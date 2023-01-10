ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hollywood Reporter

Directors Guild: No Talks Are Set With Studios Yet Ahead of Contract Expiration

By Katie Kilkenny
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03h9nZ_0k93t4dZ00

The Directors Guild is waiting for the moment “when we believe we have the most leverage to win” to begin official 2023 contract negotiations with studios and streamers, according to two union leaders.

The Guild, which bargains on behalf of directors, assistant directors, unit production managers and others, updated its members on Monday that bargaining dates for their core film and television contract have not yet been scheduled. Both the DGA’s Basic Agreement and Freelance Live and Tape Television Agreement expire on June 30, 2023.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

“When it comes to making the decision about when to start negotiations, we are guided by one simple principle: we will only begin bargaining when we believe we have the most leverage to win the best possible deal for DGA Directors and their teams,” DGA negotiations chair Jon Avnet and national executive director Russell Hollander said in the message. “Some years, that means we have negotiated early, but only when the Studios agree to address our priorities and we are confident we can extract a premium for providing them with the security they need to plan their summer and fall schedules… Other times, we have had more leverage closer to contract expiration.”

Leverage for the DGA this year may depend upon the state of talks with other industry unions. The Writers Guild of America’s pact expires on May 1, while SAG-AFTRA’s TV/Theatrical contracts also expire on June 30. At a time when whispers of a potential writers’ strike are growing louder , the DGA appears to be keeping its options open.

Still, as in their communication with membership in November about the round of upcoming talks, Avnet and Hollander cautioned that economic headwinds will test the union’s position. “This year promises to be an extremely challenging negotiating environment – one of the most difficult and complex we have faced in many years – with studios continuing to consolidate and become increasingly vertically integrated, and with extraordinary economic headwinds facing our industry and our nation,” the leaders wrote. “In this environment, your strength and support will be more important than ever.”

Without going into specifics, Guild leaders have previously stated that boosting streaming residuals and wage increases will be core priorities for the union this round of talks. Also on their to-do list: codifying new on-set safety standards, protecting the Guild’s health and pension plans, supporting industry diversity and gaining more transparency from employers.

In December, The Hollywood Reporter reported that the Guild had begun informal talks with employers prior to scheduling official bargaining sessions, a move that irked the Writers Guild. Avnet is serving as chair on the Guild’s 2023 Feature Film and Television Negotiations Committee, with Todd Holland and Karen Gaviola serving as co-chairs. Hollander, who has been with the union for over 20 years, will again oversee talks as chief negotiator.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Golden Globes: Full List of Winners

The Golden Globes were handed out Tuesday night, with The Fabelmans and The Banshees of Inisherin taking top honors on the film side and Abbott Elementary, House of the Dragon and The White Lotus among the big TV winners. Quinta Brunson, Tyler James Williams, Angela Bassett, Ke Huy Quan, Colin Farrell, Jennifer Coolidge, Steven Spielberg, Michelle Yeoh, Julia Garner, Zendaya, Guillermo del Toro, Cate Blanchett and Austin Butler were among the individual winners.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Everything Everywhere All at Once' Tops Third Annual Gold List Voters' Guide for Asian Achievements in FilmAustin Butler, Colin Farrell, Brendan Fraser, Jeremy Pope, Ke...
The Hollywood Reporter

Universal Plans New Theme Park in Northern Texas

Universal is adding another theme park to its roster.  The company announced plans for a new park Wednesday in Frisco, Texas, which will be aimed at “younger audiences” and “sized for a regional audience.” The park will be situated on part of 97 acres recently purchased by Universal, and the company also plans to add “an adjacent themed hotel.” More from The Hollywood ReporterUniversal's 'A Deadly Education' Enlists 'Ms. Marvel' Director Meera MenonTheater Owners Expected to Play 'Halloween Ends' Despite Simultaneous Release on PeacockGolden Globes: 10 Things the TV Cameras Missed Though Universal said the park will feature the company’s IP and include...
FRISCO, TX
The Hollywood Reporter

Carole Cook, Lucille Ball Protégé and ‘Sixteen Candles’ Actress, Dies at 98

Carole Cook, who used a career boost from Lucille Ball to build a career that included three turns on Broadway and roles in Sixteen Candles and The Incredible Mr. Limpet, has died. She was 98. Cook died of heart failure on Wednesday, three days shy of her birthday, in Beverly Hills, her husband, actor Tom Troupe, announced.More from The Hollywood ReporterBen Masters, the Billionaire Julian Crane on 'Passions,' Dies at 75Hubert G. Wells, Famed Animal Trainer in Hollywood, Dies at 88Hélène Tanguay, Canadian Animation Pioneer, Dies at 70 On television, Cook showed up as the ex-wife of Walter Findlay (Bill Macy) on...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Angela Bassett Wins Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress for ‘Wakanda Forever’: “I Stand Here Grateful”

Angela Bassett took home the award for best supporting actress in any motion picture at the 2023 Golden Globes for her role of Queen Ramonda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. “We mourned, we loved, we healed, and we were surrounded every day with the light and spirit of Chadwick Boseman,” Bassett said in her acceptance speech. “This award belongs to all of us, and all of you.” More from The Hollywood ReporterWhere to Watch the 2023 Golden Globes OnlineSanta Barbara Film Fest: 'Banshees' Stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson Set for Tribute'Everything Everywhere All at Once' Leads Sound Editors' Golden...
The Hollywood Reporter

Eddie Murphy Quotes Will Smith’s Infamous Oscars Line During Golden Globes Acceptance Speech

Eddie Murphy reflected on his past, not to mention a major Oscars moment, while accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 2023 Golden Globes. While receiving one of the night’s biggest honors, given to an individual for outstanding contributions to entertainment, Murphy kept it brief but thanked those who had helped him along the way.More from The Hollywood ReporterJennifer Coolidge Brings 'White Lotus' Creator to Tears in Moving Speech for Golden Globes Win'House of the Dragon' Goes Where 'Game of Thrones' Didn't With Golden Globe Drama Series WinGolden Globes: The Best-Dressed Stars and All the Fashion Details “I want to say...
The Hollywood Reporter

Tennis Player Naomi Osaka Pregnant With First Child

Naomi Osaka has news to share: she’s pregnant. The star tennis player took to Instagram on Wednesday to reveal that she’s expecting. “Can’t wait to get back on the court but here’s a little life update for 2023,” she posted along with an image of an ultrasound, seen below. More from The Hollywood ReporterNaomi Osaka Launching Media Company With LeBron James and Maverick Carter's SpringHillCrypto Craze Hits Cannes as FTX Strikes Deal to Take Over Lead Sponsorship of amfAR GalaNaomi Osaka Exits IMG to Launch Athlete Management Banner With Longtime Agent Though she didn’t reveal more about the father, Osaka, 25, has...
The Hollywood Reporter

Kerry Washington, Oprah Winfrey to Star in Tyler Perry’s ‘Six Triple Eight’ Pic for Netflix

Kerry Washington, Oprah Winfrey and Sam Waterston are toplining Tyler Perry’s Six Triple Eight, the prolific director’s fourth film for Netflix. Washington will also executive produce the film about the true story of the only all-black, all-female World War II battalion that proved key to the American war effort. The ensemble cast in the film, which has begun production, includes Ebony Obsidian, Milauna Jackson, Kylie Jefferson, Shanice Shantay, Sarah Jeffery, Pepi Sonuga and Jay Reeves.More from The Hollywood ReporterNetflix to Stream SAG Awards Beginning in 2024'Mars One' Review: A Tender and Tightly Wrought Film Foregrounds Working-Class Brazil'I Care a Lot' Studio Teams With 'Midsommar'...
The Hollywood Reporter

John Travolta, Nicolas Cage, Billy Corgan Remember Lisa Marie Presley: “There Is Heartbreak, and Then There Is Sorrow”

LeAnn Rimes, Octavia Spencer, Cary Elwes, Nicolas Cage and more took to social media to pay tribute to Lisa Marie Presley, who died at West Hills Hospital and Medical Center on Thursday at 54. Presley was rushed to the hospital earlier in the day after she experienced cardiac arrest in her Calabasas, California, home. More from The Hollywood ReporterLisa Marie Presley, Singer, Songwriter and Elvis' Daughter, Dies at 54Lisa Marie Presley Hospitalized After Suffering Cardiac ArrestHollywood's A-list Stylists Reveal Their Top Fall Fashion Picks for Women “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful...
CALABASAS, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Colin Farrell Wins Second Best Actor Golden Globe for ‘Banshees of Inisherin,’ Says He Owes Director “So Much”

Colin Farrell won best actor in a motion picture, musical or comedy, for The Banshees of Inisherin at the 2023 Golden Globes, marking his second career win in the category. From the podium, Farrell was quick to thank director Martin McDonagh, who directed him in this film and 2008’s In Bruges, for which the star previously won the same prize. “Martin McDonagh, I owe you so much, man,” Farrell said. “Fourteen years ago, you put me in work with Brandan Gleeson, my dance partner, and you changed the trajectory of my life forever in ways that I, begrudgingly, will be grateful...
The Hollywood Reporter

Disney Expands Lower Cost Theme Park Options and Perks in Reversal From Chapek Era

Disney is adjusting some pricing and parking policies at its theme parks, after a push from former CEO Bob Chapek to drive up profits.  At Disneyland in California, the company will now increase the number of days it offers its lowest price one-day park ticket (at $104) and will allow greater flexibility for moving between the parks. At Walt Disney World in Florida, annual pass holders will now be able to visit the parks after 2 p.m. without having to make a reservation, except on Saturdays and Sundays at the Magic Kingdom, and will be offered free parking while staying at...
FLORIDA STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Somebody I Used to Know’ Trailer Sees Alison Brie Caught in a Confusing Love Triangle

Prime Video dropped the trailer for Somebody I Used to Know, the Dave Franco-directed rom-com and follow-up to his 2020 directorial debut. Led by Alison Brie, Jay Ellis and Kiersey Clemons, the movie sees Brie’s workaholic TV producer Ally face a professional setback that results in her retreating to her hometown where she bumps into her first love, Sean (Ellis). Following one whirlwind evening reminiscing, Ally questions the person she’s become, leading her to attempt to rekindle her early relationship. More from The Hollywood Reporter'Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret' Trailer: Rachel McAdams, Abby Ryder Fortson Prove Coming of...
The Hollywood Reporter

Guitar God Jeff Beck Dies at 78

Jeff Beck, one of the greatest guitarists of all time who rose to fame in the English rock band The Yardbirds, died Tuesday at a hospital near his home in Surrey, England. He was 78. His family said in a statement on Wednesday: “It is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck’s passing. After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday. His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss.”More from The Hollywood ReporterBen Masters, the Billionaire Julian Crane on 'Passions,' Dies at 75Hubert G. Wells, Famed Animal Trainer in Hollywood,...
The Hollywood Reporter

Why Stars Like Jennifer Aniston, Sarah Paulson and Charlize Theron Are Backing Andrea Riseborough in ‘To Leslie’

The stars are coming out for Andrea Riseborough’s turn in Michael Morris’ indie drama To Leslie. Jennifer Aniston, Charlize Theron, Sarah Paulson and Edward Norton have hosted screenings, with more recent showings booked by Gwyneth Paltrow and Courteney Cox. After Paltrow’s screening, attended by the likes of Demi Moore along with Morris and Riseborough in attendance, the Goop founder called it a “masterpiece of a film” and went so far as to say that the title star should win “every award there is and all the ones that haven’t been invented yet.” More from The Hollywood ReporterNAACP Image Awards 2023:...
The Hollywood Reporter

Ozzy Osbourne, Mick Jagger, Rod Stewart Pay Tribute to Jeff Beck: “No One Played Guitar Like Jeff”

Ozzy Osbourne, Gene Simmons, Ronnie Wood and Jimmy Page were among those paying tribute to Jeff Beck following the news of his death. Beck, a legendary rock guitar figure known for his innovative style and virtuosic talent, died Tuesday at a hospital near his home in Surrey, England, after contracting bacterial meningitis, his family announced. The two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and former member of The Yardbirds and the Jeff Beck Group was 78. More from The Hollywood ReporterCarole Cook, Lucille Ball Protégé and 'Sixteen Candles' Actress, Dies at 98Guitar God Jeff Beck Dies at 78Ben Masters, the...
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio’ Wins Golden Globe As Netflix Becomes First Streaming Service To Win Feature Animation Category

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, directed by del Toro and stop-motion vet Mark Gustafson for Netflix, won the Golden Globe for best animated feature, a first in the category for a streaming service. Taking the stage, del Toro enthused how happy he was being back at the event in person: “Some of us are drunk. What can be better?”More from The Hollywood ReporterZendaya Wins, But Isn't There to Accept, Golden Globe for 'Euphoria'Michelle Yeoh Dedicates Golden Globe Win to "All Who Came Before Me Who Look Like Me"Jeremy Allen White, in Best Actor in a TV Comedy Speech, Tells 'The Bear' Team...
The Hollywood Reporter

‘She Came to Me,’ Starring Peter Dinklage and Anne Hathaway, to Open Berlin Film Festival

She Came to Me, a romantic comedy from director and screenwriter Rebecca Miller (Maggie’s Plan) that stars Peter Dinklage and Anne Hathaway, will open the 2023 Berlin International Film Festival on Feb. 16. Marisa Tomei, Joanna Kulig and Brian d’Arcy James co-star in the U.S. feature from Protagonist Pictures, which will have its world premiere out of competition in Berlin. More from The Hollywood ReporterGolden Globes Analysis: What to Make of 'Fabelmans,' Austin Butler and 'Banshees' Wins, 'Avatar' Losses, MoreGolden Globes: 'Babylon,' 'Wednesday,' 'The Crown,' 'Avatar' Sequel Among Noteworthy SnubsGolden Globes: 'The Fabelmans' and 'The Banshees of Inisherin' Win Top...
The Hollywood Reporter

Vince McMahon Is Back, But Is He a Heel for a WWE Sale?

Former WWE CEO Vince McMahon’s stunning return to the company he founded has upended the wrestling giant’s fortunes. At McMahon’s prodding, WWE is now leading “a review of its strategic alternatives” as the wrestling giant finds itself grappling with uncertainty. The question facing WWE shareholders is not only whether McMahon and the company can execute a sale, or who the buyer might be, but also whether McMahon will emerge (to use some wrestling terms) as a “face,” generating outsize value for shareholders and retiring gracefully, or as a “heel,” throwing a wrench into what could otherwise be a smooth process...
The Hollywood Reporter

Steven Spielberg Ties Clint Eastwood, Martin Scorsese, More With Golden Globes Best Director Win

At the 2023 Golden Globes, Steven Spielberg tied Clint Eastwood, Martin Scorsese, Oliver Stone, Milos Forman and David Lean with the second-most best director wins. This year’s wins marks Spielberg’s third win for best director at the Globes, and he’s been nominated 14 times in the category, the most of any director. It also marks his first win for a competitive Globe, rather than an honorary one, in nearly a quarter-century.More from The Hollywood ReporterMost Memorable Golden Globes Moments: Host Mocks HFPA Scandal and Tom Cruise, Eddie Murphy References Oscars Slap, and More'Abbott Elementary' Wins Best Comedy Series at the Golden...
The Hollywood Reporter

Saudi Film Festival Backs Johnny Depp Period Drama ‘Jeanne du Barry’

Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea International Film Festival is getting behind Johnny Depp’s new film, Jeanne du Barry, unveiling Thursday, saying it will provide postproduction support for the French period drama directed by, and co-starring, French multihyphenate Maïwenn. Depp stars in the film as 18th-century French King Louis XV, with Maïwenn playing the movie’s titular courtesan, Madame du Barry.More from The Hollywood ReporterPrince Harry's Memoir 'Spare' Tops 1.4M in First-Day SalesJulia Roberts, Channing Tatum Among Stars Featured in Inspiring Life Stories Series From Bear Grylls' BecomingX, Da Vinci (Exclusive)Banijay Names Ex-HBO Europe Exec Steve Mathews to Scripted Division  Since its launch in...
The Hollywood Reporter

Austin Butler Thanks Elvis Presley in Golden Globe Acceptance Speech: “I Love You So Much”

Austin Butler won the Golden Globe for best performance by an actor in a motion picture – drama for his performance in Elvis and thanked Elvis Presley, himself, in his acceptance speech. “You were an icon and a rebel, and I love you so much,” said Butler at the end of his speech, where he thanked director Baz Luhrmann, co-star Tom Hanks and Denzel Washington for “championing me when you did not have to.” (Washington and Butler worked together in the Broadway revival of The Iceman Cometh, and Washington called Luhrmann to vouch for Butler.)More from The Hollywood ReporterGolden Globes: Winners...
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
64K+
Followers
18K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy