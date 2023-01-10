Read full article on original website
Fox 19
‘West Clermont Snapchat threat’ sends extra deputies to school Thursday: sheriff
BATAVIA, Ohio (WXIX) - Extra deputies are at West Clermont Middle School and the surrounding area Thursday after an 11-year-old who lives in Michigan made a possible threat on social media, according to the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office. The county’s 911 center received a complaint around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday...
WLWT 5
West Clermont schools: Increased police presence at West Clermont Middle Thursday after online threat
BATAVIA, Ohio — West Clermont Middle School will see an increased police presence Thursday after law enforcement received a report of a threat being made online toward the school. According to the Clermont County Sheriff's Office deputies received a tip regarding a possible school threat concerning WCMS. Officials say...
WLWT 5
Dayton police searching for missing Dayton woman after car found in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — The Dayton Police Department is looking for a missing woman after her vehicle was found with her belongings still inside of it in Middletown. According to police, 30-year-old Cierra Chapman was last seen in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, leaving the apartment of her ex-boyfriend in Trotwood, Ohio.
spectrumnews1.com
Local leaders slam Ohio law banning use of low-income housing, historic tax credits on same affordable housing project
CINCINNATI — Housing advocates slammed a new Ohio law that limits property developer’s ability to use certain state tax credits on the conversion of historic properties into low-income dwellings. Opponents of the House BIll 45 claim those funds coupled together play a vital role in making those projects possible.
Fox 19
Tri-State organization collecting items to help girls for prom
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Tri-State organization is helping high school girls get ready for prom and they could use your help. FOX19 NOW’s Jason Maxwell takes us inside Kenzie’s Closet to see what they need. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title...
WCPO
Northern Kentucky students forced to move after flooding, damage to dorms
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. — More than 100 Northern Kentucky University students were forced to move out of their dorms after pipes burst over winter break, leaving rooms flooded. Classes resumed this week, but students who had to relocate said it made for a stressful start to the semester. “I...
Fans, parents storm court during fight at Hamilton middle school basketball game
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A large fight broke out during a middle school basketball game on Monday, according to the Hamilton Local School District. The fight happened at the boys' basketball game between Hamilton and Circleville. In a letter that was sent to parents, it said tempers flared on the...
WLWT 5
Officials close Bach Buxton Road in Union Township due to high water
UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Officials with the Clermont County Engineer's Office have announced the closing of Bach-Buxton Road in Union Township due to high water. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The road is closed north of Clepper Lane and will...
‘This was his corner’: Springfield community honors shop owner with vigil
"Smart guy," Joe Marler, the previous butcher shop owner, said of Gill. "Wanted to run his own business. Did a great job with it. Started out with all borrowed money, worked hard, honest and paid it back. He bought the house next door to live in, so this was his corner."
WLWT 5
Crash cleared, State Route 32 reopen in Washington Township
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash on State Route 32 has been cleared. The road is now open to usual traffic. A crash has closed a stretch of State Route 32 in Washington Township, Thursday evening. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, State Route 32 is closed...
WANE-TV
Ohio man charged with kidnapping arrested in Allen County, Indiana
MOOREFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) – A Zanesfield, Ohio, man has been arrested in Indiana after he allegedly kidnapped and detained two women in Springfield, Clark County, Tuesday. According to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Charles E. Womack, 49, is facing kidnapping and other charges in connection with the Tuesday...
2 Springfield women kidnapped, trapped in basement
One person is in custody after two women were allegedly kidnapped and trapped in a Springfield basement.
Ohio insurance agent ordered to pay over $143K for fraud
Seneca Birchmore, 45, of Cincinnati, pleaded guilty to committing aggravated identity theft, a federal crime punishable by a mandatory two-year prison sentence.
Complaints of squatters at Williamsburg Apartments, complex facing lawsuit
The City of Cincinnati has filed a lawsuit against the owners of a neglected Hartwell apartment building housing over 1,000 tenants.
dayton.com
Local Bed Bath & Beyond set to close as national retailer struggles financially
As part of a wave of closures nationwide, houseware retailer Bed Bath & Beyond will soon shutter its Old Troy Pike location in Huber Heights amid the company’s growing financial struggles. Following the release of unfavorable third quarter 2022 fiscal results, the retailer on Tuesday announced an updated list...
WLWT 5
Classmates mourn Brown County student who died after suffering cardiac arrest
MOUNT ORAB, Ohio — There is shock and sadness in Brown County after a high school student died of cardiac arrest Monday. Seventeen-year-old Blaze Jacobs was remembered by friends today as someone whose energy and spirit inspired others. At the start of Monday's school day, he went into cardiac...
Ohio Renaissance Festival considers detachment from Harveysburg
The festival gave two reasons for the proposed detachment: services Massie Township can provide and a potential entertainment tax on ticket sales by the Village of Harveysburg.
Beavercreek woman found after Missing Adult Alert
On Jan. 9 at 4:31 p.m., a woman walked away from her family and did not return.
Fox 19
Retired officer’s gun misfires at Middletown bowling alley, police say
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - An investigation is underway after police say a gun went off in a bowling alley in Middletown. It happened around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at Eastern Lane Bowling. The building was evacuated. Middletown police say they responded to a shots fired call and learned that a...
Cincinnati Herald
Cincinnati’s National Day of Racial Healing: From Ally to Action
The Tri-state region will celebrate Cincinnati’s 3rd annual National Day of Racial Healing with nationally recognized change agents, social justice advocates, public health experts and community activists. Hosted by All-In Cincinnati and the Center for Truth, Racial Healing, and Transformation at the University of Cincinnati, Cincinnati’s National Day of Racial Healing will be held on January 17 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. EST. This free and public event offers all an opportunity to delve into their healing and learn about building a more just region through collaboration, advocacy and policy change.
