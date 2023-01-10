Read full article on original website
Related
GOP Rep. Dan Crenshaw says it's 'crazy' that Republicans put forward 'two 25-year-olds to be our nominees' in the midterms: 'We lost races we easily should have won'
"I'm sure they're nice people, but they have two years work experience at most," Rep. Crenshaw told Politico of two young Republican House candidates.
Republicans on Brink of Civil War as House GOP Threatens Senate Colleagues
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell called the bipartisan spending bill "a strong outcome for Republicans."
Candace Owens Wins $20M Lawsuit Against Republican Politician
Right-wing ultraconservative commentator Candace Owens has emerged triumphant after winning a lawsuit filed against her in 2021. In the suit, Republican politician Kimberly Klacik accused Owens of posting a video on Instagram claiming that Klacik committed campaign fraud, laundered money and illegally used drugs. The video also said that the politician was a “madam” of a strip club.
Mitch McConnell Faces Republican Revolt Over His 'Number One Priority'
A group of House Republicans warned earlier this week that they would not work with Senate colleagues who helped to pass a government funding bill.
Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich says 'it's hard to imagine' Pence 'getting by both Trump and DeSantis' in a GOP presidential primary
Gingrich said the former vice president would be "very comfortable" having a positive message, while a negative campaign wouldn't reflect "who he is."
The Incredible Rise of Anti-Trump Movement: Why are Republicans Denouncing Ex-President
Republicans who believed Trump couldn't lead the party back to election successes have joined the small group of Republicans who never even supported the former president.
The U.S Supreme Court has shut down the GOP's attempt to uphold former President Trump's immigration policy
President Biden ended the Trump administration's policy changes in March 2021, reversing the February 2020 policy. Paxton had support from attorneys general from multiple states, such as Alabama and West Virginia.
These Republicans were selected to chair House committees after Speaker battle delay
After a historic and prolonged battle over the Speakership, House Republicans on Monday moved to wrap up some unfinished organizing business that was put on hold due to opposition to Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) — including picking who will lead key panels. The House GOP Steering Committee, a panel of around 30 lawmakers consisting of […]
'Ethnically Insensitive': Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Lays Down The Law On Her First Day In Office, Bans Use Of 'Latinx'
Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders used her first day in office as Arkansas' first female governor to prohibit the use of "Latinx" in state documents, RadarOnline.com has learned. The former White House press secretary initiated an executive order to enforce the new vocabulary ban. Sanders, 40, cited pew research to support her decision to prohibit the "ethnically insensitive" term. After making history when she was officially sworn into office on January 10, Sanders got to work. Important topics like State infrastructure, public education, and healthcare were not targeted. Instead, the fresh governor took aim at the gender-neutral terminology that is used...
Trump calls for primary challengers to McConnell, GOP senators who vote with him
Former President Donald Trump on Monday urged Republicans to stake out primary challenges against Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and other GOP senators who voted with the leader.
Texas Republican snubbed by Biden during border visit says White House explanation 'insulting'
Texas Rep. Tony Gonzales, a Republican, told Fox & Friends Monday morning that the White House told him he "couldn't attend" President Biden's trip to the southern border.
POLITICO
Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.
The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
Harmeet Dhillon lands endorsements from major GOP donors in bid to unseat McDaniel as RNC chair
A group of Republican mega-donors is throwing their support behind civil rights attorney Harmeet Dhillon for Chairwoman of the Republican National Committee.
americanmilitarynews.com
House GOP will investigate ‘traitor’ Gen. Milley, Rep. Gosar says
Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) called the top U.S. military officer, Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley, a “traitor,” adding that House Republicans will investigate his “treasonous sell out to China” and “coup” attempt around the Jan. 6 Capitol storming. “Remember – we will conduct...
Republicans messed up by boycotting the January 6 committee. Democrats vow not to make the same mistake.
After the GOP move to boycott the Jan. 6 panel was widely seen as a tactical error, Democrats have vowed to seat members on all new select committees.
Washington Examiner
Harmeet Dhillon wins support from group of Republican megadonors for RNC chairwoman
Harmeet Dhillon's bid to unseat Ronna McDaniel as chairwoman of the Republican National Committee got a boost from a group of megadonors. The donors backing Dhillon warned the GOP is "on the verge of permanent irrelevance" if it fails to elect new leadership. In a letter addressed to the RNC...
GOP ‘Prop’ Byron Donalds Says Republicans Are Taking Steps To Impeach Biden
Rep. Byron Donalds, who was called "a prop" during the House Speaker race, vowed that Republicans will impeach Joe Biden. The post GOP ‘Prop’ Byron Donalds Says Republicans Are Taking Steps To Impeach Biden appeared first on NewsOne.
Biden suggested the classified documents found in his garage were safe because it was locked with his Corvette in there
Biden said Thursday that he's "cooperating fully and completely" with a DOJ review into how the classified material ended up at his Delaware home.
Trump supporters celebrate after Gaetz nominates former president for House speaker: 'Fantastic'
Some on Twitter praised Matt Gaetz's decision to nominate former President Trump for House speaker Thursday. Kevin McCarthy has now failed in 11 votes to become speaker.
Texas Republicans to chair 4 US House committees
Republican representatives from Texas, including one from the Austin area, will serve as chairs of four consequential committees in the new GOP-led Congress.
Comments / 0