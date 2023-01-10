Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
Woman Accused of Fatally Shooting Perris Valley Man Arraigned
A Perris woman accused of gunning down a 34-year-old man during a confrontation near Menifee pleaded not guilty Thursday to murder and other offenses. Kayla Sherea Foster, 35, was arrested last month following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the slaying of Dorian Herrod of Perris Valley. Along...
Stolen vehicle police pursuit ends in Indian Wells
A police pursuit suspect was in custody Thursday morning accused of leading Riverside County Sheriff's Deputies on a chase that ultimately ended in Indian Wells. The police activity shut down a stretch of Fred Waring Drive between California Drive and Warner Trail. Palm Desert Police were called about a stolen vehicle shortly after 1:00 a.m. An hour-long vehicle pursuit ended on The post Stolen vehicle police pursuit ends in Indian Wells appeared first on KESQ.
mynewsla.com
Woman in Commercial Robbery Pleads Guilty, Sentenced to Two Years Probation
A Desert Hot Springs woman who was involved in a Palm Desert commercial burglary pleaded guilty to nine felony charges Wednesday and was immediately sentenced to two years of formal probation. Sarah Alexandria Canu, 34, was charged with nine felony counts — one of organized retail theft with intent to...
Fontana Herald News
Man on probation is arrested after he is allegedly found to be possessing illegal drugs
A man who was on probation was arrested after he was allegedly found to be possessing illegal drugs, according to the Rialto Police Department. In a Facebook post on Jan. 10, the Rialto P.D. said it works closely with San Bernardino County Probation Department to ensure subjects on active probation remain within the terms set forth for them by the courts.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Stolen Vehicle Pursuit Lands Palm Desert Woman Behind Bars
A Palm Desert woman is in jail after leading police on a chase in a stolen vehicle early Thursday morning. Riverside County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a stolen vehicle near Hwy 111 and Monterey Avenue in Palm Desert, just before 1 a.m. The vehicle in question...
Authorities arrest Riverside County man suspected of throwing dog over razor wire fence
A Riverside County man suspected of throwing a dog over a fence topped with razor wire was arrested, authorities say.
KTLA.com
24-year-old woman charged with attempted murder in Riverside County
A 24-year-old woman from Indio has been arrested and is accused of attempted murder, officials with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said. On Jan. 8, just after 2 a.m., deputies responded to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon at a motel in the 78100 block of Varner Road in an unincorporated area of Palm Desert, according to a RCSD news release.
localocnews.com
Santa Ana convict busted for selling drugs by the SAPD
The SAPD’s Vice Unit initiated a narcotic sales investigation involving a female adult. During the investigation, detectives were lead to an RV associated to the female. With the assistance of SAPD Directed Patrol Officers, they contacted the occupants of the RV, where one of the subjects was found to be on Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS).
Fontana Herald News
Man who allegedly committed several robberies in San Bernardino has been arrested
A man who allegedly committed a string of robberies at businesses in San Bernardino has been arrested, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. Detectives were able to link at least 10 robberies to the suspect, who was identified as Hakeem McKinnon, a 21-year-old resident of Victorville. Detectives also found...
Authorities arrest man who tossed dog over fence at a Riverside County cell tower
Authorities on Thursday announced that they had taken the man caught on video tossing his dog over a razor wire-topped fence at a Riverside County cell service tower into custody. Video of the incident, which occurred on Dec. 15, shows the man hurling his dog over a tall fence lined with razor wire at a cell phone tower located atop a hill near Flossie Way and Pourroy Road, before walking away and leaving the 8-year-old male pitbull mix named KO behind. Due to the tower's security camera and the quick efforts of workers, the dog was only there for around three hours...
mynewsla.com
Police Released Photo of Weapons Owned By Man Who Threatened Co-Workers
Authorities released a photo Thursday of the cache of weapons recovered at the home of a 35-year-old man who allegedly made threats of shooting his co-workers at their place of work in Long Beach. Officers dispatched Saturday to the 3500 block of East Broadway regarding a report of criminal threats...
mynewsla.com
Suspect Arrested Short Distance From Robbery in Beverly Hills
Police apprehended a robbery suspect in Beverly Hills Thursday. The robbery occurred about 3:50 p.m. in the 9700 block of Wilshire Boulevard, the Beverly Hills Police Department reported. The block contains upscale clothing stores. “A suspect description was provided and BHPD officers saturated the area,” according to a news statement....
Orange County mother facing prison after son is exposed to fentanyl
An Orange County woman is facing more than a decade in prison after she was charged with four counts related to child abuse and endangerment after her young son was exposed to fentanyl and stopped breathing. Jacqueline Hunter, 30, of Irvine, has been charged with “one felony count of child abuse and endangerment, two misdemeanor […]
mynewsla.com
Couple Arrested On Suspicion of Stealing Power Tools From Detached Garage
A 22-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman suspected early Thursday of stealing power tools that were inside a detached garage at a Long Beach home were arrested. Officers dispatched about 2 a.m. to the 5500 block of East El Parque Street, near Bellflower Boulevard, regarding a burglary in progress, located the pair near the scene of the crime, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
Pursuit Involves Innocent Driver in Collision; Suspect Vehicle Lands in Gas Station
Stanton, Orange County, CA: An innocent driver was T-boned by a speeding suspect just after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night, Jan. 11, sending both to the hospital. Orange County Sheriff’s Department units initiated a pursuit on a gray sedan, possibly a stolen vehicle (unconfirmed) in the area. The suspect sped...
mynewsla.com
Man With Felony Warrants Arrested for Alleged Assault with Deadly Weapon
A man with several outstanding felony warrants for burglary was arrested in Moreno Valley Tuesday on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, authorities said. Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department responded to the area of Lasselle Street and Iris Avenue at about 11:10 a.m. Tuesday regarding a reported assault. The victim suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene, sheriff’s officials said.
mynewsla.com
Photo of Hit-And-Run Vehicle That Struck Man in El Sereno Released
Police Thursday circulated a photo of a hit-and-run vehicle they believe struck and severely injured a pedestrian in El Sereno. The pedestrian was crossing Huntington Drive at Kendall Avenue in a marked crosswalk with his dog about 3:40 p.m. on Dec. 24. Before reaching the midpoint of the crosswalk, the man was struck by a green Toyota Tundra making a left turn southbound from Alhambra Road onto Huntington Drive, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.
Suspect Wounded in Deputy-Involved Shooting at Mall
Santa Clarita, Los Angeles County, CA: A suspect was shot and rushed to a trauma center during a deputy-involved shooting at a Santa Clarita mall. The shooting occurred at approximately 11 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, outside the Macy’s department store at the Westfield Valencia Town Center in the city of Santa Clarita.
vvng.com
18-year-old Victorville woman arrested for string of robberies and assaults
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An 18-year-old woman named Ericka Epps was arrested for a string of robberies and assaults linked to online selling/buying in Victorville. On Saturday, November 19, 2022, at approximately 7:32 p.m., deputies from the Victorville Police Department were dispatched to gunshots heard near the 14000 block of Newcastle Way in Victorville.
mynewsla.com
Police Provide Description of Suspect in Stabbing of 13-Year-Old Boy
The suspect in the fatal stabbing of a 13-year-old boy in downtown Los Angeles was described by police Thursday as a 14-to-17-year old boy of medium height and build. Marco Murillo of Rialto was stabbed in the abdomen at approximately 5:40 p.m. Wednesday during a fight with several boys at the intersection of Seventh and Flower streets, according to the Los Angeles Police Department bulletin.
