Omaha man shoots himself after police respond to domestic disturbance call
OMAHA -- An Omaha man reportedly shot and killed himself in the presence of police during a domestic disturbance Monday morning. According to the Omaha Police Department, police were called to a residence near 167th and Q streets for a domestic disturbance at 10:15 a.m. Monday. Upon arrival, they saw 41-year-old Loren Dexter in the front of the residence.
Bradshaw, Grand Island men arrested after pursuit ends near Hampton
YORK -- Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested two people following a pursuit early Sunday morning that ended near Hampton in Hamilton County. At about 12:15 a.m. Sunday a trooper observed a Dodge Magnum speeding on Interstate 80 near Aurora. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed. The trooper initiated a pursuit.
Papillion man sentenced to prison; officials removed 665 animals from his home
A Papillion man was sentenced Tuesday to three years in prison after being found guilty of three counts of felony cruelty to animals resulting in death. Edward Luben, 57, agreed to enter the guilty pleas in exchange for the Sarpy County Attorney's Office dismissing nine other charges of cruelty to animals, including four felonies.
Omaha man sentenced to 10 years in federal prison on drug charges
OMAHA — An Omaha man who placed a fake bomb outside the Douglas County Courthouse in 2020 has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison on drug charges. Thomas Trouba, 28, was sentenced Thursday for possession with intent to distribute marijuana, THC and MDMA, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Nebraska.
Looters ransack Bellevue's iconic Nettie's after fire destroys restaurant
The dried bouquet of flowers preserved from Nettie Escamilla-Vela’s funeral service burned in the fire. As did the pictures of Nettie’s brothers and sisters hanging on the wall and photo albums of family, friends and customers – filled with pictures of wedding receptions, graduation ceremonies, confirmation celebrations, birthday parties and more. So much more.
Bill would force Omaha and Lincoln to create citizen police oversight boards
Omaha and Lincoln would have to create citizen police oversight boards with staff investigators under a bill introduced in the Legislature. The bill (LB284) would also require college degrees for law enforcement officers, tighten up requirements for no-knock warrants and bar law enforcement from keeping lists of purported gang members.
Exploring the mystery of Ponca Hills' history
OMAHA -- Ponca Hills still is one of Omaha’s most picturesque outskirts. One of its least known, too. Its history has been rarely chronicled, which adds to its cloak of mystery. What has transpired in the area northwest of the Mormon Bridge on Interstate 680?. It was home for...
New variant emerges, but COVID-19 cases continue to decline in Lincoln and across the state
COVID-19 cases are continuing to drop, despite holiday gatherings and the appearance of a new variant. The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported 208 reported cases for the week that ended Saturday, down from 271 the previous week. It's the third week in a row that cases have declined, and they...
Nebraska Afghan Community Center offers hospitality, help to refugees
As an Arctic cold front settled into Nebraska one bright December morning, a small apartment in midtown Omaha bustled with a warmth generated not only by the heater, but also by human kindness. A sign on the door identified the apartment as the Nebraska Afghan Community Center. One step inside...
Omaha zoo announces giraffe pregnancy
Zola the giraffe munched away on buckets of alfalfa Thursday morning before she strolled to the edge of her enclosure to get a better look at the cameras and zoo officials who had gathered in the giraffe barn. All the fuss and excitement was for her. The 8-year-old giraffe is...
Lincoln man among several being inducted into Nebraska Business Hall of Fame
One of the owners of Valentino’s is among several people being inducted into the 2023 Nebraska Business Hall of Fame class. Anthony “Tony” Messineo Jr., who along with his brother, Ron, have owned the Lincoln-based pizza chain for the past 50 years, will be officially inducted during the NE Chamber Annual Meeting and Nebraska Business Hall of Fame Banquet on Feb. 2 at the Lincoln Marriott Cornhusker Hotel.
Omaha sports center, Black history museum expansion among recommendations for combined $225 million
A 90,000-square-foot activity center, a handful of museums and multiple career centers were among 35 Omaha-based projects recommended to receive a combined $225 million through a multiyear economic recovery effort. The Economic Recovery Special Committee of the Nebraska Legislature released a report Tuesday afternoon detailing dozens of projects independent engineering...
Creighton Prep student remembered as charismatic, smart and funny
OMAHA — The 15-year-old Omaha boy who drowned earlier this month while on a family vacation is being remembered as charming, charismatic, smart and funny. Will Visty, who was a freshman at Omaha Creighton Prep, died Jan. 5 in Isla Mujeres, Mexico. That evening, his mother Mandy Visty said, Will was swimming with two of his siblings in the shallow pool of the rental home where the family was staying. He had been challenging himself to swim laps without coming up for air, but he ended up passing out.
UNL will use national search firm to find next chancellor
A national firm will aid in the search to find a new leader at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln following Chancellor Ronnie Green’s announcement he plans to retire in June. NU President Ted Carter on Tuesday said the university will once again work with AGB Search, an arm of the...
