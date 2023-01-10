ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Us Weekly

King Charles III Is ‘Outraged’ That Queen Consort Camilla Was ‘Dragged’ Into Prince Harry’s Memoir

Father-son tension. Prince Harry shared intimate details of his experience with the royal family in his memoir Spare — and his father, King Charles III, isn’t pleased. “Charles is distraught. He’s angry and outraged that Harry’s aired so many embarrassing and damaging assertions, and it’s put him in a terrible position with [Queen Consort] Camilla […]
The List

Former Spokesperson For Dodi Fayed's Father Says Prince Harry Created His Own Downfall

We're just days away from the release of Prince Harry's bombshell memoir, "Spare," and the raft of promotional appearances surrounding it, during which the Duke of Sussex looks set to delve even further into the ongoing issues with his estranged family. In a trailer for his "60 Minutes" interview with Anderson Cooper, the royal defector confirmed once and for all that he will never return to Buckingham Palace, and his previous life there (via Twitter).
Us Weekly

CNN Anchor Don Lemon Doesn’t ‘Understand’ Why Prince Harry Discussed Alleged Prince William Fight in ‘Spare’

Prince Harry’s Spare memoir details his estranged relationships with the royal family, including brother Prince William, and the book has already sparked backlash. “Everyone has a family. I have arguments in my family. Am I going to put that out there for the whole world to see?” Don Lemon said during the Thursday, January 5, broadcast of CNN This […]
The Independent

Prince Harry dodges question on why he and Meghan Markle haven’t given up their royal titles

The Duke of Sussex dodged questions about renouncing his royal title during his recent interview with Anderson Cooper.Ahead of the release of his forthcoming book Spare, Prince Harry sat down with journalist Anderson Cooper on Sunday (8 January) for an episode of CBS’ 60 Minutes. The 38-year-old royal discussed many of the shocking revelations written in his memoir, which hits shelves this Tuesday.However, Cooper shared some of the criticisms Harry’s received since he and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped down from their roles as senior royals in 2020. He pointed out that the Sussexes gave a bombshell interview with...
Prevention

Princess Eugenie Quietly Moved Out of the Sussexes’s House After Alleged Drama with the Cambridges

Looks like Princess Eugenie and her family have quietly moved out of Frogmore Cottage and into Nottingham Cottage, per The Express. Princess Eugenie, her husband Jack Brooksbank, and their son August, had been living at Frogmore Cottage since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry (who lease the home!) left the United Kingdom. But, apparently, Eugenie and Jack quietly relocated this past summer, choosing Nottingham Cottage as their new royal residence. (FYI, they're also spending part of their time in Portugal for Jack's job.)
netflixjunkie.com

“They are brats” – US Host Tears Apart Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for Mudslinging King Charles and Prince William

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been gaining a lot of limelight lately because of their controversial statements against the royal family. In their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, the royal couple, revealed the circumstances that led to their exit from the family. Narrating the events from three years back, the Sussexes claimed that they wished to work for the Commonwealth while making their own money.
The List

Meghan Markle's Former Bodyguard Describes Her Difficult Entrance Into The Royal Family

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, first began dating, things were immediately difficult for them. The couple recently shared details of their complicated courtship in their Netflix documentary series, "Harry & Meghan." Most notably, the royal defectors experienced clashes with the British press and with Meghan's new royal family members, paired with the harsher judgment due to her race.
The Hollywood Gossip

Kate Middleton Blasts Harry & Meghan Following Netflix Doc: You Betrayed Me!

Well, Harry and Meghan’s Netflix series has aired in its entirety, and it’s inspired just about every kind of hot take imaginable. Casual viewers might have complained that the show was a bit too deliberately paced (read: boring), but apparently, the British tabloid press and the royal family witnessed something else entirely.
Us Weekly

Prince Harry Claims the Queen’s Former Dresser Angela Kelly Sent a ‘Clear Warning’ Holding Wedding Tiara Back From Meghan Markle

Tiara trouble. According to Prince Harry, Queen Elizabeth II's former senior dresser, Angela Kelly, became "obstructive" when tasked with lending Meghan Markle an accessory for her wedding day, Us Weekly can exclusively reveal. The Duke of Sussex, 38, explained in his Spare memoir that Meghan, 41, was slated to wear a tiara from the late […]

