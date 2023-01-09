Read full article on original website
Alex Katz Brings Good Company to Fort LauderdaleNew River Fine Art | Burgess Modern + ContemporaryFort Lauderdale, FL
Dangerous Leak in Downtown Miami Causes ClosuresDylan BarketMiami, FL
Major discount retail chain opening new location in Florida this monthKristen WaltersHomestead, FL
Experience the Charm of Coral Gables: A City with a Rich History and a Hometown FeelDylan BarketCoral Gables, FL
Miami Dolphins May Defy the Odds as Longshot Super Bowl ContendersDylan BarketMiami, FL
islandernews.com
Number of Miami elders with mortgages ranks among the nation’s highest
Still carrying the burden of a mortgage in your retirement age?. You're not alone, at least in the Miami area, where 23.52% of all mortgage holders were age 65 or older in 2022, according to the latest report from Lending Tree. Miami ranks among the top three largest 50 metros...
southfloridareporter.com
Fort Lauderdale Airport has been named One of the Worst Airports in the US
Many Americans wish to travel more frequently in 2023, with travel being one of the top New Year’s resolutions every year. However, air travel can be a stressful experience, especially when flight delays and cancellations occur. According to The Bureau of Transportations Statistics, there were 1,042,056 delayed flights in...
floridabulldog.org
Study shows more homeless deaths in Broward than Miami-Dade as rates spike in both counties
Numbers show that homelessness, which shortens lives everywhere, is twice as lethal in Broward as in Miami-Dade. The comparative data points come from a study of homeless deaths in 2016 through 2020 that The Guardian newspaper reported last year, as well as from the study’s author. “The average person...
multihousingnews.com
Atlantic | Pacific Breaks Ground on 616-Unit Miami Community
The project is considered the largest mixed-income, transit-oriented development to ever get underway in Miami-Dade County. Atlantic | Pacific Cos. has broken ground on Atlantic Station, a 616-unit, mixed-income community in Miami that will include 360 workforce housing apartments. Previously known as Block 45, the project is considered the largest single-phase transit-oriented development to ever get underway in Miami-Dade County.
iheart.com
Here's The Highest-Rated Chinese Restaurant In Miami
There's no shortage of delicious Chinese restaurants in the United States, especially in Miami. That's why we have Yelp to assist those looking for their next favorite spot in the Magic City to grab fried rice, dumplings, and other popular Chinese dishes. After searching the "Chinese" tag and narrowing results...
FAU Professor Says HOA’s Partially Responsible For Rising Rent Rates In Florida
BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Florida Atlantic University Professor says rules set by Homeowner Associations in Florida are partially responsible for rising rent rates. Ken Johnson, Ph.D.., an economist at FAU’s College of Business, says an abundance of short-term rentals on […]
coingeek.com
Block Dojo Miami to launch May 6, a once in a lifetime opportunity for blockchain startups
Just the other day, I noticed a LinkedIn post by Patrick Thompson, my friend and CoinGeek contributor that now works full time as the Vice President of the Miami Block Dojo Deal Flow Department. His happy post stated that 2022 was a good year for the Block Dojo and confirmed the first Miami cohort would be commencing on May 6, 2023.
communitynewspapers.com
Colonial Palms Plaza on US1 purchased for $70.5 million
Miami-based Limestone Asset Management, via a joint venture with Orion Real Estate Group, purchased/closed on Colonial Palms Plaza, located at 13601–13621 S. Dixie Highway, Miami, FL, 33176, for $70.5 million on Dec. 23, 2022. Limestone Asset Management invests in and acquires real estate properties over all asset classes throughout...
floridapolitics.com
Media pro Sabina Covo enters race for vacant Miami Commission seat, calls for creative, ‘all-encompassing’ solutions to city problems
She was one of 18 residents who applied to take the seat by appointment. City Commissioners opted to fill the vacancy with an election. One day after Miami Commissioners voted to hold a Special Election to fill a short-term vacancy on the City Commission, media veteran Sabina Covo says she will be on the ballot.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Fat cats are buying up Miami’s 8-figure ‘bargain’ homes
Was Miami’s luxury housing undervalued? Billionaires think so. In July, Jackie and Mike Bezos, the parents of the Amazon founder, bagged a brace of waterfront Coral Gables mansions, paying $34 million and $44 million for the neighboring homes, for a total spend of $78 million. Then in September, hedgie...
caribbeantoday.com
North Miami Mayor extends Condolences to an Icon in the Haitian community
North Miami, FL – Local residents in the City of North Miami and throughout the Haitian. American community mourn the recent loss of a great icon and community activist, Jean-Claude Exulien, 85. Well known as Mét Zin, Exulien was an advocate for immigration rights of Haitians seeking asylum in the United States. He also fought to address the needs of the migrant population and used his position as the social services director of the Haitian American Community Association of Dade County to facilitate.
WSVN-TV
Rapper Flo Rida appears in South Florida court over Celsius holdings endorsement deal
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Platinum-selling rapper Flo Rida appeared in a South Florida courtroom Tuesday. The 43-year-old Florida native and his Hialeah-based company are suing energy drink maker Celsius Holdings over an alleged breach of contract from a 2014 endorsement deal. The rap star claims he originally signed the...
miamitimesonline.com
Pierre Frantz Charles to fill vacated Desulme seat while North Miami city manager resigns
The North Miami City Council voted Tuesday night to appoint Pierre Frantz Charles to the District 4 seat recently vacated by Mayor Alix Desulme. Frantz Charles is a Haitian-born math teacher at Miami Central Senior High School of 14 years and a member of the city’s Citizens Investigative Board. He was one of 10 candidates that applied to the position.
NBC Miami
Armed Man Possibly Barricaded Inside Southwest Miami-Dade Home
A large number of police officers were outside of a southwest Miami-Dade home Thursday morning due to a reported armed man barricaded inside. Officers arrived at the home in the 11800 block of Southwest 186th Street after 6 a.m. after reports of the man with a gun inside the home.
Street renamed after Black business owner remembered for generosity
MIAMI - The woman who opened Miami's first Bahamian restaurant in 1929 was recognized with a special street designation, and the sign will do more than help people find their way, it'll help some reconnect with the past."I see it, the sign is down there," Andrea Pratt said.Pratt is Margaret Jane Thompson Mackey's granddaughter, CBS4 walked with her as she saw the street sign for the first time. It's near where the Seafood Cafe once stood."I feel so blessed," she said.She has spent two years campaigning for the City of Miami make this happen, and Wednesday it became a reality....
WSVN-TV
Man falls from Doral rooftop where work was being done
DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A 38-year-old man is in the hospital after falling from a roof, approximately 35-40 feet, to the concrete below. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the area of 9525 NW 13th St. in Doral, around 4 p.m. Monday, where there was some work being done on a rooftop.
Popeyes Opens New Location in Coral Springs
Coral Springs will soon have a second Popeyes for anybody craving chicken with a taste of Louisiana. The new Popeyes Location, located at 10599-10667 W. Atlantic Boulevard, will tentatively open on Jan. 14 and occupy 2,145 square feet of formerly underused parking space in Cypress Run Marketplace and includes a drive-thru. The hours will be from 10:30 a.m. through 1 a.m. Monday through Sunday, according to city staff.
Sushi By Scratch Opens In Miami
Michelin-Starred Sushi Concept Moves Into Permanent New Space
NBC Miami
Large Police Presence After Man Reportedly Barricaded Inside SW Miami-Dade Home
A large number of police officers were outside of a southwest Miami-Dade home Thursday morning due to a reported armed man barricaded inside. Officers arrived at the home in the 11800 block of Southwest 186th Street after 6 a.m. after reports of the man with a gun inside the home.
cbs12.com
Gate raises anti-Semitism concerns in Boca Raton neighborhood
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Some homeowners in a Boca Raton subdivision tell CBS12 News that they are increasingly concerned that some rule enforcement and red tape from their HOA indicate they are not welcome in their own neighborhood. The residents didn't want to reveal their identities out of...
