I Ran in the New Adidas Adizero SL for a Month—They’re So Comfortable and Fast, They Make Your Runs Fly By

If you’re a person on the internet (or have even a peripheral knowledge of Pete Davidson’s dating history), then you probably saw the photos of the comedian and model Emily Ratajkowski courtside at a Knicks game last fall. Like most celeb dating rumors, the buzz around Emrata and Davidson’s budding courtship fizzled out almost faster than the “news” took over our social feeds. The one thing the internet couldn’t stop talking about, though, was the cool, chocolate brown puffer Ratajkowski was wearing—The North Face Nuptse 1996 Puffer Jacket ($320). With its relaxed, boxy silhouette and retro look, the packable puffer instantly became the new ‘it’ jacket.

22 HOURS AGO