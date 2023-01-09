ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Brandin Cooks wants nothing to do with a Texans rebuild, 'however that looks'

By Ryan Young, Yahoo Sports
WGAU
WGAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ho6VD_0k93rbGv00

Brandin Cooks still wants out of Houston.

The Texans star wide receiver made it very clear on Monday, just hours after the franchise fired coach Lovie Smith after one season, that he wants nothing to do with rebuilding in Houston.

"I'm not going into this offseason thinking I want to be a part of a rebuild," Cooks said, .

"I'm not looking at it as far as being a part of a rebuild, however that looks. That's why I trust my camp and my representation to be able to get a map from here to there and to see what that looks like to be a part of something that has a trusted plan."

While that’s very blunt, it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise.

Cooks requested a trade earlier this season, and was a name that many expected would be moved ahead of the trade deadline. He .

"I was frustrated, absolutely. I want to win, that's not the case," Cooks . "That's what's going on. That's the way I expressed my emotion. I think we all want to win. We're all frustrated in some sense."

Cooks signed a two-year, $36 million contract extension with the Texans before the season. He’s due to earn $18 million in 2023. The 29-year-old finished the year with a team-high 699 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

As a very solid receiver in the league, it’s easy to understand why Cooks was frustrated throughout the season. The Texans were terrible, finishing with just a 3-13-1 record, and quarterback Davis Mills struggled all year. That doesn’t give Cooks much to work with.

The Texans will now start searching for a new head coach. After that’s settled, the team will likely meet with Cooks and determine a path forward there. If Cooks gets his way, don’t expect him to be back in Houston next fall.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team

Plenty of speculation lies ahead for Aaron Rodgers this off-season. The longer the veteran quarterback’s future remains undecided, the crazier the rumors will get. NFL analyst Danny Heifetz ratcheted up the speculation about Rodgers‘ future Thursday. The Ringer.com reporter wrote a column saying the perfect new spot for Rodgers is … the New York Jets. The Read more... The post NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
OnlyHomers

Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star

The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
DALLAS, TX
WGAU

Darnell Washington announces his plans for 2023 NFL Draft

Another Georgia tight end will be departing the program, as Darnell Washington announced he would be heading to the NFL. Washington finished his junior season with 28 receptions for 454 yards and two touchdowns. At 6-foot-7 and 275 pounds, Washington is one of the more intriguing talents available in the draft and is expected to be taken in either the first or second round.
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

Clowney apologizes to Garrett for Browns favoritism comments

CLEVELAND — (AP) — Jadeveon Clowney now says he's sorry. Clowney said he apologized to Browns star Myles Garrett more than a week after the defensive end criticized Cleveland, saying the organization favored his teammate and was more focused on getting him to the Hall of Fame than winning.
CLEVELAND, OH
WGAU

Fantasy Football: What bummed us out the most in the 2022 season?

As much as it's fun to play fantasy football, we all know that every season, while unique in its own way, always brings its fair share of disappointments. And sometimes it goes beyond just one highly-drafted player not living up to their ADP. Sometimes it's an entire position that lets us down. Or a real-life team that many expect to be a fantasy wonderland ends up being a fantasy nightmare.
The Comeback

Deion Sanders makes major mistake

The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TEMPE, AZ
WGAU

2022 NFL All-Pro Team Roster

NEW YORK — (AP) — The Associated Press 2022 NFL All-Pro team selected by a national panel of 50 media members:. Wide Receivers — Justin Jefferson, Minnesota; Tyreek Hill, Miami; Davante Adams, Las Vegas. Left Tackle — Trent Williams, San Francisco. Right Tackle — Lane Johnson,...
TENNESSEE STATE
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
30K+
Followers
112K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy