I Ran in the New Adidas Adizero SL for a Month—They’re So Comfortable and Fast, They Make Your Runs Fly By

Nike shows it's serious about growing slip-on shoe trend with new Jordan brand easy-entry line
The brand's new 23/7 line of slip-on sneakers for kids will release on January 16. Nike's been developing hands-free technology for several years.
hypebeast.com
First Look at the Nike Dunk Low "Salmon Toe"
Heading into the new year, continues to expand its Dunk Low lineup with a brand new colorway featuring a pink toebox. The colorway bares a heavy resemblance to Ronnie Fieg‘s iconic GEL-Lyte III “Salmon Toe” which has become one of the designer’s most popular and iconic silhouettes.
hypebeast.com
Nike Air More Uptempo "OG" Gets Hit With the Classic Black and White Treatment
Following its re-release in 2020, the 1996 original Air More Uptempo “OG” is slated to make another comeback in 2023. The shoe, which was famously worn by Chicago Bullschampion, Scottie Pippen in the 1995-1996 season, is set to hit retailers later this year for a trip down memory lane.
Winter shoe clearance deals: The top shoe sales from Nike, Adidas, Crocs and more
If you’ve been waiting for deals to buy a new pair of sneakers or casual shoes, now might be the right time to take advantage of them. Many deals are available on various sneakers and casual shoes from popular brands, such as Allbirds and Hush Puppies. Boots were also marked down, so you can still score a pair to wear this winter.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” Gets Release Update
The Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” now has a new release date. Michael Jordan made the Air Jordan 6 famous back in 1991. A lot of this had to do with the fact that he won his first NBA title that year. The Jordan 6 was the shoe he was wearing when he did it, and since that time, fans have fawned over this offering.
sneakernews.com
The Air Jordan 1 Mid Does Its Best Impression Of The “Space Jam” 11s
The Air Jordan 1 Mid is constantly referencing signatures beyond MJ’s first. Alongside homages to iconic AJ1s, the silhouette is frequently paying its respects to several fan favorite models — the Air Jordan 11, of course, included. With its next offering, the Air Jordan 1 Mid is taking...
News Channel Nebraska
The Best 10 Jordans Of 2022
Originally Posted On: https://sneakerchatter.com/best-10-jordans-of-2022/. Even after decades, Air Jordan releases still generate massive hype. It’s no surprise when you consider the undeniable appeal of their iconic design and advanced technology. These sneakers are a deep-rooted part of sneaker culture that has been changing sports fashion in extraordinary ways since they hit the scene! Nowadays Jordans have become synonymous with coolness and style – because who hasn’t seen their impact on pop culture?
The Most Convenient and Comfortable Chelsea Boots Happen To Be Podiatrist-Beloved
So, you’re looking to add a versatile new pair of boots to your wardrobe, but you want to make sure they're actually comfortable. We get it. Given the looks of the many, many ankle, calf-high, and knee-high silhouettes that are saturating the shoe market, it’s safe to say that boots are top of mind this time of year—but as with any footwear, not all boots are created equal.
hypebeast.com
Jordan Brand Revives the OG Shape of the Air Jordan 2 "Chicago" in This Week's Best Footwear Drops
Now that the gifts have been unwrapped, the family white elephant games have concluded and Christmas celebrations have ended, we all now have our eyes set on ringing in the new year with a bang. And to spark some excitement leading up to a new batch of 365 days, all of your favorite footwear brands like.
Can’t Get Your Hands on the Coveted North Face Nuptse Puffer? This Retro-Inspired Down Jacket Is Even Better
If you’re a person on the internet (or have even a peripheral knowledge of Pete Davidson’s dating history), then you probably saw the photos of the comedian and model Emily Ratajkowski courtside at a Knicks game last fall. Like most celeb dating rumors, the buzz around Emrata and Davidson’s budding courtship fizzled out almost faster than the “news” took over our social feeds. The one thing the internet couldn’t stop talking about, though, was the cool, chocolate brown puffer Ratajkowski was wearing—The North Face Nuptse 1996 Puffer Jacket ($320). With its relaxed, boxy silhouette and retro look, the packable puffer instantly became the new ‘it’ jacket.
hypebeast.com
Take an Official Look at the Nike Air More Uptempo "Coconut Milk"
After introducing the Air More Uptempo in the “OG” black and white colorway along with the slide that has surfaced in blue gradient, the Swoosh has released another colorway for the silhouette, this time in “Coconut Milk.”. In more muted tones, the basketball shoe comes dressed in...
hypebeast.com
Exclusive: Up Close With Beyoncé and adidas' New IVY PARK Top Ten 2000 Shoe
Now that Ye has been removed from the picture, will be ramping up its efforts with its other music artist collaborations this year, one of which is Beyoncé‘s IVY PARK partnership. The Queen had herself quite a successful year with the Three Stripes in 2022, and in 2023 she’s looking to keep her momentum strong with the release of a brand new silhouette: the adidas New IVY PARK Top Ten 2000.
Elle
How to Get Your Hands on a Pair of Adidas Samba Sneakers
There’s something about sneakers that seems to make everyone, and I mean everyone, stop in their tracks—literally. Over the past handful of years, specific styles like the Adidas Stan Smith, Nike AF1s, and New Balance’s 990s and 550s have taken to the streets in waves, where seemingly every sartorially savvy person donned a pair (or two). Up next? The Adidas Samba sneaker.
Quartz
Adidas sued a luxury brand for using stripes and lost
Not all stripes are Adidas stripes, the German sportswear giant has learnt the hard way. Luxury designer Thom Browne came out on top in a trademark infringement lawsuit filed by Adidas yesterday (Jan. 12). An eight-person jury in New York rejected the three-stripes brand’s claims that the four-striped designs used by Browne’s company were too similar to its own.
Adidas loses N.Y. trial against Thom Browne over three-stripe design
Jan 12 (Reuters) - A Manhattan jury on Thursday said Adidas AG (ADSGn.DE) had failed to show luxury brand Thom Browne Inc's use of stripes on its clothing infringed the sportswear giant's signature three-stripe trademark.
This Tinted ‘Skin Wear’ Combines Your Serums, SPF, and Foundation Into a Single 5-Second Step
There are mornings when a beauty magic wand would work wonders. With just a bibbidi-bobbidi-boo, your could have your skin-care and complexion routine would be complete. Although no such wand exists, the Daybird Tinted Skincare comes in close. The product combines your serums, SPF, and foundation into one quick yet comprehensive step.
‘I’m a Podiatrist, and These Are the Best Slippers for Pregnancy’
Lower back pain, frequent urination, and a growing belly—there are so many bodily changes that occur during pregnancy. But that's not all. Perhaps the most surprising difference between pregnancy and the non-pregnant life is feet changes. "During pregnancy, it is not uncommon to notice flattening of the foot arches, swelling, an increase in show size, and even ingrown toenails," says Mohammed Rimawi, DPM, a podiatrist based in New York.
These Viral ‘Snoga Pants’ Are the Sculpting Snow Leggings We’ve All Been Waiting for—Get ‘Em Before They Sell Out
My toxic trait is being easily persuaded to buy things on the internet. TikTok and Instagram are my kryptonite and have heavily influenced my recent buying decisions, including a trendy Acne Studios scarf dupe (you know the one) and Maison Francis' luxurious, gold-infused body oil that smells just like its signature scent.
The Women’s Exclusive Air Jordan 5 Low ‘Festival Lights’ Gets a First Look
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. A new iteration of the Air Jordan 5 is releasing soon. Sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz shared images of the forthcoming Air Jordan 5 Low “Festival Lights,” a new women’s exclusive iteration of Michael Jordan’s signature shoe that’s reportedly hitting stores in June. According to the account, the Air Jordan 5 Low “Festival Lights” will don a “Indigo Haze/Metallic Silver/Alabaster-Flint Grey-Fire Red” color combination, with the shoe featuring a purple suede upper. The look is offset with sail accents including...
hypebeast.com
Off the Hook to Host Special Release for the Nike Dunk Low PRM "Montreal Bagel"
Every so often invests more time and energy into certain sneaker releases by partnering with various retailers around the globe on a rollout. And to kick off the year, it’s aligning with Montreal-based retailer Off the Hook to highlight the delectable Nike Dunk Low “Montreal Bagel.”. Using the...
Well+Good
