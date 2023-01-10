ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, OH

WLWT 5

Dayton police searching for missing Dayton woman after car found in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — The Dayton Police Department is looking for a missing woman after her vehicle was found with her belongings still inside of it in Middletown. According to police, 30-year-old Cierra Chapman was last seen in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, leaving the apartment of her ex-boyfriend in Trotwood, Ohio.
DAYTON, OH
Fox 19

Tri-State organization collecting items to help girls for prom

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Tri-State organization is helping high school girls get ready for prom and they could use your help. FOX19 NOW’s Jason Maxwell takes us inside Kenzie’s Closet to see what they need. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title...
CINCINNATI, OH
WANE-TV

Ohio man charged with kidnapping arrested in Allen County, Indiana

MOOREFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) – A Zanesfield, Ohio, man has been arrested in Indiana after he allegedly kidnapped and detained two women in Springfield, Clark County, Tuesday. According to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Charles E. Womack, 49, is facing kidnapping and other charges in connection with the Tuesday...
ZANESFIELD, OH
Cincinnati Herald

Cincinnati’s National Day of Racial Healing: From Ally to Action

The Tri-state region will celebrate Cincinnati’s 3rd annual National Day of Racial Healing with nationally recognized change agents, social justice advocates, public health experts and community activists. Hosted by All-In Cincinnati and the Center for Truth, Racial Healing, and Transformation at the University of Cincinnati, Cincinnati’s National Day of Racial Healing will be held on January 17 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. EST. This free and public event offers all an opportunity to delve into their healing and learn about building a more just region through collaboration, advocacy and policy change.
CINCINNATI, OH

