(The Center Square) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly signed an executive order that she hopes will improve early childhood care and education. The Democrat signed Executive Order 23-01, to establish the Early Childhood Transition Task Force on Tuesday. This task force will review the state’s early childhood programs and work on, “developing a roadmap for the creation of a new state, cabinet-level agency focused solely on supporting the success of our youngest Kansans,” according to a press release from Kelly’s office.

KANSAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO