ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Virgin Orbit reports 'anomaly' in satellite launch from UK

By SYLVIA HUI
WGAU
WGAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tlTYI_0k93rQVo00

LONDON — (AP) — A mission to launch the first satellites into orbit from Western Europe suffered an “anomaly” Tuesday, Virgin Orbit said.

The U.S.-based company attempted its first international launch on Monday, using a modified jumbo jet to carry one of its rockets from Cornwall in southwestern England to the Atlantic Ocean where the rocket was released. The rocket was supposed to take nine small satellites for mixed civil and defense use into orbit.

But about two hours after the plane took off, the company reported that the mission encountered a problem.

“We appear to have an anomaly that has prevented us from reaching orbit. We are evaluating the information,” Virgin Orbit said on Twitter.

Virgin Orbit, which is listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange, was founded by British billionaire Richard Branson. It has previously completed four similar launches from California.

Hundreds gathered for the launch cheered earlier as a repurposed Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 aircraft, named “Cosmic Girl,” took off from Cornwall late Monday. Around an hour into the flight, the plane released the rocket at around 35,000 feet (around 10,000 meters) over the Atlantic Ocean to the south of Ireland.

The plane, piloted by a Royal Air Force pilot, returned to Cornwall after releasing the rocket.

Some of the satellites are meant for U.K. defense monitoring, while others are for businesses such as those working in navigational technology. One Welsh company is looking to manufacture materials such as electronic components in space.

U.K. officials had high hopes for the mission. Ian Annett, deputy chief executive at the U.K. Space Agency, said Monday it marked a “new era” for his country's space industry. There was strong market demand for small satellite launches, Annett said, and the U.K. has ambitions to be ”the hub of European launches."

In the past, satellites produced in the U.K. had to be sent to spaceports in other countries to make their journey into space.

The mission was a collaboration between the U.K. Space Agency, the Royal Air Force, Virgin Orbit and Cornwall Council.

The launch was originally planned for late last year, but it was postponed because of technical and regulatory issues.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

Virgin Orbit: Premature shutdown behind rocket launch fail

LONDON — (AP) — Virgin Orbit said Thursday its first attempt to launch satellites into orbit from the U.K. failed after its rocket's upper stage prematurely shut down. The U.S.-based company used a modified Boeing 747 plane to carry one of its rockets from Cornwall in southwestern England over the Atlantic Ocean on Monday. The plane released the rocket, which carried nine small satellites, but the rocket failed to reach orbit.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WGAU

EU inaugurates first mainland satellite launch port

KIRUNA, Sweden — (AP) — The European Union wants to bolster its capacity to launch small satellites into space with a new launchpad in Arctic Sweden. European officials and Swedish King Carl XVI Gustaf inaugurated the EU's first mainland orbital launch complex on Friday during a visit to Sweden by members of the European Commission, which is the 27-nation bloc's executive arm.
WGAU

Biden, Kishida to discuss Japan 'stepping up' security

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida were prepared to hold wide-ranging talks at the White House on Friday as Japan looks to build security cooperation with allies amid growing concerns about provocative Chinese and North Korean military action. The two administrations were...
WASHINGTON STATE
WGAU

Germany to scrap mask mandate in long-distance transport

BERLIN — (AP) — Germany will soon drop a mask mandate on long-distance trains and buses, one of the country's last remaining COVID-19 restrictions, the health minister said Friday. The mandate will be dropped on Feb. 2, Health Minister Karl Lauterbach announced in Berlin. Other European countries already...
The Guardian

FTSE 100 nears record high as inflation fears ease

The UK’s FTSE 100 share index approached a record high on Friday, as European markets were lifted by hopes that the inflation shock from energy prices is easing. The blue-chip stock index, which includes the 100 largest companies listed in London, hit its highest level in more than four years. It touched 7,864.95 points, less than 1% away from the record intraday high of 7,903 points set in May 2018, before closing at 7844.07.
WGAU

Toyota pushes zero-emission goals by converting old models

CHIBA, Japan — (AP) — To accelerate the global move toward sustainable vehicles, Toyota is suggesting simply replacing the inner workings of vehicles already on the roads with cleaner technology like fuel cells and electric motors. “I don’t want to leave any car lover behind,” Chief Executive Akio...
WGAU

Migrant entry numbers into Europe hit six-year high

BRUSSELS — (AP) — The number of attempts by migrants to enter the European Union without authorization reached around 330,000 last year, the highest number since 2016, the EU's border and coast guard agency said Friday. Almost half of the 2022 attempts were made over land through the...
WGAU

Tesla cuts vehicle prices in bid to boost flagging demand

DETROIT — (AP) — With its sales slowing and its stock price tumbling, Tesla Inc. slashed prices dramatically Friday on several versions of its electric vehicles, making some of its models eligible for a new federal tax credit that could help spur buyer interest. The company dropped prices...
TEXAS STATE
WGAU

China's trade surplus swells to $877.6B as exports grow

BEIJING — (AP) — China’s trade surplus swelled to a record $877.6 billion last year as exports rose despite weakening U.S. and European demand and anti-virus controls that temporarily shut down Shanghai and other industrial centers. Exports increased 7% from a year earlier to $3.95 trillion, decelerating...
WASHINGTON STATE
WGAU

World markets mostly higher, tracking Wall Street gains

BANGKOK — (AP) — Shares advanced Friday in Europe and Asia after news that U.S. consumer inflation slowed last month pushed Wall Street benchmarks higher. Germany's DAX was flat at 15,063.33 while the CAC 40 in Paris gained 0.5% to 7,007.77. Britain's FTSE 100 climbed 0.6% to 7,841.77. The futures for the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average edged 0.1% lower.
WGAU

German village clearance continues, Thunberg visits site

LUETZERATH, Germany — (AP) — German police on Friday continued the clearance of a village that is due to be demolished to accommodate the expansion of a coal mine, with activists still holed up in one building, in tree houses and a tunnel. Ahead of a demonstration to...
WGAU

UK economy grows unexpectedly by 0.1% amid strong services

LONDON — (AP) — The U.K. economy grew unexpectedly in November as the tight job market increased demand for employment services and soccer's World Cup boosted hospitality. Gross domestic product, the broadest measure of economic activity, increased 0.1% from the previous month, the Office for National Statistics said Friday. That beat the expectations of economists, who had forecast a 0.2% contraction.
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
30K+
Followers
112K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy