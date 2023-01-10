Read full article on original website
KVAL
Slide near Port Orford slows, but coming rains a potential problem
PORT ORFORD, Ore. — An active landslide south of Port Orford that had a sudden 12-foot drop Monday has slowed, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation. The slide forced the shutdown of several miles of Highway 101 north and south of the slide early Monday. Matt Noble, communications...
Small earthquakes shake off Oregon coast; no tsunami alert
Two earthquakes were recorded off the Oregon coast early Wednesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
KVAL
No estimated reopen time for Highway 101 following early morning slide
PORT ORFORD, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) says Highway 101 near Port Orford remains closed after a landslide early Monday morning caused part of the highway to drop as much as 12 feet in some areas. Officials say there is no estimated time when the highway...
KVAL
Commercial crabbers wait for higher price to drop pots
After multiple delays for the start of the commercial Dungeness crabbing season, there's now another delay as crabbers and processors negotiate a price for this season's Dungeness crabs. Many commercial crabbers along Oregon's south coast chose not to drop their pots Thursday morning after it became legal to do so.
KVAL
North Bend official: 30K gallons of raw sewage spewed onto ground & into Pony Creek Slough
NORTH BEND, Ore. — Sewer maintenance crews responded on January 2, 2023, to reports of sewage flowing into Pony Creek Slough around 11 a.m. at Pump Station No. 3, the North Bend City Administrator said in a news release Monday. "The North Bend Waste Water Department is engaged in...
KCBY
Coos Bay garage fire causes $170,000 in damage
COOS BAY, Ore. — A garage fire in the Libby district of Coos Bay caused an estimated $170,000 in damage Tuesday afternoon, the Coos Bay Fire Department reports. Firefighters responded to 62916 Brights Mill Road and began extinguishing the fire within five minutes of receiving the 911 call at just before 2:00 p.m., the department said in a press release.
kqennewsradio.com
LOG TRUCK ROLLS OVER IN RIDDLE AREA
A driver refused medical attention after a log truck rolled over in the Riddle area on Monday afternoon. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 1:45 p.m. deputies responded to the incident in the 700 block of Council Creek Road and found that the vehicle had rolled over onto the fence. The driver said his brakes caught on fire coming down Middle Creek Road and failed. He said he attempted to slow down by downshifting but was unsuccessful. The driver then tried to take the right hand turn onto Council Creek from Middle Creek, but could not make the corner.
KTVL
Firefighters put out structure fire in rural Josephine County
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — Rural Metro Fire and Grants Pass Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire in Sunny Valley Tuesday morning. According to officials, a detached shop was fully engulfed by flames and the fire had spread to a nearby RV. RMF says the main house was not...
beachconnection.net
Oregon Coast Lost Legends: Gold Mine, Sea Monster to Treasures Debunked, Coos Bay Skyjacker
(Oregon Coast) – Getting lost in history around these parts can be one seriously fun set of rabbit holes to venture into. Yet there's plenty of tales from these beaches that are along various degrees of truth to untruth, which themselves have been lost to time. (Above: Coos Bay's hometown girl gone bad in the '70s.)
Oregon’s commercial Dungeness crab season to see limited opening on Jan. 15
The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has announced that the state’s commercial crabbing season will see a partial opening on Jan. 15 from Cape Falcon in Tillamook County to Cape Arago in Coos County.
KVAL
North Bend 911 telecommunicators honored for their service
NORTH BEND, Ore. — North Bend's 911 dispatch telecommunicators were honored for their service at Tuesday's city council meeting, City Manager David Milliron announced in a news release. 911 Dispatch Services were transferred to Coos Bay in December 2021, after it was determined that North Bend did not have...
KVAL
FOUND SAFE: Missing Glendale man found in California
UPDATE (1/12/2023): Richard Doffing was found with his pickup on the side of the road near Stockton, California the morning of Thursday, January 12, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office reported. Doffing was taken to a hospital for evaluation as a precaution. "As part of the efforts to locate Mr. Doffing,...
KVAL
North Bend High School lockdown lifted; 'involved party' taken into custody
NORTH BEND, Ore. — After lunch break Wednesday, North Bend High School was put on lockdown due to a report of a weapon brought on campus, the North Bend School District said. "The involved party is in custody," the District stated. In a later post, the District said there...
kqennewsradio.com
WIND ADVISORY SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH EARLY SUNDAY
A Wind Advisory is in effect from Saturday night at 7:00 p.m. through Sunday morning at 4:00 a.m. for parts of southern Oregon. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said southeast winds of 20 to 30 miles per hour with gusts to between 45 and 55 miles per hour are expected.
KVAL
Officer Trevor Sanne joins North Bend Police Department
NORTH BEND, Ore. — The City of North Bend has introduced the newest officer to the police department. "Please welcome Officer Trevor Sanne to the North Bend Police Department," the City said in a press release. He was sworn in Tuesday by Police Chief Gary McCullough in a ceremony...
kptv.com
About 3,000 pounds of processed marijuana destroyed after bust in Josephine County
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Processed marijuana was seized and destroyed during a bust in Wolf Creek on Monday, according to the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office. The Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) executed a search warrant in the 3000 block of Leland Road regarding an illegal indoor marijuana grow site and interstate drug trafficking.
KVAL
David Brock-Smith to replace Dallas Heard in Oregon Senate
Oregon Senate District 1, which was left vacant by the resignation of Dallas Heard, has now been filled. Earlier Wednesday, Coos, Curry, and Douglas County commissioners met in a joint session and voted unanimously to appoint state representative David Brock-Smith of Port Orford to the district. In a statement Brock-Smith...
thatoregonlife.com
The Pizza Parlor In Oregon That’s Been Called The Best On The Coast
Brookings is an awesome little town to visit on the Oregon coast, but many travelers don’t know it has a secret: it’s home to the fabulous Wild River Pizza, a third generation pizza parlor that has gourmet pizza, craft beer, delicious sandwiches, and ‘brownies to die for’.
KVAL
Sheriff: "The 'Big City' drug epidemic has made its way to Curry County"
CURRY COUNTY, Ore. — Curry County Sheriff John Ward has issued an press release detailing the rise in fatal overdoses due to Fentanyl in the county. Since the passing of Measure 110, law enforcement throughout the county have seen an unprecedented rise in drug use, drug related crimes, and drug related deaths.
