Jackie Wynn
3d ago
God is soooo amazing,the games can go on forever.I just thank God for giving you another chance at life to do great and mighty things.God has made you name great.Love you my brother ❤️
Smiley
3d ago
God is the greatest, continued prayers are with you, Damar!!🙏🏾🙌🏾🫶🏾
Physicians explain incredibly rare event that ‘likely caused’ Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest
TWO cardiology experts have put forward their theory for what "likely caused" Damar Hamlin's on-field cardiac arrest. The Buffalo Bills safety, 24, collapsed during Monday night's game against Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin lost consciousness on the field and was rushed to hospital after being worked on by medics. It was later...
Getting to know Damar Hamlin through his Buffalo barber
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Damar Hamlin is just one of the guys when he enters Signature Cutz on Main Street in Buffalo. It's where he gets his hair dreaded on top with a fade on the side and a signature point on the back. Barber and owner Kenny Harris, like...
Damar Hamlin going home from hospital after cardiac arrest incident
Damar Hamlin is headed home! The Bills announced Wednesday that the 24-year-old safety, who suffered cardiac arrest and collapsed on the field during a game against the Bengals last Monday night, has been discharged from the hospital. “Damar Hamlin has been discharged from Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute, a Kaleida Health Facility in Buffalo, NY,” the Bills wrote on Twitter. “Hamlin was admitted on Monday and went through a comprehensive medical evaluation as well as a series of cardiac, neurological and vascular testing on Tuesday.” The Bills added a statement from Jamie Nadler, MD, who is a critical care physician and the...
Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation
A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
Yardbarker
Bills' Damar Hamlin hits another huge recovery milestone
Damar Hamlin spent nine nights in the hospital after he collapsed on the field during the Buffalo Bills’ game against the Cincinnati Bengals last week, and the defensive back is finally going home. Hamlin on Monday was transferred from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center to Buffalo General Medical...
NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills
In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
Look: Damar Hamlin Hints At Plans For Future
After suffering cardiac arrest during the Bills-Bengals game on Jan. 2, Damar Hamlin awoke to see an outpouring of love from the football world, as well as $8.7 million donated to a toy drive fundraiser for his charity, The Chasing M's Foundation. With it, the Bills safety vowed to change the ...
Damar Hamlin is taking tests in the hopes of being sent home
Bills safety Damar Hamlin has returned to Buffalo from Cincinnati, but he remains hospitalized — eight days after suffering cardiac arrest during a Bills-Bengals game. He has posted an update regarding his status. “Not home quite just yet,” he said on Twitter. “Still doing & passing a bunch of...
Damar Hamlin has been discharged from Buffalo General Medical Center
Nine days after suffering cardiac arrest during a game in Cincinnati, Bills safety Damar Hamlin has gone home. The Bills have announced that Hamlin has been discharged from Buffalo General Medical Center. Hamlin arrived on Monday, after being released from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. On Tuesday, he underwent...
Look: Damar Hamlin Reveals Plans For $8.7 Million Donated To His Foundation
One of the silver linings that emerged from the scary, on-field collapse of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin last week was figures from the NFL flooding Hamlin's foundation with donations. Hamlin had used his Chasing M's Foundation to start a GoFundMe for a toy drive for children in his hometown ...
Damar Hamlin Raising Money for Cincinnati Trauma Center
The Bills safety is now impacting the lives of those who saved his life after he went into cardiac arrest during Monday Night Football.
