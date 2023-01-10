Paytient, a Columbia, MO-based supplier of Well being Cost Accounts (HPAs), raised $40.5M Sequence B funding. The spherical was comprised of $33M in fairness from new and present traders and $7.5M in debt from Silicon Valley Financial institution. The fairness spherical included participation from Mercato Companions Traverse Fund, Bertelsmann Investments, Lightbank, Felicis Ventures, Field Group, Lachy Groom, Left Lane Capital, Commerce Financial institution, Crossbeam Ventures, Cultivation Capital, and Impressed Capital. Mercato Companions Traverse Fund managing director, Joe Kaiser, joined the corporate’s board of administrators whereas Thorsten Wirkes of Bertelsmann Investments joined the board as an observer.

1 DAY AGO