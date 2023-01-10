Read full article on original website
Small earthquakes shake off Oregon coast; no tsunami alert
Two earthquakes were recorded off the Oregon coast early Wednesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Commercial crabbers wait for higher price to drop pots
After multiple delays for the start of the commercial Dungeness crabbing season, there's now another delay as crabbers and processors negotiate a price for this season's Dungeness crabs. Many commercial crabbers along Oregon's south coast chose not to drop their pots Thursday morning after it became legal to do so.
Coos Bay garage fire causes $170,000 in damage
COOS BAY, Ore. — A garage fire in the Libby district of Coos Bay caused an estimated $170,000 in damage Tuesday afternoon, the Coos Bay Fire Department reports. Firefighters responded to 62916 Brights Mill Road and began extinguishing the fire within five minutes of receiving the 911 call at just before 2:00 p.m., the department said in a press release.
LOG TRUCK ROLLS OVER IN RIDDLE AREA
A driver refused medical attention after a log truck rolled over in the Riddle area on Monday afternoon. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 1:45 p.m. deputies responded to the incident in the 700 block of Council Creek Road and found that the vehicle had rolled over onto the fence. The driver said his brakes caught on fire coming down Middle Creek Road and failed. He said he attempted to slow down by downshifting but was unsuccessful. The driver then tried to take the right hand turn onto Council Creek from Middle Creek, but could not make the corner.
North Bend Fire Dept. presented $10K check to be used for rescue tool
NORTH BEND, Ore. — The North Bend Fire Department is closer to adding a key piece of new equipment. Steve Schneiderman, on behalf of the Coos Bay-North Bend Rotary Club, presented a ceremonial $10,000 check during Tuesday night's City Council meeting to the North Bend Fire Department. The funds...
Oregon’s commercial Dungeness crab season to see limited opening on Jan. 15
The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has announced that the state’s commercial crabbing season will see a partial opening on Jan. 15 from Cape Falcon in Tillamook County to Cape Arago in Coos County.
North Bend 911 telecommunicators honored for their service
NORTH BEND, Ore. — North Bend's 911 dispatch telecommunicators were honored for their service at Tuesday's city council meeting, City Manager David Milliron announced in a news release. 911 Dispatch Services were transferred to Coos Bay in December 2021, after it was determined that North Bend did not have...
FOUND SAFE: Missing Glendale man found in California
UPDATE (1/12/2023): Richard Doffing was found with his pickup on the side of the road near Stockton, California the morning of Thursday, January 12, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office reported. Doffing was taken to a hospital for evaluation as a precaution. "As part of the efforts to locate Mr. Doffing,...
Officer Trevor Sanne joins North Bend Police Department
NORTH BEND, Ore. — The City of North Bend has introduced the newest officer to the police department. "Please welcome Officer Trevor Sanne to the North Bend Police Department," the City said in a press release. He was sworn in Tuesday by Police Chief Gary McCullough in a ceremony...
No weapon found in North Bend High School lockdown
NORTH BEND, Ore. — North Bend School District received a report of an off-campus fight during lunch Wednesday between North Bend High School students with a possible weapon involved, according to superintendent Kevin Bogatin. As students returned from lunch, school officials say the student, who at the time was...
'No Limit Fitness' coming to Pony Village Mall for people of all fitness levels
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — The fitness journey continues for Coos County's Kyle Messier. We met Messier last June after his own weight loss led him to help others get fit at a Coos Bay gym. Now he's opening a gym of his own. No Limit Fitness, set to open...
About 3,000 pounds of processed marijuana destroyed after bust in Josephine County
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Processed marijuana was seized and destroyed during a bust in Wolf Creek on Monday, according to the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office. The Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) executed a search warrant in the 3000 block of Leland Road regarding an illegal indoor marijuana grow site and interstate drug trafficking.
'Diving into an Ocean World': SWOCC Physics & Astronomy Lecture Series returns
COOS BAY, Ore. — Southwestern Oregon Community College announced the return of its Physics and Astronomy Lecture Series for 2023. The first lecture features a return visit from Southwest Research Institute Research Scientist Dr. Tracy Becker. Dr. Becker was a guest in SWOCC's series in November of 2020 where...
