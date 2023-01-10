ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Listen to Episode 62 of Arkansas Prep X-Tra

By Kyle Sutherland
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DTlqk_0k93uJl000

The first full week of conference games across the state is complete. Kyle Sutherland and Nate Olson discuss some of the top headlines from teams within the boys and girls Top 25.

GIRLS

-Top-ranked Conway vs. No. 2 North Little Rock and other 6A headlines. (2:45)

-Vilonia senior Bailey Sims steps up. (15:58)

-Nashville and Farmington have separated themselves in Class 4A. (22:40)

BOYS

-North Little Rock started hot but has hit a slump and other 6A headlines. (28:00)

-Class 5A is no longer Jonesboro's for the taking. (39:46)

Comments / 0

Related
Athlon Sports

Report: Former Alabama Running Back Found Dead

A member of the Alabama Crimson Tide family has passed away far too young.  Rick Karle of WVTM 13 reported that Ahmaad Galloway died Monday in St. Louis, Missouri. The former Alabama running back and Denver Broncos draft pick was 42 years old.  Galloway's cause of death is not known as of ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Scorebook Live

Week 5 Iowa high school wrestling notebook

By Dana Becker  As they tend to do, Southeast Polk tested themselves early in 2023 against some of the best prep wrestlers in the nation. The Rams made the trip to Wisconsin for the annual Cheesehead Invitational, which features teams from Minnesota, Nebraska, Illinois, Colorado, Arizona, Iowa ...
COLORADO STATE
247Sports

Can Arkansas overcome another slow SEC start?

Amid all of the success the Arkansas Razorbacks have had under head coach Eric Musselman, they’ve struggled to start SEC play on the right foot in each of the last three seasons. After dropping to 1-2 in league play on Saturday and with a tough matchup against No. 4 Alabama on the horizon, can the Hogs turn things around once again?
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Scorebook Live

AAA releases 2023 regional/state tournament sites

The Arkansas Activities Association announced its 2023 state tournament host schools and sites Tuesday. Additionally, the AAA announced this year’s spring sports state championships dubbed “Weekend of Champions” will be be played on the University of Central Arkansas campus in Conway. After a long ...
CONWAY, AR
247Sports

Everything Nate Oats said after Alabama's road win over Arkansas

No. 4 Alabama defeated No. 15 Arkansas, 84-69, on Wednesday night at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Ark. The Crimson Tide moved to 14-2 (4-0 SEC) as it won its first four conference games for only the second time since 1986-87. After the game, head coach Nate Oats spoke to reporters via Zoom. Below is everything Oats said following the 15-point win on the road.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
21K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy