 8: Gonzaga (14-3); West Coast.

No. 9: Arizona (14-2); Pacific 12.

No. 10: Texas (13-2); Big 12.

No. 11: Kansas State (14-1); Big 12.

No. 12: Xavier (13-3); Big East.

No. 13: Virginia (11-3); Atlantic Coast.

No. 14: Iowa State (12-2); Big 12.

No. 15: Arkansas (12-3); Southeastern.

No. 16: Miami (FL) (13-2); Atlantic Coast.

No. 17: TCU (13-2); Big 12.

No. 18: Wisconsin (11-3); Big Ten.

No. 19: Providence (14-3); Big East.

No. 20: Missouri (13-2); Southeastern.

No. 21: Auburn (12-3); Southeastern.

No. 22: Charleston (16-1); Colonial.

No. 23: San Diego State (12-3); Mountain West.

No. 24: Duke (12-4); Atlantic Coast.

No. 25: Marquette (13-4); Big East.

Receiving votes (number of votes): Baylor (93), Clemson (43), Florida Atlantic (33), Indiana (30), Michigan State (24), St. Mary’s (24), Northwestern (21), Rutgers (13), Illinois (13), Mississippi State (13).

Want the latest in breaking and insider news for the Baylor Bears? Click Here

Follow Inside the Bears on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @LockedOnBaylor today! Click here To Listen.

Want even more Baylor Bears News? Check out the SI.com team page here

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KWTX

Buc-ee’s to break ground in Hillsboro

HILLSBORO, Texas (KWTX) - Texas’s favorite beaver is getting ready to break ground on another massive travel stop in Central Texas. Buc-ee’s will break ground on its new travel center in Hillsboro at 1 p.m. on Jan. 24 with a ceremony attended by local leaders at 165 State Highway 77.
HILLSBORO, TX
fox44news.com

Apply now for TEAM Waco 2023

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Greater Waco Sports Commission is now accepting applications for TEAM Waco 2023. According to the Commission’s official website, TEAM Waco is an initiative created in hopes to knock down physical, mental, or financial barriers for those wishing to participate in sporting events for residents within McLennan County. The application process is now open for those interested in completing the IRONMAN event in October 2023.
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Lorena’s Ray Biles announces retirement

LORENA, TX (FOX 44) — Following 31 seasons, 207 wins and a state championship, Lorena Head Football Coach Ray Biles has called it a career. Biles took over as the head man of the Leopards back in 1992, and since then has led the football program to 207 wins, along with the state championship in 2021.
LORENA, TX
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 1.12.23

(KWTX) - Here is this week’s restaurant report card for Central Texas:. Laziza Mediterranean Cuisine at 501 Westview Village in Waco failed a recent inspection with a 79. According to the food safety worker, several foods in the walk-in cooler exceeded the 7-day storage requirement. The sanitizer was way...
WACO, TX
KCEN TV NBC 6

Girl Scouts announces new cookie flavor

TEMPLE, Texas — There's a new cookie for you to stock up on this upcoming cookie season. On Tuesday, the Girl Scouts of the USA announced that it'll be debuting a brand new cookie flavor this February: the new Raspberry Rally. It's described to be the "sister" cookie of...
TEMPLE, TX
News Channel 25

Trooper killed in 2001 crash honored with Waco highway dedication

WACO, Texas — A section of I-35 between mile markers 342 and 352 in McLennan County was dedicated Thursday to a 51-year-old state trooper who died in a four-vehicle crash on May 9, 2001. The 87th Texas Legislature created the Trooper Richard Cottle Highway. DPS Director Steven McCraw joined...
WACO, TX
KWTX

‘It’s really hard for us’: Businesses in downtown Waco grapple with ongoing construction

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Ongoing improvements to Waco’s infrastructure have left roads downtown torn apart from construction, and local busines owners are feeling the impact. “It’s definitely made an effect on the overall business,” Nelson Rue, the owner of Schmaltz’s Sandwich Shop on 5th Ave., told KWTX. “Right now, the intersection of 5th and Austin is completely shut down so you can’t drive up in front of our store right now at all.”
WACO, TX
texasstandard.org

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas might not cover Ascension Texas hospitals in-network starting next month

Over 60,000 people in Central Texas might not be able to use their health insurance at one of the region’s biggest hospital systems starting next month. Ascension Texas hospitals might no longer be in-network for people who have Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas insurance plans starting on Feb. 1, unless the insurance company and the hospital can negotiate a new contract.
TEXAS STATE
fox44news.com

Battle for Belton Confederate Statue Removal Carries to 2023

BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) — The Bell County Commissioners Court met early this morning to tackle an ongoing controversial agenda, the confederate soldier statue on the northwest corner of Courthouse Square. For the past few years, some county leaders and members of the community have been advocating for the...
BELTON, TX
KWTX

‘This could happen to anyone:’ Dangerous black mold plagues Temple homeowners

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The 2021 freeze affected many Central Texans, but the effects from the freeze are still lingering for two new Temple residents. Experts said that when pipes burst in homes, there’s a likelihood for dangerous mold to grow. That’s exactly what a Temple family who moved to Central Texas from North Carolina about a year ago is dealing with today.
TEMPLE, TX
KCEN

Popeyes employees say they haven't been paid in weeks

TEMPLE, Texas — A group of Popeyes employees that work at the West Adams Avenue location in Temple claim they haven't been paid in weeks. 6 News spoke with some of them off camera, who say they've gone three and even four pay periods without seeing a single cent.
TEMPLE, TX
Inside The Bears

Inside The Bears

Waco, TX
1K+
Followers
773
Post
177K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheBears brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding Baylor athletics.

 https://www.si.com/college/baylor

Comments / 0

Community Policy