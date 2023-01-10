ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Orford, OR

KVAL

Slide near Port Orford slows, but coming rains a potential problem

PORT ORFORD, Ore. — An active landslide south of Port Orford that had a sudden 12-foot drop Monday has slowed, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation. The slide forced the shutdown of several miles of Highway 101 north and south of the slide early Monday. Matt Noble, communications...
PORT ORFORD, OR
KVAL

Commercial crabbers wait for higher price to drop pots

After multiple delays for the start of the commercial Dungeness crabbing season, there's now another delay as crabbers and processors negotiate a price for this season's Dungeness crabs. Many commercial crabbers along Oregon's south coast chose not to drop their pots Thursday morning after it became legal to do so.
OREGON STATE
KCBY

Coos Bay garage fire causes $170,000 in damage

COOS BAY, Ore. — A garage fire in the Libby district of Coos Bay caused an estimated $170,000 in damage Tuesday afternoon, the Coos Bay Fire Department reports. Firefighters responded to 62916 Brights Mill Road and began extinguishing the fire within five minutes of receiving the 911 call at just before 2:00 p.m., the department said in a press release.
COOS BAY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

LOG TRUCK ROLLS OVER IN RIDDLE AREA

A driver refused medical attention after a log truck rolled over in the Riddle area on Monday afternoon. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 1:45 p.m. deputies responded to the incident in the 700 block of Council Creek Road and found that the vehicle had rolled over onto the fence. The driver said his brakes caught on fire coming down Middle Creek Road and failed. He said he attempted to slow down by downshifting but was unsuccessful. The driver then tried to take the right hand turn onto Council Creek from Middle Creek, but could not make the corner.
RIDDLE, OR
KVAL

North Bend 911 telecommunicators honored for their service

NORTH BEND, Ore. — North Bend's 911 dispatch telecommunicators were honored for their service at Tuesday's city council meeting, City Manager David Milliron announced in a news release. 911 Dispatch Services were transferred to Coos Bay in December 2021, after it was determined that North Bend did not have...
NORTH BEND, OR
KVAL

FOUND SAFE: Missing Glendale man found in California

UPDATE (1/12/2023): Richard Doffing was found with his pickup on the side of the road near Stockton, California the morning of Thursday, January 12, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office reported. Doffing was taken to a hospital for evaluation as a precaution. "As part of the efforts to locate Mr. Doffing,...
STOCKTON, CA
kqennewsradio.com

WIND ADVISORY SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH EARLY SUNDAY

A Wind Advisory is in effect from Saturday night at 7:00 p.m. through Sunday morning at 4:00 a.m. for parts of southern Oregon. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said southeast winds of 20 to 30 miles per hour with gusts to between 45 and 55 miles per hour are expected.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KVAL

Officer Trevor Sanne joins North Bend Police Department

NORTH BEND, Ore. — The City of North Bend has introduced the newest officer to the police department. "Please welcome Officer Trevor Sanne to the North Bend Police Department," the City said in a press release. He was sworn in Tuesday by Police Chief Gary McCullough in a ceremony...
NORTH BEND, OR
KVAL

David Brock-Smith to replace Dallas Heard in Oregon Senate

Oregon Senate District 1, which was left vacant by the resignation of Dallas Heard, has now been filled. Earlier Wednesday, Coos, Curry, and Douglas County commissioners met in a joint session and voted unanimously to appoint state representative David Brock-Smith of Port Orford to the district. In a statement Brock-Smith...
OREGON STATE

