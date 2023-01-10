Read full article on original website
KITV.com
Aloha Friday Weather: Vog and haze, light winds, large surf
HONOLULU (KITV) - Light winds will allow the spread of vog across the state Friday. Expect hazy conditions and partly cloudy Highs 78 to 83. Variable winds 5 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Tonight, mostly clear and cool. Lows 63 to 68. Variable winds 5 to 15...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Salvage ship carrying air ambulance wreckage arrives in Honolulu Harbor
HNN News Brief (Jan. 12, 2022) -- The head of Joint Task Force Red Hill says the investigation of the toxic firefighting foam spill has been completed. -- Massive waves made for dangerous conditions across north- and west-facing shores. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, January 12, 2023.
KITV.com
Eddie Aikau Big wave Invitational canceled Wednesday due to poor wind, surf conditions
HALEIWA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational is no longer a go for Wednesday due to unfavorable wind and surf conditions, event organizers said Tuesday morning. “Due to the direction of the swell and the wind conditions for 11/11/23, we care cancelling The Eddie and going to...
Recovered air ambulance wreckage, crew arrive at Honolulu port
Correction: A previous version of this story had an incorrect location of where the vessel departed. The story has been corrected. HONOLULU (KHON2) — After being recovered during a deep water search, the Hawaii Life Flight air ambulance wreckage and the three crew members on board have arrived in Honolulu. The vessel that transported the […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
Tour boat experiences epic ‘spiritual’ encounter with humpback whale off Kona
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An epic whale tale off Hawaii Island!. Crewmember Kelsi Kauhane got a video of her incredible close encounter with a humpback whale on Tuesday. “Once in a lifetime experience for sure,” Kauhane said. “I’ve been working on the water for over nine years now professionally for...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Task force: State has lost battle to eradicate coconut rhinoceros beetle on Oahu
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The head of the state’s Coconut Rhinoceros Beetle Task Force says the state has lost the battle to eradicate the pests on Oahu ― and is now moving resources toward preventing its spread to other islands. The large beetles, with their characteristic horns, are a...
KITV.com
Paddle surfer suffers serious head injury during event at Banzai Pipeline
PUPUKEA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A surfer suffered a serious head injury after a fall at Pipeline on Oahu’s North Shore, Monday. According to Honolulu Ocean Safety, the 33-year-old surfer was stand-up paddle surfing Monday morning when he fell off his board and hit his head on the reef.
Vidinha Stadium track and field to close
According to Kauai county officials, the track will be closed from Jan. 17 through Jan. 27. and will reopen to the public on Monday, Jan. 30.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Kawananakoa’s handcrafted koa casket inspired by those of Hawaiian monarchs
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The casket for late Hawaiian heiress Abigail Kawananakoa, was crated by Martin & MacArthur. Michael Tam, president and CEO, says they were contacted last June by Kawananakoa’s office about creating a casket. “I was grateful that they called us and honored and thrilled that we would...
KITV.com
Hawaiian Airlines jet damaged after striking fence at Daniel K. Inouye Airport
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A Hawaiian Airlines jet was damaged after crashing into a fence at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on Wednesday. The jet, a Boeing 717 -200 twin-jet, was scheduled to make an interisland flight from HNL to Kahului Airport (OGG) on Maui when the accident occurred.
Egg prices up: Thinking of owning chickens in Hawaii?
Although there are feral chickens walking around Hawaii, owning chickens that produce farm fresh eggs daily is very different.
KITV.com
Thursday Weather: Dry and stable conditions, High Surf Warning extended
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Overall, partly cloudy conditions. Additional clouds for windward areas Thursday morning. Highs 77 to 82. Trades 15 to 20 mph becoming variable to 15 mph overnight. Moderate trades will turn southeasterly tonight giving rise to a land and sea breeze pattern over the smaller islands that will...
The Eddie is a no-go: Aikau family
After being scheduled for tomorrow the Aikau family confirmed that The Eddie is a no go as of right now.
Turning to local farms amid high Hawaii egg prices
"Budget, budget, budget. You tend to use it more for other things than food so, you got to go places where you can shop conveniently and be happy," Aiea resident Joe Black said.
Intentional fires ruin Waikiki surfboard racks, community wants a replacement
More than 1,000 surfboards went up in flames in two separate fires that the Honolulu Fire Department said were set intentionally. The Waikiki police substation is located next to the surf racks, but that did not stop the acts of arson.
hawaiinewsnow.com
First Alert Forecast: High surf warning issued for largest northwest swell of the season
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - What’s expected to be the largest swell of the season so far is forecast to bring massive and dangerous waves to north and west shores Wednesday. The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a high surf warning from midnight Tuesday night through 6 p.m. Thursday for the north and west shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai and the north shores of Maui.
KITV.com
Wednesday Weather: Voggy start, massive surf, trade winds
HONOLULU (KITV) - Breezy northeast trade winds will help in dissipating voggy conditions. Expect mostly sunny skies with some clouds and showers primarily over windward and mauka sections. Highs 77 to 82. Northeast winds increasing to 15 to 20 mph. Tonight, partly cloudy with isolated showers mainly windward and mauka....
KITV.com
Efforts to build and keep affordable housing in Hawaii
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Housing in Hawaii built as affordable - doesn't always stay that way. Construction cranes dot the Honolulu skyline. Some of these new buildings will make a dent in Hawaii's affordable housing need, helped in part by $300 million to the Hawaii Housing Finance Development Corporation.
KITV.com
'It feels very violating' | Woman warns public after her car was broken into in Kahala
KAHALA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Kahala is generally considered a safe part of Oahu, so when Samantha Marumoto's car was broken into while it was parked in the area, she felt the need to share the cautionary tale with others. With the Sony Open Pro-Am golf tournament expected to draw thousands...
KITV.com
Aging Well: Pearl City retirees look forward to mochi pounding
PEARL CITY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Rituals and routines can bring meaning to our lives. One Pearl City couple really realized how much they loved their New Year's mochi pounding event when they couldn't have it for several years during COVID. Stan Lum is happy to be doing his favorite tradition...
