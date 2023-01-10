Listen to Episode 62 of Arkansas Prep X-Tra

The first full week of conference games across the state is complete. Kyle Sutherland and Nate Olson discuss some of the top headlines from teams within the boys and girls Top 25.

GIRLS

-Top-ranked Conway vs. No. 2 North Little Rock and other 6A headlines. (2:45)

-Vilonia senior Bailey Sims steps up. (15:58)

-Nashville and Farmington have separated themselves in Class 4A. (22:40)

BOYS

-North Little Rock started hot but has hit a slump and other 6A headlines. (28:00)

-Class 5A is no longer Jonesboro's for the taking. (39:46)