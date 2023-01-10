Read full article on original website
an17.com
Showers named grand marshal of MLK celebration in Independence Monday
The Independence Area Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Steering Committee cordially invites the town of Independence and surrounding areas to be a part of the Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration (march/services) on Monday, January 16, 2023. This year the celebration will be held on what would have been Dr. King's 93rd Birthday. The march participants will line up for 9:00 a.m. at the Town of Independence Train Depot located at 270 East Railroad which is adjacent to the police station. The march will begin promptly at 9:30 a.m. and end at Zion Travelers M.B.C., pastored by Dr. Bobby R. Showers Sr., located at 86 Martin Luther King Jr. Street. The MLK program will begin at 10:30 a.m.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish Council on Aging sponsors January senior sock hop
The Ascension Parish Council on Aging will host the Garney Gautreau Senior Sock Hop at the Ascension Gym located at 9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales. Mike Broussard and Night Train will provide entertainment. Lunch will begin at 11 a.m. There are openings for sponsorships and volunteer opportunities. For details...
theadvocate.com
Donaldsonville Elks to host Freedom Ball
The Donaldsonville Elks Lodge will host the inaugural Freedom Ball this Saturday at the Ascension Gym at Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales. Royalty for the ball will be King Jolly Goodfellow XC Oscar Evans and Queen Taylor Noel Walker. Tamiko Francis Garrison is ball captain. Tickets for the formal...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Donaldsonville City Council names Charles Brown as chair, Raymond Aucoin co-chair
The Donaldsonville City Council unanimously selected Charles Brown to continue as chair, and Raymond Aucoin as co-chair in the first meeting of 2023, which was held Jan. 10. The meeting was a busy one as the council heard several reports, authorized payment for invoices, and went over numerous resolutions. AEDC...
theadvocate.com
2nd Baton Rouge charter school in a month closing; here's what we know about Democracy Prep
After years of poor academic performance, which declined further during the pandemic, a Baton Rouge charter school has agreed to surrender its charter and close up shop in May after seven years in operation. It’s the second Baton Rouge charter school in the past month to announce that it’s voluntarily...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Teri Casso named chair of East Ascension Drainage, Dempsey Lambert vice chair
The East Ascension Drainage Board selected Teri Casso, the District 8 member of the Ascension Parish Council, to serve as chair during the meeting held Jan. 10 in Gonzales. "I appreciate the opportunity to chair Drainage," Casso said. "It's not been something I've done in my now 12th year in my work with Ascension Parish. I've got a big seat to fill, standing on big shoulders here in following Chase (Melancon), Dempsey (Lambert), and others over the years who have been the Drainage chairman. I'm very grateful for the opportunity. We do have goals for this year, and I look forward to those. We're going to accomplish almost all of them."
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Donaldsonville juvenile, 16, suspected in Assumption Parish stabbing
Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported a 16-year-old juvenile has been suspected in a stabbing that occurred at a residence in the 100 block of Virginia Street near Paincourtville Jan. 4. According to a news release, deputies responded to a call for service in reference to an individual having been...
postsouth.com
Plaquemine City Selectman, Selectwoman sworn into office
The City's new Selectman for District 2, Michael Carlin; and new Selectwoman for District 6, Natasha Johnson, have been officially sworn in. Carlin will serve the remainder of the late Selectman Oscar Mellion's term. Mellion's wife, Geraldine, had served until Carlin's election. Johnson will serve the remainder of the late Selectman Jimmie Randle's term. His wife, Margaret, had served in the seat until Johnson's election.
brproud.com
Body found near Baton Rouge fairgrounds identified
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A body found Wednesday morning near the fairgrounds was identified by officials Thursday. The body was identified by the coroner’s office as Andromeda Kirkland-Walls. Kirkland-Walls’ body was found at 9:29 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11 in the 15600 block of Airline Highway, according to...
stmarynow.com
Meth possesion charge among MCPD arrests
Morgan City police reported four arrests Wednesday and early Thursday, including one for possession of methamphetamine. Police Chief Chad M. Adams reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 62 calls for service over the last 24-hour reporting period and made these arrests:. --Christina Sargee, 43, Morgan City, was...
stmarynow.com
Sheriff's Office: Motorcyclist arrested after crash
A Patterson motorcycle rider clocked at 90 mph in St. Mary Parish was arrested after he crashed in Assumption, the Sheriff’s Office said. Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that over the last 24-hour reporting period, the Sheriff’s Office responded to 31 complaints and made these arrests:. --Dakota Parker, 24,...
fox8live.com
Heart of Louisiana: The Curole House
CUT OFF, La. (WVUE) - An old house that has survived 130 years of hurricanes in Southeast Louisiana is getting a facelift and a new home. See the continuing journey of the Curole House in Lafourche Parish. To read more, visit the Heart of Louisiana archive here. See a spelling...
houmatimes.com
Female Inmate Dies at Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex
Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced an inmate at the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex has died. Cheryl Dufrene, 60, of Raceland died at the facility on Monday. Her death appears to be from natural causes. On January 9, 2023, Dufrene was being housed in the medical unit of the Correctional...
lafourchegazette.com
Thibodaux Police Actively Investigating A Homicide
Thibodaux Police Chief Bryan Zeringue reported detectives are investigating a homicide that took place in the 800 block of Narrow Street shortly before midnight last night (January 8, 2023). Thus far, it has been confirmed that one subject whose identity is being withheld at this time was shot on scene during the incident. The victim was driven to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injures. This incident remains under investigation and more information will be released as the investigation continues. Chief Zeringue is asking community partners to come forward with any information you may have regarding the incident.
KEDM
$170 million bottling facility to be built in Louisiana
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. – Niagara Bottling has announced it plans to invest up to $160 million to establish a state-of-the-art production facility near Hammond. The company will create 70 new direct jobs with an average annual salary of $55,000. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in an additional 100 new indirect jobs, for a total of 170 new jobs in the Southeast Region.
WDSU
Gray teenager arrested, accused of threatening to bring gun to school
TERREBONNE PARISH, La. — The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a teenager in Gray Wednesday in connection with a Terrorizing complaint. Deputies were called to HL Bourgeois High School shortly after 4 p.m. in reference to a social media message that a student wanted to find a gun to bring to school the next morning.
brproud.com
New Baton Rouge fried seafood restaurant offers platters, po’boys
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A new restaurant on Government Street offering hot, fresh fried seafood and quick service opened Tuesday. Cork’s — Cajun Fried Fish and Shrimp “o-fish-ally” opened its doors to guests Tuesday, according to a Facebook post. The restaurant is run by the owners of Cou-Yon’s BBQ, a Port Allen restaurant.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge man accused of shooting victim at BREC park
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An arrest has been made in connection with a shooting that left one man injured on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Victor Torry, 20, of Baton Rouge was taken into custody after an investigation by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office. Around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, January 3, deputies were called to a reported shooting at BREC Sugarland Park.
WDSU
Deputies investigating the stabbing of a 16-year-old in Paincourtville
Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating the stabbing of a 16-year-old on Jan. 4. According to deputies, a 16-year-old male from Donaldsonville is being accused of stabbing another 16-year-old at the 100 block of Virginia Street. Detectives filed a verified complaint against the 16-year-old juvenile for aggravated second-degree battery. There...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Accused of killing five, Dakota Theriot pleads guilty; receives five life sentences
Dakota Theriot was sentenced to life in prison without parole after pleading guilty to first-degree murder charges Jan. 11 in the 2019 shooting deaths of five people. The 25-year-old was spared the death penalty in a plea agreement with prosecutors. In court in Livingston Parish, he pleaded guilty to the...
