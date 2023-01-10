ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin lawmaker expresses concern over TikTok sponsoring halftime shows

By Madison Goldbeck
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I4Deq_0k93o7K500

A Wisconsin lawmaker sent a letter to the CEO of ESPN expressing concern over TikTok sponsoring halftime shows of NCAA college football bowl games.

Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-WI) and Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL) sent a joint letter to CEO James Pitaro on Monday over the recent games. The letter questions ESPN's corporate decision-making and risk analysis for sponsorships. The letter also mentions the recent banning of TikTok on federal government devices, including in Congress, calling the app a "significant threat to U.S. national security."

The letter says TikTok is owned by the Chinese company ByteDance, "which is subject to the direction of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). No Chinese company is truly private, because under China’s 2017 National Intelligence Law, all citizens and businesses must assist in intelligence work, including sharing data."

The letter says in part, "TikTok poses a two-fold danger. First, the app can track cellphone users’ locations, internet-browsing history, and other key personal data—even when users are on other websites. The CCP could also collect sensitive national security data from government officials and develop profiles on millions of Americans to use for blackmail, espionage, or targeted influence. Despite years of denying that ByteDance’s Chinese employees can access U.S. users’ data, ByteDance last month admitted that employees used TikTok’s data to track U.S. journalists’ locations."

Gallagher and Krishnamoorthi also wrote about TikTok's censorship of references to politically sensitive topics.

The letter concludes:

"We are concerned that despite these widely known issues with the app, ESPN has allowed TikTok to sponsor NCAA bowl game halftime shows. In light of the serious national threat posed by TikTok and the Chinese Communist Party more broadly, we respectfully request answers to the following questions by January 31, 2023:

1) What vetting procedures does ESPN conduct when reviewing potential corporate sponsors of its programming, including halftime shows? To what extent does this process include consideration of potential national security risks? Were these procedures followed in ESPN’s decision to allow TikTok sponsorship?

2) At the time of its decision to allow Tiktok sponsorship, was ESPN aware that TikTok is, through ByteDance, effectively controlled by the CCP and that the U.S. government has determined that it is a national security threat?

3) Will ESPN commit to ending its commercial relationship with TikTok, ByteDance, and other Chinese companies determined by the U.S. government to pose national security threats?"

Gallagher, Krishnamoorthi, and Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) introduced legislation last month to ban TikTok from operating in the United States.

"No country with even a passing interest in its own security would allow this to happen, which is why it’s time to ban TikTok and any other CCP-controlled app before it’s too late," Gallagher previously said.

Last week TMJ4 reported that Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is likely to issue an executive order banning TikTok on state devices. State Republicans called on the governor last month to ban the app after expressing concerns that the Chinese government could use the app to spy on users and spread propaganda. Evers previously stated he was having conversations with the FBI and state emergency management and was "close to a decision."

On Monday, New Jersey and Ohio joined other states by banning the app on government-owned and managed devices.

According to the Associated Press , TikTok responded to concerns by saying the company protects all data from American users and Chinese government officials have no access to it.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: List of states banning TikTok grows

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin and North Carolina have joined at least 22 other states in banning the popular social media app TikTok on state-owned devices, including Mississippi, Indiana, Louisiana and South Dakota. Congress also recently banned TikTok from most U.S. government-issued devices over bipartisan concerns about security. TikTok...
WISCONSIN STATE
Minnesota Reformer

New Minnesota senator calls COVID-19 vaccines a ‘death shot’ at Capitol rally

Newly elected Minnesota state Sen. Nathan Wesenberg, R-Little Falls, suggested Gov. Tim Walz should be jailed and called COVID-19 vaccines a “death shot” during a rally at the state Capitol on Thursday. “I’m not anti-vaccine but I’m anti-COVID-vaccine. It’s not a vaccine, it’s a death shot,” Wesenberg said during the demonstration, which was filmed by […] The post New Minnesota senator calls COVID-19 vaccines a ‘death shot’ at Capitol rally appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
Cleveland.com

House January 6 committee refers Rep. Jim Jordan to House Ethics Committee for failing to comply with its subpoena

WASHINGTON, D. C. - The Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol on Monday voted to refer U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio and several of his GOP colleagues to the House Ethics Committee for failing to honor the subpoenas it sent them, in addition to referring former President Donald Trump to the Justice Department for potential criminal charges.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
back2stonewall.com

ARIZONA: Bill Introduced to Outlaw Sunday Drag Brunches And Define Drag As “Exaggerating Gender”

Three bills have been introduced by AZ Republican senators this week aimed at regulating and limiting drag shows in Arizona. Via Phoenix local news: Introduced by Republican Senator Anthony Kern, SB 1030 specifically calls for regulation and business licenses for drag shows and a limitation of their hours, not allowing shows between 1 a.m. and 8 a.m. Monday-Saturday and prohibiting shows on Sundays from 1 a.m. to 12 p.m. That would impact Sunday morning drag brunches.
ARIZONA STATE
FOX 2

Eric Schmitt sworn in as Missouri’s US Senator

WASHINGTON, DC — Former Missouri General, Eric Schmitt, 47, was sworn in as the state’s next US Senator today. He is taking over Roy Blunt’s seat after winning the election against Trudy Busch Valentine this last November. He will be the 2,000th Senator in United States History. “I’m truly humbled and honored by the opportunity […]
MISSOURI STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

U.S. Senate votes to bar TikTok from government devices as state bans multiply

The U.S. Senate late Wednesday unanimously passed a bill to ban federal employees from downloading TikTok on their work phones. Critics of TikTok, a widely popular social media platform, say the app creates national security concerns because of its ability to track users’ data — and because the Chinese government can compel that data from […] The post U.S. Senate votes to bar TikTok from government devices as state bans multiply appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
GEORGIA STATE
NBC News

New Jersey, Ohio join other states in banning TikTok from state devices

New Jersey and Ohio said Monday they were joining other states in banning use of the popular video app TikTok on government-owned and managed devices. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat, said in addition to banning the short-video app owned by Chinese technology conglomerate ByteDance from state devices he also was banning software vendors, products, and services from more than a dozen vendors including Huawei, Hikvision, Tencent, ZTE and Kaspersky Lab.
OHIO STATE
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

37K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy