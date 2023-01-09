Read full article on original website
hiawathaworldonline.com
‘We need to wake up’: Kansas celebration of MLK urges end to divisiveness
Sen. David Haley and Sen. Oletha Faust-Goudeau lead the annual march in celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. around the Statehouse. (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)
Kansas governor signs executive order aimed at improving early childhood care
(The Center Square) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly signed an executive order that she hopes will improve early childhood care and education. The Democrat signed Executive Order 23-01, to establish the Early Childhood Transition Task Force on Tuesday. This task force will review the state’s early childhood programs and work on, “developing a roadmap for the creation of a new state, cabinet-level agency focused solely on supporting the success of our youngest Kansans,” according to a press release from Kelly’s office.
AG Kris Kobach nominates Anthony Mattivi to serve as KBI director
Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach today formally nominated Anthony Mattivi for director of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. “On Law Enforcement Appreciation Day and as my first official act, I’m delighted to appoint Tony Mattivi as director of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation,” Kobach said. “He will be an exceptional leader in Kansas law enforcement.”
Governor Kelly announces Fiscal 2024 budget
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly today announced her annual budget, outlining her common-sense, fiscally responsible plan to provide tax relief for Kansans, fully fund schools for the fifth year in a row, and make one-time investments that will pay off debts and expand healthcare. “My budget reflects my plan...
Kelly’s budget spikes food sales tax, expands Medicaid and offers 5% raise to workers
Adam Proffitt, budget director for Gov. Laura Kelly, presented a new state government budget to House and Senate members Thursday that deposits $500 million in a rainy-day fund, expands Medicaid and ends the state's 4% sales tax on groceries April 1. (Rachel Mipro/Kansas Reflector)
With Medicaid ‘continuous coverage’ ending soon, many Kansans may lose access to care
KDHE Secretary Janet Stanek affirms the safety of COVID-19 vaccinations to lawmakers questioning Kansas health response to the COVID-19 pandemic during a Jan.11, 2023 committee meeting. (Rachel Mipro/Kansas Reflector)
KU researchers assert FCC map of high-speed broadband access in Kansas ‘highly inaccurate’
Donna Ginther, director of the Institute for Policy and Social Research at the University of Kansas, said the Federal Communications Commission's map of broadband access in Kansas was inaccurate She estimated 1 million Kansans lack access to quality high-speed internet services. (Kansas Reflector screen capture of Kansas Legislature YouTube channel)
