ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Idaho murders: Suspect threw out trash in neighbors' bins in middle of the night, source says

By Emily Shapiro, Josh Margolin and Lucien Bruggeman, ABC News
WGAU
WGAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eOZZR_0k93rZSL00

NEW YORK — Federal investigators saw Idaho quadruple murder suspect Bryan Kohberger throw out garbage into neighbors' trash bins in the middle of the night as they surveilled him in Pennsylvania in the days leading up to his arrest, a law enforcement source told ABC News.

Kohberger, 28, was arrested on Dec. 30 in his home state of Pennsylvania. Kohberger, a Ph.D. student in Washington State's department of criminal justice and criminology at the time, was visiting his family in Pennsylvania over winter break.

The local FBI field office was first made aware of Kohberger’s presence in the region on Dec. 22, the source said. FBI agents surveilled his parents' home in Albrightsville for four days before he was arrested, the source said.

Kohberger, who has since been extradited back to Idaho, was charged with first-degree murder and burglary for the killings of four University of Idaho students.

Roommates Xana Kernodle, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen, as well as Kernodle's boyfriend Ethan Chapin, were all stabbed to death in the girls' home between 4 a.m. and 4:25 a.m. on Nov. 13. Two other roommates survived.

One of the survivors told police that night "she heard who she thought was Goncalves say something to the effect of 'there's someone here,'" according to court documents. But that could have been Kernodle on her phone because records showed she was on TikTok at about 4:12 a.m., the document said.

The roommate said "she looked out of her bedroom but did not see anything when she heard the comment about someone being in the house," the documents said. "She opened her door a second time when she heard what she thought was crying coming from Kernodle's room."

The roommate "then said she heard a male voice say something to the effect of 'it's ok, I'm going to help you,'" according to the documents.

The roommate said she opened her door again when she heard the crying, and that's when she saw a man in black clothes and a mask walking past her in the house, according to court documents. The roommate locked herself in her room after seeing him, the documents said.

Kohberger has not entered a plea. His next status hearing is Jan. 12.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Idaho student’s dad reportedly sees link between slain daughter, Bryan Kohberger

The man suspected of killing four University of Idaho students reportedly had a connection to one of them. Steve Goncalves, father of 21-year-old Kaylee Goncalves, said he was beginning to see links between Bryan Kohberger, 28, and his daughter, according to ABC News. He said he wasn’t ready yet to discuss the connections, and said no one in his family recognized the suspect. “Now that there’s a person and a name that someone can specifically look for and see if there’s any connections in any way. So they’re just trying to figure it out,” the family’s attorney, Shanon Grey, told ABC News. Goncalves vowed to...
MOSCOW, ID
RadarOnline

University Of Idaho Suspect Bryan Kohberger 'Never Slept' & 'Was Always Doing Something At Night' Before Quadruple Killing

The neighbor of the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November revealed the suspect “never slept” and was “always doing something” at night, RadarOnline.com has learned.As RadarOnline.com previously reported, 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger was apprehended in Pennsylvania on Friday morning in connection to the November 13 murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.Although little is currently known about the quadruple murder suspect, Kohberger’s downstairs neighbor in Pullman, Washington recently revealed Kohberger was a “very late-night person” who was regularly doing things as late as 12 AM and 1 AM in the morning."He’s normally...
MOSCOW, ID
Daily Mail

Sobbing black student is handcuffed and arrested in class at black college after argument with professor who told her to rewrite an essay: Claims her arrest was racially motivated

This is the moment a black student is handcuffed and arrested in class at a black college after an argument with a professor about an essay. The footage shows Leilla Hamoud, 20, being arrested at Winston-Salem State University following the fallout with her lecturer Cynthia Villagomez. Hamoud sobbed and complained...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
TMZ.com

New Clue About 'Adam' in Murder Case Of 4 Idaho College Students

6:27 AM PT -- 12/19 -- Adam is reportedly a bartender in the area, and not considered a suspect at this time. A tantalizing new clue has surfaced in the murders of 4 Idaho college students ... two of the victims were seemingly caught on video discussing a person named "Adam" just hours before they were slaughtered.
MOSCOW, ID
New York Post

Cops spoke with Idaho murder victim on phone prior to quadruple slaying, new footage reveals

Newly released bodycam footage reveals authorities previously responded to a wild party at the off-campus house where four University of Idaho students were slain on November 13, and even spoke to one of the victims via phone. In the video obtained by the true crime YouTube channel “Truth & Transparency,” Moscow police officers are seen addressing a noise complaint at 1122 King Road on the night of Sept. 1, 2022.  After knocking on the door for about 10 minutes, the officers are greeted by a raucous party of young people, one of whom informs them that the residents are not home. “They left...
MOSCOW, ID
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
30K+
Followers
112K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy