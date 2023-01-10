ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Jackie Wynn
3d ago

God is soooo amazing,the games can go on forever.I just thank God for giving you another chance at life to do great and mighty things.God has made you name great.Love you my brother ❤️

5
Smiley
3d ago

God is the greatest, continued prayers are with you, Damar!!🙏🏾🙌🏾🫶🏾

7
 

New York Post

Damar Hamlin going home from hospital after cardiac arrest incident

Damar Hamlin is headed home! The Bills announced Wednesday that the 24-year-old safety, who suffered cardiac arrest and collapsed on the field during a game against the Bengals last Monday night, has been discharged from the hospital. “Damar Hamlin has been discharged from Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute, a Kaleida Health Facility in Buffalo, NY,” the Bills wrote on Twitter. “Hamlin was admitted on Monday and went through a comprehensive medical evaluation as well as a series of cardiac, neurological and vascular testing on Tuesday.” The Bills added a statement from Jamie Nadler, MD, who is a critical care physician and the...
BUFFALO, NY
People

Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation

A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
Yardbarker

Bills' Damar Hamlin hits another huge recovery milestone

Damar Hamlin spent nine nights in the hospital after he collapsed on the field during the Buffalo Bills’ game against the Cincinnati Bengals last week, and the defensive back is finally going home. Hamlin on Monday was transferred from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center to Buffalo General Medical...
BUFFALO, NY
OnlyHomers

Larry Brown Sports

rolling out

NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills

In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
Athlon Sports

Look: Damar Hamlin Hints At Plans For Future

After suffering cardiac arrest during the Bills-Bengals game on Jan. 2, Damar Hamlin awoke to see an outpouring of love from the football world, as well as $8.7 million donated to a toy drive fundraiser for his charity, The Chasing M's Foundation. With it, the Bills safety vowed to change the ...
CINCINNATI, OH
New York Post

Luay Rahil

The richest woman in Ohio

NBC Sports

Damar Hamlin is taking tests in the hopes of being sent home

Bills safety Damar Hamlin has returned to Buffalo from Cincinnati, but he remains hospitalized — eight days after suffering cardiac arrest during a Bills-Bengals game. He has posted an update regarding his status. “Not home quite just yet,” he said on Twitter. “Still doing & passing a bunch of...
BUFFALO, NY
NBC Sports

Damar Hamlin has been discharged from Buffalo General Medical Center

Nine days after suffering cardiac arrest during a game in Cincinnati, Bills safety Damar Hamlin has gone home. The Bills have announced that Hamlin has been discharged from Buffalo General Medical Center. Hamlin arrived on Monday, after being released from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. On Tuesday, he underwent...
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

