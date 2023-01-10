ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haleiwa, HI

KITV.com

Aloha Friday Weather: Vog and haze, light winds, large surf

HONOLULU (KITV) - Light winds will allow the spread of vog across the state Friday. Expect hazy conditions and partly cloudy Highs 78 to 83. Variable winds 5 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Tonight, mostly clear and cool. Lows 63 to 68. Variable winds 5 to 15...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Salvage ship carrying air ambulance wreckage arrives in Honolulu Harbor

HNN News Brief (Jan. 12, 2022) -- The head of Joint Task Force Red Hill says the investigation of the toxic firefighting foam spill has been completed. -- Massive waves made for dangerous conditions across north- and west-facing shores. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, January 12, 2023.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Recovered air ambulance wreckage, crew arrive at Honolulu port

Correction: A previous version of this story had an incorrect location of where the vessel departed. The story has been corrected. HONOLULU (KHON2) — After being recovered during a deep water search, the Hawaii Life Flight air ambulance wreckage and the three crew members on board have arrived in Honolulu. The vessel that transported the […]
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Thursday Weather: Dry and stable conditions, High Surf Warning extended

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Overall, partly cloudy conditions. Additional clouds for windward areas Thursday morning. Highs 77 to 82. Trades 15 to 20 mph becoming variable to 15 mph overnight. Moderate trades will turn southeasterly tonight giving rise to a land and sea breeze pattern over the smaller islands that will...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

First Alert Forecast: High surf warning issued for largest northwest swell of the season

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - What’s expected to be the largest swell of the season so far is forecast to bring massive and dangerous waves to north and west shores Wednesday. The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a high surf warning from midnight Tuesday night through 6 p.m. Thursday for the north and west shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai and the north shores of Maui.
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Wednesday Weather: Voggy start, massive surf, trade winds

HONOLULU (KITV) - Breezy northeast trade winds will help in dissipating voggy conditions. Expect mostly sunny skies with some clouds and showers primarily over windward and mauka sections. Highs 77 to 82. Northeast winds increasing to 15 to 20 mph. Tonight, partly cloudy with isolated showers mainly windward and mauka....
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Efforts to build and keep affordable housing in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Housing in Hawaii built as affordable - doesn't always stay that way. Construction cranes dot the Honolulu skyline. Some of these new buildings will make a dent in Hawaii's affordable housing need, helped in part by $300 million to the Hawaii Housing Finance Development Corporation.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Aging Well: Pearl City retirees look forward to mochi pounding

PEARL CITY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Rituals and routines can bring meaning to our lives. One Pearl City couple really realized how much they loved their New Year's mochi pounding event when they couldn't have it for several years during COVID. Stan Lum is happy to be doing his favorite tradition...
PEARL CITY, HI

Comments / 0

