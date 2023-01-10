Read full article on original website
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Losing Friends in Hollywood? Sussexes Allegedly Ditched by Former Pals Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, George Clooney, Amal Clooney
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved to the United States over a year ago after they decided to quit their royal duties in the United Kingdom. When they first moved overseas, there were reports claiming that their neighbors and celebrity friends welcomed them with open arms. Table of contents. Obamas,...
If Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Aren’t Invited to King Charles’ Coronation They Could Try and Steal the Spotlight With Their Own Event
Here's how Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could try and steal the headlines if they decide not to attend or don't even get an invite to King Charles III's coronation.
King Charles III Is ‘Outraged’ That Queen Consort Camilla Was ‘Dragged’ Into Prince Harry’s Memoir
Father-son tension. Prince Harry shared intimate details of his experience with the royal family in his memoir Spare — and his father, King Charles III, isn’t pleased. “Charles is distraught. He’s angry and outraged that Harry’s aired so many embarrassing and damaging assertions, and it’s put him in a terrible position with [Queen Consort] Camilla […]
Former Spokesperson For Dodi Fayed's Father Says Prince Harry Created His Own Downfall
We're just days away from the release of Prince Harry's bombshell memoir, "Spare," and the raft of promotional appearances surrounding it, during which the Duke of Sussex looks set to delve even further into the ongoing issues with his estranged family. In a trailer for his "60 Minutes" interview with Anderson Cooper, the royal defector confirmed once and for all that he will never return to Buckingham Palace, and his previous life there (via Twitter).
CNN Anchor Don Lemon Doesn’t ‘Understand’ Why Prince Harry Discussed Alleged Prince William Fight in ‘Spare’
Prince Harry’s Spare memoir details his estranged relationships with the royal family, including brother Prince William, and the book has already sparked backlash. “Everyone has a family. I have arguments in my family. Am I going to put that out there for the whole world to see?” Don Lemon said during the Thursday, January 5, broadcast of CNN This […]
Prince Harry’s Former Love Interest Says She No Longer Recognizes Duke Because Meghan Markle Has Cast ‘a Spell’ on Him
A woman who dated Prince Harry several years back is revealing that she doesn't recognize him at all anymore after watching 'Harry & Meghan.'
What Michelle Obama Has Said About Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
The former first lady was asked what her response to Meghan and Harry's interview with Oprah Winfrey was in the days following its broadcast.
Princess Diana’s Brother Appears to Respond to ‘Harry & Meghan’ Controversy on Twitter
Charles Spencer, Princess Diana's brother, appears to have responded to the controversy surrounding his nephew Prince Harry's Netflix docuseries, in which he stars with wife Meghan Markle.
There’s 1 Bombshell Prince Harry Won’t Reveal in His New Book, According to Royal Commentator
Here's the reason why a royal commentator believes the Duke of Sussex won't mention one major revelation in his book that fans have been waiting for.
Prince Harry dodges question on why he and Meghan Markle haven’t given up their royal titles
The Duke of Sussex dodged questions about renouncing his royal title during his recent interview with Anderson Cooper.Ahead of the release of his forthcoming book Spare, Prince Harry sat down with journalist Anderson Cooper on Sunday (8 January) for an episode of CBS’ 60 Minutes. The 38-year-old royal discussed many of the shocking revelations written in his memoir, which hits shelves this Tuesday.However, Cooper shared some of the criticisms Harry’s received since he and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped down from their roles as senior royals in 2020. He pointed out that the Sussexes gave a bombshell interview with...
Prince Harry and Meghan's Digs at Kate May Backfire
Kate Middleton should not comment on Harry and Meghan's Netflix show unless "something truly monumental" comes out, a PR expert has told Newsweek.
Prince Harry Says Royal Family Thought He And Meghan Markle Were Still Living in Canada When They Moved in With Tyler Perry
A place of refuge. Prince Harry revealed that his and wife Meghan Markle’s stay at Tyler Perry’s house in 2020 was a secret from his family at the time. “No one knew we were there,” Harry, 38, said during episode 6 of the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, which aired on Thursday, December 15. […]
Queen Consort Camilla Shock: King Charles' Wife Will Face Princess Diana Karma In 2023, Astrologer Claims
Queen Consort Camilla will face karma for what she did in the past. Read on to know if it has something to do with her affair with King Charles while he was married to Princess Diana. Karma Will Come After Queen Consort Camilla, Astrologer Claims. Astrologer Jessica Adams weighed in...
Prevention
Princess Eugenie Quietly Moved Out of the Sussexes’s House After Alleged Drama with the Cambridges
Looks like Princess Eugenie and her family have quietly moved out of Frogmore Cottage and into Nottingham Cottage, per The Express. Princess Eugenie, her husband Jack Brooksbank, and their son August, had been living at Frogmore Cottage since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry (who lease the home!) left the United Kingdom. But, apparently, Eugenie and Jack quietly relocated this past summer, choosing Nottingham Cottage as their new royal residence. (FYI, they're also spending part of their time in Portugal for Jack's job.)
“They are brats” – US Host Tears Apart Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for Mudslinging King Charles and Prince William
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been gaining a lot of limelight lately because of their controversial statements against the royal family. In their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, the royal couple, revealed the circumstances that led to their exit from the family. Narrating the events from three years back, the Sussexes claimed that they wished to work for the Commonwealth while making their own money.
Meghan Markle's Former Bodyguard Describes Her Difficult Entrance Into The Royal Family
When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, first began dating, things were immediately difficult for them. The couple recently shared details of their complicated courtship in their Netflix documentary series, "Harry & Meghan." Most notably, the royal defectors experienced clashes with the British press and with Meghan's new royal family members, paired with the harsher judgment due to her race.
The Hollywood Gossip
Kate Middleton Blasts Harry & Meghan Following Netflix Doc: You Betrayed Me!
Well, Harry and Meghan’s Netflix series has aired in its entirety, and it’s inspired just about every kind of hot take imaginable. Casual viewers might have complained that the show was a bit too deliberately paced (read: boring), but apparently, the British tabloid press and the royal family witnessed something else entirely.
Royal Author Claims if Prince Harry Continues to Slam Prince William in ‘Spare,’ His Words Could Be Seen as an ‘Attack on the Monarchy’ After Damaging Netflix Special
Prince Harry may still have more ammunition against the royal family with the publication of "Spare" in Jan. 2023. However, will his words be seen as an "attack on the monarchy?"
Footage shows a shaken-up Prince Harry receiving a text from Prince William after his bombshell interview with Oprah
"I wish I knew what to do," Harry said after receiving a text from his brother Prince William after the couple's Oprah interview aired.
Prince Harry Claims the Queen’s Former Dresser Angela Kelly Sent a ‘Clear Warning’ Holding Wedding Tiara Back From Meghan Markle
Tiara trouble. According to Prince Harry, Queen Elizabeth II's former senior dresser, Angela Kelly, became "obstructive" when tasked with lending Meghan Markle an accessory for her wedding day, Us Weekly can exclusively reveal. The Duke of Sussex, 38, explained in his Spare memoir that Meghan, 41, was slated to wear a tiara from the late […]
