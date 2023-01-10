Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest woman in MontanaLuay RahilBozeman, MT
Whole Foods Market is Opening 1st Store in MontanaBryan DijkhuizenBozeman, MT
Major grocery store chain set to open new location in MontanaKristen WaltersBozeman, MT
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MontanaAlina AndrasMontana State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MontanaAlina AndrasMontana State
Related
406mtsports.com
Last-second loss to Weber State leaves Montana still looking for a complete performance
MISSOULA — All Montana needed to do to beat Weber State on Thursday was cleanly inbound the ball with four seconds left, take the intentional foul, knock down a couple free throws and hope a full-court heave was off the mark. The Griz couldn’t even execute the first part...
406mtsports.com
Aggression on offense helps Montana State men to win over Idaho State
BOZEMAN — To the aggressor go the spoils. The Montana State men's basketball team entered Thursday’s matchup with new-look Idaho State wanting to maintain its attack mindset that led to road wins last week. When it was all over at Worthington Arena, the Bobcats had hit 25 of 28 free throws and were 81-68 winners.
406mtsports.com
Lexi Deden, Kola Bad Bear help Montana State women hold off Idaho State for road win
BOZEMAN — Since 2016, it’s been hard for Tricia Binford to watch last-second 3-pointers from the Idaho State women’s basketball team. Binford, the head coach at Montana State, saw her team’s 2015-16 Big Sky Conference title hopes end in the first round of the tournament when ISU’s Juliet Jones made a 3-pointer with two seconds left to turn a one-point deficit into a 52-50 win.
406mtsports.com
Montana State men host surprising Idaho State, talented Weber State this weekend
BOZEMAN — Following a three-point home loss to Eastern Washington on New Year’s Eve, the Montana State men's basketball team started 2023 2-0 with road wins last week at Northern Colorado and Northern Arizona. The Bobcats (10-7, 3-1 Big Sky) are hoping the successes of those games carry...
406mtsports.com
Montana Tech women outlast MSU-Northern
BUTTE – The Montana Tech Orediggers women’s basketball team hosted the MSU-Northern Skylights in Frontier Conference play on Thursday. The Orediggers were able to hold off several Northern pushes to tie the game in the final moments, as Tech held on for a 64-57 win over the Skylights.
406mtsports.com
High school basketball rankings: It's a jumbled mess at the top of Class AA boys, girls
BOZEMAN — When Class AA boys and girls basketball coaches talk about "on any given night," you can take their word for it this winter. Three full weekends into the season, the top six teams have been taking turns beating up on each other, with not the slightest clear-cut favorite. Put another way: How often does a team rise to No. 1 after losing?
406mtsports.com
East Helena boys ride big third quarter to victory over Three Forks; Wolves girls survive Vigilantes
EAST HELENA — Ty Ridgeway’s squad is back above .500 after a 51-41 win over defending Class B State Champion Three Forks on Tuesday. The win – which came on the back of a 17-6 third quarter by the Vigilantes – is East Helena’s fifth of the year, already two more than the team chalked up last season.
Three Tiny Montana Towns that are Definitely Worth a Visit
Montana is a vast and beautiful state, known for its rugged wilderness and sparse population. However, tucked away in the corners of this vast expanse are a few obscure and tiny towns that are worth a visit. I've had some of the best times in small towns around Montana, and the vibe of a small town can't be artificially created.
The richest woman in Montana
Cargill is the largest privately owned company in the U.S. This Minnesota-based company made 12 Cargill family members billionaires. Today, I will talk about the story behind the richest member who lives in Bozeman, Montana. Her name is Marianne Liebmann. Her net worth exceeds $4.1 billion, making her the 261 richest person in the country.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Montana
If you live in Montana and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Montana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
New Montana Steakhouse Pays Tribute to Longtime Cattle Rancher
Montana and the cattle ranching industry go hand in hand, and a new steakhouse in Bozeman pays tribute to a legendary cattle rancher in the state. When did the J.W Heist Steakhouse open in Bozeman?. If you're craving a good steak, the J.W. Heist Steakhouse opened in Bozeman on January...
What Happened? 6 Cancelled Events That Montanans Used to Love
Montanans love to cut loose during the summer and enjoy themselves. The best way to do that is a good music festival. Montana might not have music festivals year-round, but Montana has some solid festivals that occur during the summer. People who love country music head to Headwaters Country Jam, and if you love Americana, people head to Red Ants Pants Music Festival, and one festival that has been gaining in popularity is Under the Big Sky Festival near Whitefish.
City of Bozeman Announces Plans For Gigantic Project
Bozeman has been growing steadily for years, and parts of the city that have seen massive growth need some love. The part of Bozeman that has seen constant growth is the west side of the city. From 19th Street to Four Corners, houses, duplexes, and condos are being built and immediately occupied. With the immense growth, the City of Bozeman announced huge plans for this area.
grocerydive.com
Whole Foods Market announces first Montana location
Whole Foods Market is opening its first Montana location on Feb. 1, according to a Monday announcement from the grocer. The 31,718-square-foot store will be stocked with more than 75 local products from Montana and Wyoming and will lean into the region’s landscape with large windows overlooking a mountain view. The store will also feature a rustic interior and an outdoor patio with heaters and seating.
Is Bozeman Ready For This New Facility? Residents Say YES!
All you have to do is look around and you can clearly see the growth of our once quiet little town. From million-dollar homes and apartments, Bozeman has become a hot spot for 2nd homes and tourists. When it comes to having new businesses and buildings pop up, some residents...
Montana Storm Alert: 40 MPH Wind and 12″ Mountain Snow Possible
Get ready for a slow commute and fresh round of shoveling, especially in southern Gallatin and Madison Counties. Driving with poor conditions might be a significant issue during commute times. Lots of mountain snow and very gusty winds are possible in the higher elevations with this storm. Gallatin and Madison...
When Is This Popular Chain Restaurant Actually Coming To Bozeman?
Many of us were excited when it was announced that Texas Roadhouse would open here in Bozeman. The wildly popular chain is known for its laid-back feel while serving delicious food. The menu is filled with steaks, chicken, ribs, seafood, burgers, Texas-sized meals, and their famous Texas Roadhouse rolls. Plus, the prices are decent and they have a nice kids' menu as well, which makes it family-friendly.
progressivegrocer.com
Whole Foods Market Sets Opening Date for 1st Montana Store
Shoppers in The Treasure State will soon have an opportunity to go on a grocery treasure hunt with the opening of a Whole Foods Market in Bozeman, Mont. The Amazon-owned natural foods retailer will welcome customers to the new 31,718-square-foot store on Feb. 1. This is the first Whole Foods...
Major grocery store chain set to open new location in Montana
A major grocery store chain is set to open a new supermarket location in Montana soon. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, the major grocery store chain Whole Foods Market is expected to open its first Montana store location in Bozeman, according to local sources.
Bozeman Reddit Post Gets Hilarious Response Over Simple Request.
One of my favorite things to do is get on Reddit and watch the drama. I mostly follow things happening here in Montana, and I get a kick out of reading all of the complaints about...well, everything. Recently, I was browsing through the Bozeman Reddit threads when I came across...
Comments / 0