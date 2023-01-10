Read full article on original website
2news.com
Governor Lombardo Signs Executive Orders Addressing Nevada Regulations
Today, Governor Joe Lombardo signed two new executive orders at the Nevada State Capitol. Both executive orders reaffirm Governor Lombardo’s commitment to streamlining regulations and licensing processes in Nevada. In Executive Order 2023-003, Governor Lombardo ordered freezing the issuance of new regulations and requiring a review of existing regulations...
Nevada Legislature earns ‘A’ for election reforms, but path forward less clear
Policy, politics and progressive commentary A new report praises the Nevada State Legislature for expanding voter access and improving its election system, saying that in 2021 the state “managed to pass nearly every pro-voter improvement it could have.” The Institute for Responsive Government in a report released Wednesday analyzed legislative efforts over the past two years to determine which states […] The post Nevada Legislature earns ‘A’ for election reforms, but path forward less clear appeared first on Nevada Current.
Lombardo takes aim at regulations, barriers to hiring workers for vacant jobs
Executive orders issued Thursday by Gov. Joe Lombardo take aim at government regulations gone wild, seeking to halt them in their tracks and streamline government.
Nevada bump stock ban remains as challenge to federal law plays out
A Nevada law banning bump stocks remains in place after Friday's ruling that struck down a federal law.
Former Gov. Sisolak lands new role as political fellow
Former Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak has been named a Fellow with the University of Chicago Institute of Politics.
knpr
What does Nevada need as Lombardo settles in as governor?
A little more than a week ago, Joe Lombardo, the former Clark County sheriff, was sworn in as the 31st governor of Nevada. During his first appearance as the state’s top elected official, he promised he would be the "education governor.”. He's pushing for more money for teachers and...
KOLO TV Reno
End of COVID-19 public health emergency to impact SNAP benefits
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Division of Welfare and Supportive Services is announcing a change to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) as the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency comes to an end. SNAP participants have received an additional monthly payment since the start of the pandemic in March...
pvtimes.com
EDITORIAL: Ranked-choice voting error flips election
Plot twists should be found in movies, not when election officials tabulate ballots. But such are the problems with ranked-choice voting. Late last month, election officials in Alameda County, California, determined that the third-place finisher actually won an Oakland School Board race. That’s a major mistake. The competence of local election officials deserves scrutiny. But there’s another culprit, too — ranked-choice voting. Nevadans should take note.
450,000 Nevadans will see reduction in food assistance
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Throughout the pandemic, most Nevdans receiving benefits through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, also benefited from monthly emergency allotments. But that’s about to end. On Wednesday, the Nevada Division of Welfare and Supportive Services announced that March will be the last month the agency is allowed to provide the extra food dollars that […] The post 450,000 Nevadans will see reduction in food assistance appeared first on Nevada Current.
2news.com
USDA Seeks Applications to Support Rural Entrepreneurs and Create Jobs in Rural Nevada
USDA Rural Development State Director Lucas Ingvoldstad announced USDA is accepting applications to support economic development and create jobs for people in rural Nevada. “We are pleased to accept applications once again for our RBDG program,” Ingvoldstad said. “Economic development happens at multiple levels of community investment. This program is designed to support projects that act as catalysts for job creation and industry expansion. We encourage interested and eligible applicants to contact us early so we can waste no time in building up the economies of rural Nevada.”
2news.com
BLM Ely District transfers fire engine to Pahranagat Valley Volunteer Fire District
The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Ely District has handed off the keys for a fire engine to the Pahranagat Valley Volunteer Fire District. The transfer was made possible by the BLM’s Rural Fire Readiness (RFR) program, which was developed to provide local cooperators with firefighting equipment to increase their wildland fire response capabilities.
Nevada witness reports cigar-shaped object shooting up from ground
A Nevada witness at Reno reported watching and videotaping a bright orange, cigar-shaped object shooting up into the air at 4:48 p.m. on December 7, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
2news.com
DETR's Contribution Rate Notices Available Online Only
The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation would like to announce that starting this year, Nevada employers should expect to view their Notice of Employer’s Contributions Rates online only. The department will no longer mail out notices. The Notice of Employer’s Contribution Rate statement provides employers with their...
2news.com
Governor Lombardo Announces State Government Offices Closures in Northern Nevada
Due to the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) and the Department of Public Safety (DPS) reporting severe weather and potentially dangerous road conditions, Governor Joe Lombardo has ordered an early closing for all state government offices in Washoe, Carson, Douglas, Lyon, and Storey counties today. Aside from essential public safety...
koamnewsnow.com
RAW: NV: LANDSLIDE COULD CLOSE STATE ROUTE FOR MONTHS
A Nevada state route could be closed for months after a landslide and record-setting rainfall according to the state's transportation department. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
2news.com
Nevada State Parks providing free passes to all parks for Nevada Library Card holders
Nevada State Parks is excited to announce the launch of the Library Park Pass pilot program, available at public libraries throughout Nevada beginning January 1, 2023. The Library Park Pass provides public library card holders in Nevada a way to gain free entry into all of Nevada’s 27 state parks.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada Game Wardens seek public’s help in poaching case
RUBY LAKE, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Game Wardens are asking for the public’s help in solving a mule deer poaching case. The Nevada Department of Wildlife says the deer may have been unlawfully killed near the Ruby Lake National Wildlife Refuge after dark on Oct. 1. They say persons...
Las Vegas is a hotspot for human trafficking, here's how to spot signs
According to Nevada Child Seekers, more than 8,000 children go missing every year in Nevada. The goal is to track down the children before it's too late.
NV Energy details response to massive NYE power outages in Northern Nevada
Almost 90,000 NV Energy customers were without power at the peak of the New Year's Eve outages in Northern Nevada, according to a document filed in the investigation into the company's emergency response.
sparkstrib.com
While Nevada rents have fallen, renters say prices still too high
Average rents in Nevada started to tick downward in the last half of the calendar year, dropping more than in any state in the country. But for many renters who struggled with fast and sharp rate increases over the last few years, it doesn’t feel like relief. After rents...
