Overland Park, KS

KSNT News

Topeka company to relocate HQ in Kansas City area

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Hill’s Pet Nutrition will be shifting its global and U.S. headquarters to the greater Kansas City area later this year. An announcement from Hill’s reports that the company will be expanding in Kansas by bringing its headquarters to Aspiria Campus at 6180 Sprint Parkway in Overland Park towards the end of 2023. […]
TOPEKA, KS
KCTV 5

Senior living community in KCK impacted by bedbugs

A historic Overland Park, Kansas, church could be transforming into a boutique hotel. Firefighters in Raytown were battling a blaze at an apartment complex for seniors on Monday afternoon. Sadly, one person has died. Jackson County, Missouri, proposes marijuana sales tax. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. State and county governments...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KMBC.com

29 Cass County dogs ordered to Humane Society custody, with a catch

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. — A Cass County judge on Thursday ordered 29 dogs seized from a propertysouth of Pleasant Hill into the custody of the Humane Society of Missouri. However, the order is suspended for five days, giving Kalen K. Kunkel, 67, time to produce more than $27,000 to pay for veterinarian bills after Cass County deputies seized the dogs in December.
CASS COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

Police captain helps find man stuck inside quickly burning home

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Captain Osvaldo Navarro with the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is being called a hero and has been credited with saving a life. On Wednesday, he rushed into action and helped firefighters find a man stuck inside a house that was on fire and burning quickly.
KANSAS CITY, KS
bluevalleypost.com

New Taco Bell going in on Metcalf in south Overland Park

Taco Bell is working to open its newest Johnson County location in south Overland Park near 159th Street and Metcalf Avenue. The fast food chain is building the new franchise at 15881 Metcalf Ave. in the Blue Valley Retail Center, which is set to open sometime in 2023, according to company officials.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KWCH.com

Johnson County entrepreneur revealed as buyer of iconic ‘Goonies’ house in Oregon

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An iconic house from a 1980s classic sold to a buyer halfway across the country. Wednesday, Yahoo! Finance confirmed the mystery buyer of the “Goonies” house is an entrepreneur from Johnson County. The report said Behman Zakeri, a Kansas City native, business owner and self-proclaimed “Goonie” bought the Victorian-era home in Astoria, Oregon for $1,650,777.
ASTORIA, OR
KCTV 5

Locals invited to get sneak peek of brand new terminal at KCI

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - In February, locals will have a chance to get a sneak peek of Kansas City International Airport’s brand new terminal. The community open house event will take place on Saturday, Feb. 18 from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. People will also be able to take a virtual tour online at 10 a.m. on that same day.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kcur.org

The killing of Shayla Curts

Shayla Curts had been doing everything that Jackson County courts asked of her, with the hopes of getting her life back on track and reuniting with her two children in foster care. A few weeks before the end of the year, Curts was shot and killed. KCUR's Laura Ziegler has the story of one of 2022's final murders in Kansas City and how the victim's family thinks it could've been prevented.
KANSAS CITY, KS
earnthenecklace.com

Abby Eden Leaving FOX4: Where Is the Kansas City News Anchor Going?

Kansas City relies on Abby Eden for all the latest national and local news coverage. But now she’s embarking on different plans for the future. Abby Eden announced she is leaving FOX4 after anchoring at the station for over a decade. Her longtime viewers want to know where the Emmy Award-winning journalist is going next and if she will continue in broadcasting. More importantly, they want to know if she will stay in Kansas City. Find out what Abby Eden said about her departure from WDAF here.
KANSAS CITY, MO

