Former NFL receiver Charles Johnson died by suicide last July after overdosing on drugs, according to a report from the North Carolina medical examiner’s office released on Monday. Johnson, 50, was found dead in a hotel room about 6¹/₂ miles from his home in Raleigh on July 17 after he’d been reported missing by his wife, Tanisha, the day before. The report said Johnson had “acute oxycodone, hydrocodone and mirtazapine toxicity” after his death and noted that he had no active prescriptions or medical history. “In the previous week, he had been acting strange and had recently purchased a funeral and cremation...

RALEIGH, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO