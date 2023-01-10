Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MichiganTravel MavenTraverse City, MI
Traverse City Man Causes Over $2,500 Worth of Damages to Motel RoomOlive BarkerTraverse City, MI
Police Warn Locals About Skimmers at Gas StationsOlive BarkerPetoskey, MI
Buckley Man Arrested for Traverse City Hit and RunOlive BarkerTraverse City, MI
Two Killed In Mancelona CollisionOlive BarkerMancelona, MI
Related
Interlochen man arrested after he allegedly attacked his wife with a shovel
MANISTEE COUNTY, MI -- A 38-year-old Interlochen man was arrested Tuesday and is being held at the Manistee County Jail after he allegedly attacked his wife with a shovel. According to a press release from the Manistee County Sheriff’s Office, police were called to a home in the area of Simpson Road near Litzen Road by a woman who said her husband was attacking her.
UpNorthLive.com
Cadillac man arrested; accused of assaulting and choking woman
WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Cadillac man has been arrested and charged for allegedly assaulting a woman on Friday, according to Michigan State Police. Robert Jones, 51, has been arraigned in the 84th District Court in Wexford County on the following charges:. Domestic violence, third offense. Habitual offender, second...
YAHOO!
Marion Prosecutor: Fatal teen shooting teen stemmed from rap battle
The shooting that left a Marion teen dead and another on the run for months was the result of a feud over who was the "better rapper," according to Marion Prosecutor Ray Grogan. “What started as a ridiculous argument over rap music ended in the cold-blooded murder of a 17-year...
3 Hurt in Knife and Table Leg Attack in Grand Traverse County
The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that a 27-year-old woman was arrested after attacking several people – including a relative – with a knife and a table leg. Investigators say the woman who was arrested was in a home Sunday around noon where four people...
YAHOO!
Passenger resists arrest in Sunday crash
Jan. 10—ACME TOWNSHIP — A driver and his passenger were arrested after the vehicle they were in crashed into a moose statue in front of Woodland Creek Furniture store in Acme Township Saturday. The 28 year-old Kalkaska driver was taken into custody; his 30-year-old passenger from Rapid City...
UpNorthLive.com
Wanted fugitive arrested in Roscommon County
ROSCOMMON COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A wanted fugitive from St. Helen was arrested in on Monday, according to the Richfield Township Department of Public Safety. At 11 a.m., officers with the department were investigating an unrelated theft complaint when contact was made with Brian Lahar, 41, who was known to have multiple warrants out for his arrest.
UpNorthLive.com
Man arrested after traffic stop; accused of delivering cocaine, fentanyl and meth
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man was arrested and narcotics were seized during a traffic stop early Tuesday morning, according to the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office. The identity of the 60-year-old suspect from Copemish has not yet been released. Another story: Man charged with meth possession, OWI,...
YAHOO!
Benzie County Sheriff's Office investigating reported explosion in Beulah
Jan. 11—BEULAH — The Benzie County Sheriff's Office is looking into what may have been an explosion that left one man injured. The county's Central Dispatch received a call at 11:48 p.m. Sunday reporting an explosion at 76 N. Benzie Boulevard in the village of Beulah. The sheriff's office and Benzonia Township Fire Department responded.
Copemish Man Arrested for Drugs After Routine Traffic Stop
A Copemish man is waking up in jail this morning after he was caught with drugs, officials said. Early Tuesday morning, a Grand Traverse Sheriff’s Office deputy made contact with the Copemish man after the deputy noticed the vehicle didn’t have proper insurance. The Copemish man had a...
Man Injured in Explosion at a Beulah Home
A 41-year-old man is in the hospital after an explosion Jan 8. The Benzie County Dispatch received a 911 call just before midnight on Sunday that there was an explosion at 76 N. Benzie Blvd. in Beulah. The sheriff’s office responded to the location with the Benzonia Township Fire Department....
Driver Hits Oryana Community Co-Op in Traverse City, Causing Gas Leak
Raverse City Police Department responded to a single-vehicle accident Wednesday night at Oryana Community Co-Op in Traverse City. Police say a Traverse City woman crashed into the business, and she told them her accelerator was stuck. The crash damaged Oryana’s gas main, causing a gas leak. The Traverse City...
WILX-TV
Michigan 911 outage under investigation
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An investigation is underway after several Michigan counties saw 911 outages Wednesday. While the 911 system has been restored, the cause of the outage remains a mystery. “The network provider that provides all the 911 routing for all the calls in the state had an issue,”...
MLive.com
Union Street Dam in Traverse City
A before photo is juxtaposed with a design rendering of Union Street Dam Park after the FishPass Project is complete. The project near downtown Traverse City is expected to be completed in spring 2023; construction began this week. 4 / 12. Union Street Dam. 5 / 12. Union Street Dam.
gandernewsroom.com
9 Things You Didn’t Know About the Old Northern Michigan Asylum
Shopping, history, good food, spooky stories—and so much more. These are nine things that every visitor (and local) should know about the Village at Grand Traverse Commons in Traverse City. MICHIGAN—Once a psychiatric hospital, now an upscale shopping and dining experience, the old Northern Michigan Asylum grounds are an...
Michigan’s First Railbike Tour Trail to Open in May
Michigan is about to get its first railbike track, set to open to the public in May of this year. Michigan Was the Territory Nobody Wanted - Paul Harvey Tells 'The Rest of the Story'. What is a Railbike?. There's a lot of similarity between railbikes and the car Fred...
Why is it So Cloudy in Michigan in Winter?
If you think it has been a long time since you have seen the sun shining, you’d be right. For most of Northern Michigan, it has been at least two weeks that we have had at least 50% sunshine. Dec. 28, 2022, was the last time there was any...
How to Ease the Symptoms of Seasonal Affective Disorder
The Doppler 9&10 Weather Team says we’ve only had six days of some sunshine over the last 30 days. These gloomy winter days can lead to what’s known as seasonal affective disorder. SAD is a mood disorder characterized by depression. A lack of sunshine causes it, so the...
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in Michigan
Michigan winters are the perfect time to get outside and enjoy some of your favorite snow activities, especially snow tubing. If zipping down hills and taking in the beautiful Michigan scenery sounds like the perfect way to spend an afternoon or weekend, you're definitely going to want to check out the largest tubing park in the state. Keep reading to learn more.
Comments / 0