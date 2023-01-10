ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OK! Magazine

Emily Ratajkowski Bashes Ellen DeGeneres Over 'F**ked Up' Resurfaced Interview With Taylor Swift

By Nikki Schuster
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=236k4K_0k93xQIY00
mega

Emily Ratajkowski was seeing Red after watching a resurfaced interview Ellen DeGeneres did with Taylor Swift about her former boyfriends.

"This is so f**ked up," the supermodel, 31, wrote in response to a clip of the 2012 interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that has now gone viral on TikTok . "She’s literally begging her to stop."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y0xWZ_0k93xQIY00
mega

In the clip, the Grammy award winner, now 33, was visibly uncomfortable while sitting in a chair across from DeGeneres as photos of famous men – like Taylor Lautner , Justin Bieber , Joe Jonas and Justin Timberlake – flashed on the screen behind them.

ROUGH LANDING: ELLEN DEGENERES HAD TROUBLE GETTING A-LIST GUESTS AFTER MEAN STREAK WAS REVEALED

The now-64-year-old asked Swift during the interview to "ring a bell" every time a picture of someone she dated was displayed on the screen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2juaW6_0k93xQIY00
mega

The "Bad Blood" vocalist begged Degeneres to stop, telling her she wanted to keep "the one shred of dignity that I have ."

"I don’t want to [do it]," Swift pleaded. "They’ll send me angry emails, and I don’t want to get them."

She uncomfortably continued, "Stop it, stop it, stop! This makes me feel so bad about myself. Every time I come up here, you put a different dude up there on the screen, and it just makes me really question what I stand for as a human being."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VfB6h_0k93xQIY00
mega

Years after her sit down with Degeneres, the "Anti-Hero" hitmaker addressed how interviewers often reduce her to the men she has dated in the early days of her career.

BLINDSIDED: GREYSON CHANCE SAYS 'MANIPULATIVE' ELLEN DEGENERES 'ABANDONED' HIM

"When I was like 23, people were just kind of reducing me to — kind of making slideshows of my dating life and putting people in there that I’d sat next to at a party once and deciding that my songwriting was like a trick rather than a skill and a craft," she told Apple Beats’ Zane Lowe at the time, though she refrained from mentioning DeGeneres, who ended her long-running show in May 2022 after claims of cultivating a "toxic" workplace environment, by name.

“It’s a way to take a woman who is doing her job and succeeding at doing her job and making things, and it’s, in a way, it’s figuring out how to completely minimize that skill," the artist concluded.

Swift has now been dating longtime beau Joe Alwyn since 2017, having managed to keep their relationship on the down low for all these years. As for why she keeps her latest romance out of the public eye, she said in a 2019 interview: "I've learned that if I do [talk about the relationship], people think it's up for discussion, and our relationship isn't up for discussion."

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Britney Spears Models Revealing White Dress As The Paris Hilton Photoshop Debacle Rages On

Britney Spears is showing she's model material!On Monday, January 9, the chart topper took to Instagram to strut her stuff in an all white outfit as Justin Bieber's hit song "Honest" played over the video. The "Circus" vocalist spun around to her fellow pop sensation's 2022 hit song as she showed off her white lace dress with a cutout on her chest area that she paired with tan heels.The bizarre video comes on the heels of Spears shutting down claims that she attended Cade Hudson's birthday alongside Paris Hilton after the socialite posted a selfie with the songstress from the...
OK! Magazine

Pete Davidson Spotted Cuddling 'Bodies, Bodies, Bodies' Costar Chase Sui Wonders After Emily Ratajkowski Split

Move over, Kim Kardashian and Emily Ratajkowski! Weeks after Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson called off his short-lived romance with swimwear maven Ratajkowski, it seems the star is already back in the dating game, getting cozy with his Bodies, Bodies, Bodies costar Chase Sui Wonders!On Monday, January 9, the A24 leads were spotted out and about in Brooklyn, New York, cuddling up while grabbing a bite at Baba’s Perogies in the borough’s Gowanus neighborhood. The pair sat arm-in-arm, watching videos on Davidson’s phone as they waited for their fare, reportedly sharing a few smooches before heading out of the...
BROOKLYN, NY
OK! Magazine

Seth Rogen Claims In Resurfaced Interview That Tom Cruise Tried To Recruit Him & Judd Apatow For Scientology

Comedian Jerrod Carmichael's jab about Scientology and their poster boy Tom Cruise has renewed everyone's interest in the controversial topic. So much so, a video of Seth Rogen admitting he was nearly recruited into the religion by the movie star has now resurfaced on social media.In 2021, Rogen revealed during an interview with Howard Stern that the father-of-three once pulled him aside during an hours-long meeting to make the proposition."He said, ‘If you let me just tell you what it was really about … If you let me — just give me like, 20 minutes, to really just tell you...
OK! Magazine

Britney Spears Claims A Woman Tried To Set Up Her Husband Sam Asghari With A 'Pretty Girl'

Britney Spears went on another rant — this time, she claimed that her husband, Sam Asghari, was set up by a woman, much to her dismay. "The dance I wanted to at my wedding but don't you love the 'we have a surprise for you,'" the pop star, 41, said in a since-deleted Instagram video of herself dancing to Justin Bieber's song "Honest." "AWWWW THANKS!!! I was watching the birds perform for me.. while sitting in a chair," she continued. "The MOM points to my hubby and the pretty girl!! 'Thats a good match' she said and put them together!!!...
OK! Magazine

'Will We Ever See Jerrod Carmichael Again?': Golden Globes Host Shocks Social Media With Bold Quip About Tom Cruise & Scientology

Comedian Jerrod Charmichael is setting Twitter ablaze as he hosts the 2023 Golden Globe Awards. The star kicked off the show to a rather quiet crowd, with some calling him "so cringe-worthy" and a "total misfit" for running the Tuesday, January 10, show."Jerrod Charmichael is tanking badly right now," one social media declared, while another called his intro "so awkward."However, the internet was in total shock when halfway through the program, he took a dig at Scientology before Tom Cruise's Top Gun: Maverick costars Jay Ellis and Glen Powell came out to present a category."Backstage, I found these three Golden...
OK! Magazine

Here's One Word Prince Harry 'NEVER' Should Have Said In Tell-All Interview With Anderson Cooper

A body language expert has revealed one important slip-up Prince Harry made during his bombshell interview with Anderson Cooper."He uses a word that I don't think he should ever use and that is 'specifics,'" human behavior consultant Greg Hartley claimed after watching the CBS 60 Minutes interview, which aired Sunday, January 8.The statement in question came after Harry was asked if he would ever return as a woking member of the royal family, to which the 38-year-old replied, "the ball is very much in their court but Meghan [Markle] and I have continued to say that we will openly apologize...
OK! Magazine

Johnny Depp 'Totally Devastated' By Death Of Jeff Beck, Actor Was By Rockstar's 'Bedside' During Final Moments: Source

The death of famed English guitarist Jeff Beck has absolutely crushed his close pal Johnny Depp.The Pirates of the Caribbean star remains "totally devastated" and "is still processing" the heart-wrenching news in the days following the 78-year-old's passing on Tuesday, January 10, a source confirmed.Prior to the "Cause We've Ended as Lovers" vocalist's death, Depp "was by Jeff's bedside" along with "some other rock stars" who also had the chance to say one last goodbye to their loved one, the insider continued to reveal to a news publication on Wednesday, January 11.AMBER HEARD SEEKING NEW DEFAMATION TRIAL AGAINST EX-HUSBAND JOHNNY...
OK! Magazine

Katy Perry Dons Sexy Cowboy Outfit — But Fails To Get A Reaction From Fiancé Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry isn't afraid to try something new! On Wednesday, January 11, the pop star, 38, showed off a cowboy look. "advice fer the new yer: don’t squat with yer spurs on buddy 🤠," the singer hilariously captioned a slew of photos of herself wearing a sequin leotard and matching hat. Of course, people loved the outfit. One person wrote, "In your yeehaw era," while another added, "WOWWWWWWW."A third person added, "Im so ready for a yeehaw disco album 🐎🕺🔥."But there's one person who didn't comment or "like" the snapshots: Perry's fiancé, Orlando Bloom. As OK! previously reported, the actor,...
OK! Magazine

'The Hits Just Keep Coming': Tori Spelling's Daughter Hospitalized Mere Weeks After Actress' Own Medical Scare

Get well soon! Tori Spelling revealed on the night of Tuesday, January 11, that her and husband Dean McDermott's daughter Stella was in the hospital for undisclosed reasons. "The hits just keep coming," the mom-of-five wrote alongside a photo of the 14-year-old laying in a hospital bed with wires hooked up to her.It's unclear what's behind the medical incident, though as OK! reported, the actress herself and a few of her kids have been experiencing a few health woes over the past month.On December 21, the former reality star, 49, was hospitalized because she was having a "hard time breathing,...
OK! Magazine

Bradley Cooper Steps Out With Daughter As Irina Shayk Reconciliation Rumors Swirl — See Photos!

Another day, another outing in NYC!Oscar-winner Bradley Cooper was spotted partaking in one of his favorite pasttimes this week — spending some quality time with his young daughter, Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper, in New York City! On Monday, January 9, the A Star is Born staple braved the frigid East Coast temps, appearing all smiles as he walked hand-in-hand with his 5-year-old, whom he shares with former flame supermodel Irina Shayk. Pretty In Pink! Bradley Cooper Takes Adorable Stroll With Daughter Lea Cooper In NYC — See PhotosThe daddy-daughter duo kept it chic and cozy during their trip onto...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
OK! Magazine

Mariah Carey To File For Primary Custody Of Her & Nick Cannon's Twins Since Dad-Of-12 'Doesn't See Much Of Them' Anyway: Source

Though Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon amicably agreed to having joint custody of their twins when they divorced in 2014, a source is claiming the Grammy winner, 42, now wants primary custody of 12-year-old Moroccan and Monroe.The buzz comes as the comedian continues to expand his brood, welcoming his twelfth child last month."The reality of the situation is that Monroe and Moroccan are usually with Mariah anyway," an insider disclosed to Radar. "Nick doesn't see much of them."While the source insisted the Masked Singer host, 42, isn't a bad father by any means, his large pack makes it difficult for...
OK! Magazine

Britney Spears' Former Fiancé Says The Singer Initially Needed The 'Guidance' And 'Structure' Of Conservatorship

Just over a year after pop icon Britney Spears was released from her 13-year conservatorship, the “Toxic” artist’s former fiancé is getting candid about her controversial legal arrangement. During a recent appearance on Kevin Connolly's “Kevco, The Company Podcast,” Jason Trawick, who was with Spears from December 2011 to January 2013, revealed that he felt his X Factor ex initially needed the "guidance" and "structure" that her conservatorship provided."Listen, did she need a conservatorship when I was there? Yes. I'll be the first to say, but I was there from 2007 to 2012. Yes, I think she needed some guidance,"...
OK! Magazine

Princess Diana's Ex Butler 'Doesn't Recognize' Prince Harry Anymore: 'I See An Angry Privileged Prince'

Princess Diana's former butler Paul Burrell is going off on Prince Harry for releasing a slew of royal secrets in his new book, Spare, which was released on January 10. "I first met him in his mummy's tummy. I don't recognize the young man I see today. That's not the boy I knew," Burrell said on Australian morning show Sunrise. "What I see now is an angry, petulant, privileged prince who is constantly blaming other people and not taking accountability on his part."Burrell believes Princess Diana, who died in 1997, would be very unhappy about how her son is behaving....
CALIFORNIA STATE
OK! Magazine

Khloé Kardashian Will Attend Funeral Of Tristan Thompson's Mom Despite Cheating Scandal: Source

Through thick and thin. Khloé Kardashian is proving that she will be there for Tristan Thompson despite all he has put her through. The Good American cofounder, Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner will reportedly join the NBA player in Toronto to lay his mom, Andrea, to rest later this week after she died of a heart attack on Thursday, January 5.Tristan has reportedly paid and planned the whole service, ensuring it will be an intimate and beautiful celebration of Andrea's life.SINGLE OR TAKEN? THE KARDASHIAN-JENNER KLAN'S CURRENT RELATIONSHIP STATUSESAs OK! reported, The Kardashians star made sure she was by Tristan's...
OK! Magazine

Christina Hall's Husband Josh Hits Back At 'Insulting' Instagram Troll Who Calls HGTV Star Self-Centered

Coming to his lady's defense! After a slew of health woes that included mercury and lead poisoning, Christina Hall took to social media to show fans her morning wellness routine — and when one Instagram user called her out for being selfish, her husband, Josh Hall, quickly swooped in to come to her defense.The blonde beauty's Saturday, January 8, post depicted her exercising on her peloton bike for 30 minutes, doing "red light therapy" for 12 minutes, sitting in a sauna for 20 minutes and doing a 3-minute "cold plunge," but one troll felt her sauna, which is situated in...
OK! Magazine

REVEALED: 'Sister Wives' Star Gwendlyn Brown Addresses Disturbing Rumor About Dad Kody & Stepsister Aurora

Gwendlyn Brown is putting the rumors to rest about her dad Kody and stepsister Aurora. The 21-year-old addressed the wild claim in question in her YouTube recap, posted Wednesday, January 11, of a past episode of Sister Wives. While answering fan questions, the daughter of Kody and his ex-wife Christine Brown looked shocked while reading the first message, saying, "Oh god! OK."The fan asked whether the photo circulating on the internet of Kody allegedly "making out" with his stepdaughter, Aurora, was real. 'SISTER WIVES' STAR KODY BROWN 'ACTIVELY LOOKING' FOR A NEW WIFE AFTER SPLITS FROM CHRISTINE, JANELLE & MERI:...
OK! Magazine

Former Scientologist Leah Remini Thanks Golden Globes Host Jerrod Carmichael For Bringing Up Shelly Miscavige's Disappearance

While viewers could hear audible gasps when Golden Globes host Jerrod Carmichael took a dig at Scientology, former member Leah Remini praised the comedian for bringing up the controversial subject and the mystery surrounding the disappearance of Shelly Miscavige, the wife of church leader David Miscavige.Before Tom Cruise's Top Gun: Maverick costars Jay Ellis and Glen Powell came out to present a category, Carmichael took to the stage holding three trophies. "Backstage, I found these three Golden Globe awards that Tom Cruise returned," he quipped. "I think maybe we take these three things and exchange them for the safe return...
OK! Magazine

Burning Love! Austin Butler Makes Out With Girlfriend Kaia Gerber After Golden Globes Win — Watch

Austin Butler may have been a big winner in more ways than one after the 2023 Golden Globes! In a now-viral TikTok, the Hollywood hunk and his girlfriend, Kaia Gerber, shared quite the make out session after Butler took home the Best Actor in a Drama Motion Picture award for his portrayal of Elvis Presley in 2022's Elvis. In the clip originally shared by French journalist Alexandre Maras, the model, who donned a slinky black gown paired with a matching clutch purse, wrapped her arms around her man, who rocked a slick black tuxedo, as they shared a passionate kiss....
OK! Magazine

'GMA' Fans Beg T.J. Holmes & Amy Robach To Remain Off-Air, Sick Of Watching Co-Hosts 'Flirt For An Hour'

While T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's fate at Good Morning America 3 remains up in the air, ABC fans appear to be in no rush to see their faces back on the small screen. Ever since the GMA3 cohosts were taken off-air in December 2022 as the network looks into whether they violated their contracts with their affair, viewers have warmed up to replacements Dr. Jennifer Ashton, Rhiannon Ally and DeMarco Morgan — so much so that they want them to take over for the controversial couple.Fans flooded the comments of the trio's respective Instagram accounts with their praise, as...
OK! Magazine

'DWTS' Pros Val Chmerkovskiy & Jenna Johnson Welcome Their First Child Together: Photo

Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson's dream came true! The Dancing With the Stars power couple announced they welcomed a baby boy together on Tuesday, January 10, after years of trying to grow their family. "Our world is forever changed 🤍1.10.2023," the happy pair gushed in a shared Instagram post on Thursday, January 12, alongside a black and white photo of the two holding the newborn's tiny hand. UNDER FIRE: FANS SLAM 'DWTS' JUDGE CARRIE ANNE INABA FOR HARSH CRITIQUE OF SELMA BLAIRChmerkovskiy and Johnson, who have been together since 2015, remained transparent about the struggles they faced trying to conceive...
UTAH STATE
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

181K+
Followers
6K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy