Kansas City new home to cannabis manufacturing facility
Kansas City will soon have a new cannabis manufacturing facility after Missouri-based Terrabis announced plans to open on East Truman Road.
Facebook parent quietly amasses almost 900 acres around Northland data center
KANSAS CITY, Mo. —Meta Platforms Inc. quietly bought more than 500 acres and now owns all the land designated for Golden Plains Technology Park, though the company remains quiet on whether it plans more data center space. The parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp confirmed in late March that it would invest more than $800 […]
Topeka company to relocate HQ in Kansas City area
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Hill’s Pet Nutrition will be shifting its global and U.S. headquarters to the greater Kansas City area later this year. An announcement from Hill’s reports that the company will be expanding in Kansas by bringing its headquarters to Aspiria Campus at 6180 Sprint Parkway in Overland Park towards the end of 2023. […]
Kansas City-area homeowners could see more rats, experts warn
Kansas City-area homeowners may seeing more rats as it gets colder, according to The Pest Dude; Orkin ranked KC as 27th rattiest city in 2022.
KCTV 5
Death investigation led to section of I-435 being shut down temporarily
Meet the Overland Park man who bought the Oregon home featured in ‘The Goonies’ for $1.7M. “Hey, you guys!” A local entrepreneur has purchased a piece of Hollywood nostalgia in the form of an iconic movie home. Kearney School District puts plans to build fifth elementary school...
Kansas family pleas for help with father stuck in ICU in Mexico
They're more than 1,000 miles away from their father, who suffered a brain aneurysm while in Mexico. But getting him home will cost thousands of dollars.
Court docs: KCK man pointed knife at boy, lead police on deadly bi-state chase
A Kansas City, Kansas, man is accused of pointing a knife at a 13-year-old boy before stealing a vehicle and then leading police on a deadly bi-state chase.
KCTV 5
Senior living community in KCK impacted by bedbugs
A historic Overland Park, Kansas, church could be transforming into a boutique hotel. Firefighters in Raytown were battling a blaze at an apartment complex for seniors on Monday afternoon. Sadly, one person has died. Jackson County, Missouri, proposes marijuana sales tax. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. State and county governments...
Is This Really a Black Wolf That Was Spotted Near Kansas City?
I am still asking myself how this is possible. There's a video that appears to show a real black wolf near the Kansas City area. I've narrowed this down to a couple of possibilities and have the video you can watch and decide for yourself. I'm not certain on the...
KMBC.com
29 Cass County dogs ordered to Humane Society custody, with a catch
HARRISONVILLE, Mo. — A Cass County judge on Thursday ordered 29 dogs seized from a propertysouth of Pleasant Hill into the custody of the Humane Society of Missouri. However, the order is suspended for five days, giving Kalen K. Kunkel, 67, time to produce more than $27,000 to pay for veterinarian bills after Cass County deputies seized the dogs in December.
A beloved local grocery store chain recently announced that it would be closing one of its Missouri store locations this month. Read on to learn more. According to local reports, the Missouri grocery store chain Sun Fresh Market will be closing its store location at 11212 Holmes Road in Kansas City at the end of the month.
A Website says 3 Missouri Towns are ‘Likely’ for a Tornado strike
One website ranked the cities most likely to be hit by a tornado, and the list features 3 cities from the Show-Me State. Which cities made their list, and why do they say you need to be extra prepared for tornados if you live there?. Thetravel.com has released a list...
KCTV 5
Police captain helps find man stuck inside quickly burning home
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Captain Osvaldo Navarro with the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is being called a hero and has been credited with saving a life. On Wednesday, he rushed into action and helped firefighters find a man stuck inside a house that was on fire and burning quickly.
bluevalleypost.com
New Taco Bell going in on Metcalf in south Overland Park
Taco Bell is working to open its newest Johnson County location in south Overland Park near 159th Street and Metcalf Avenue. The fast food chain is building the new franchise at 15881 Metcalf Ave. in the Blue Valley Retail Center, which is set to open sometime in 2023, according to company officials.
KWCH.com
Johnson County entrepreneur revealed as buyer of iconic ‘Goonies’ house in Oregon
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An iconic house from a 1980s classic sold to a buyer halfway across the country. Wednesday, Yahoo! Finance confirmed the mystery buyer of the “Goonies” house is an entrepreneur from Johnson County. The report said Behman Zakeri, a Kansas City native, business owner and self-proclaimed “Goonie” bought the Victorian-era home in Astoria, Oregon for $1,650,777.
KCTV 5
Locals invited to get sneak peek of brand new terminal at KCI
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - In February, locals will have a chance to get a sneak peek of Kansas City International Airport’s brand new terminal. The community open house event will take place on Saturday, Feb. 18 from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. People will also be able to take a virtual tour online at 10 a.m. on that same day.
kcur.org
A Kansas City mother tried to get her kids out of foster care. She was one of 2022's last homicides
Shayla Curts owned all the bad choices she’d made and was getting her life back on track. Tall and striking with piercing blue eyes, she had the word “Dreamer” tattooed in lilting cursive on her forearm, along with butterflies and a celestial compass. Without a car, Curts...
kcur.org
The killing of Shayla Curts
Shayla Curts had been doing everything that Jackson County courts asked of her, with the hopes of getting her life back on track and reuniting with her two children in foster care. A few weeks before the end of the year, Curts was shot and killed. KCUR's Laura Ziegler has the story of one of 2022's final murders in Kansas City and how the victim's family thinks it could've been prevented.
Man found shot after crash on I-435, K-10 in Lenexa, police say
A death investigation in Lenexa, Kansas, closed southbound Interstate 435 at 87th Street for several hours Thursday afternoon.
earnthenecklace.com
Abby Eden Leaving FOX4: Where Is the Kansas City News Anchor Going?
Kansas City relies on Abby Eden for all the latest national and local news coverage. But now she’s embarking on different plans for the future. Abby Eden announced she is leaving FOX4 after anchoring at the station for over a decade. Her longtime viewers want to know where the Emmy Award-winning journalist is going next and if she will continue in broadcasting. More importantly, they want to know if she will stay in Kansas City. Find out what Abby Eden said about her departure from WDAF here.
