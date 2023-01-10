OMAHA — The 15-year-old Omaha boy who drowned earlier this month while on a family vacation is being remembered as charming, charismatic, smart and funny. Will Visty, who was a freshman at Omaha Creighton Prep, died Jan. 5 in Isla Mujeres, Mexico. That evening, his mother Mandy Visty said, Will was swimming with two of his siblings in the shallow pool of the rental home where the family was staying. He had been challenging himself to swim laps without coming up for air, but he ended up passing out.

OMAHA, NE ・ 18 HOURS AGO