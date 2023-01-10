ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traverse City, MI

The Grand Rapids Press

Interlochen man arrested after he allegedly attacked his wife with a shovel

MANISTEE COUNTY, MI -- A 38-year-old Interlochen man was arrested Tuesday and is being held at the Manistee County Jail after he allegedly attacked his wife with a shovel. According to a press release from the Manistee County Sheriff’s Office, police were called to a home in the area of Simpson Road near Litzen Road by a woman who said her husband was attacking her.
INTERLOCHEN, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Cadillac man arrested; accused of assaulting and choking woman

WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Cadillac man has been arrested and charged for allegedly assaulting a woman on Friday, according to Michigan State Police. Robert Jones, 51, has been arraigned in the 84th District Court in Wexford County on the following charges:. Domestic violence, third offense. Habitual offender, second...
CADILLAC, MI
YAHOO!

Marion Prosecutor: Fatal teen shooting teen stemmed from rap battle

The shooting that left a Marion teen dead and another on the run for months was the result of a feud over who was the "better rapper," according to Marion Prosecutor Ray Grogan. “What started as a ridiculous argument over rap music ended in the cold-blooded murder of a 17-year...
MARION, MI
YAHOO!

Passenger resists arrest in Sunday crash

Jan. 10—ACME TOWNSHIP — A driver and his passenger were arrested after the vehicle they were in crashed into a moose statue in front of Woodland Creek Furniture store in Acme Township Saturday. The 28 year-old Kalkaska driver was taken into custody; his 30-year-old passenger from Rapid City...
KALKASKA COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Wanted fugitive arrested in Roscommon County

ROSCOMMON COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A wanted fugitive from St. Helen was arrested in on Monday, according to the Richfield Township Department of Public Safety. At 11 a.m., officers with the department were investigating an unrelated theft complaint when contact was made with Brian Lahar, 41, who was known to have multiple warrants out for his arrest.
ROSCOMMON COUNTY, MI
YAHOO!

Benzie County Sheriff's Office investigating reported explosion in Beulah

Jan. 11—BEULAH — The Benzie County Sheriff's Office is looking into what may have been an explosion that left one man injured. The county's Central Dispatch received a call at 11:48 p.m. Sunday reporting an explosion at 76 N. Benzie Boulevard in the village of Beulah. The sheriff's office and Benzonia Township Fire Department responded.
BEULAH, MI
9&10 News

Man Injured in Explosion at a Beulah Home

A 41-year-old man is in the hospital after an explosion Jan 8. The Benzie County Dispatch received a 911 call just before midnight on Sunday that there was an explosion at 76 N. Benzie Blvd. in Beulah. The sheriff’s office responded to the location with the Benzonia Township Fire Department....
BEULAH, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan 911 outage under investigation

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An investigation is underway after several Michigan counties saw 911 outages Wednesday. While the 911 system has been restored, the cause of the outage remains a mystery. “The network provider that provides all the 911 routing for all the calls in the state had an issue,”...
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive.com

Union Street Dam in Traverse City

A before photo is juxtaposed with a design rendering of Union Street Dam Park after the FishPass Project is complete. The project near downtown Traverse City is expected to be completed in spring 2023; construction began this week. 4 / 12. Union Street Dam. 5 / 12. Union Street Dam.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
gandernewsroom.com

9 Things You Didn’t Know About the Old Northern Michigan Asylum

Shopping, history, good food, spooky stories—and so much more. These are nine things that every visitor (and local) should know about the Village at Grand Traverse Commons in Traverse City. MICHIGAN—Once a psychiatric hospital, now an upscale shopping and dining experience, the old Northern Michigan Asylum grounds are an...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in Michigan

Michigan winters are the perfect time to get outside and enjoy some of your favorite snow activities, especially snow tubing. If zipping down hills and taking in the beautiful Michigan scenery sounds like the perfect way to spend an afternoon or weekend, you're definitely going to want to check out the largest tubing park in the state. Keep reading to learn more.


