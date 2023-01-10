Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Eligible California Families Can Receive $400 Monthly Payments - Do You Qualify?Ty D.Coachella, CA
Palm Springs Region Community Guide By Residential BrokersJoseph MelaraPalm Springs, CA
Purchasing Luxury Real Estate in Coachella ValleyTammy EminethCoachella, CA
San Jacinto, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorSan Jacinto, CA
Banning, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorBanning, CA
Related
localemagazine.com
From Delis to Gastropubs, These Are Our 6 Favorite Lunch Spots in Palm Springs
Satisfy Your Midday Cravings With These Delicious Bites. When you think of Palm Springs, you probably picture swaying palm trees, sunny skies, midcentury modern architecture and crystal-clear swimming pools. Palm Springs, however, is also home to a wonderful and fresh culinary scene that is continuing to grow and expand. From farm-to-table restaurants that focus on seasonal fare to modern Mexican food that brings vibrant flavors to the desert, Palm Springs has become a SoCal staple for foodies. Despite the fact that fancy dinners tend to get all of the attention, lunch can be just as lavish. We’ve rounded up the seven best lunch spots in Palm Springs, so you can get a true taste of this desert oasis.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Oscar Party Returning to Palm Springs Trio Restaurant
(CNS) – The Palm Springs Trio restaurant’s Oscar party, benefiting the AIDS Assistance Program-Food Samaritans, will return in March after a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said Monday. The “Hollywood’s Biggest Night”-themed fundraising event will be held at 4 p.m. March 12 at Trio, 707...
anash.org
Car Slams Into Chabad of Palm Springs, Causing Major Damage
A driver slammed his vehicle into the Chabad of Palm Springs shul on Shabbos, with the vehicle crashing directly into the shul and causing significant damage. No one was injured. A driver slammed his vehicle into the Chabad of Palm Springs shul on Shabbos, with the vehicle crashing directly into...
findingfarina.com
Things To Know About Palm Springs Communities If You Want To Move There
Are you interested in moving to Palm Springs? If so, then you’re making a great decision! This desert oasis offers plenty of sunshine and beautiful scenery. But before you make the big move, you must know what to expect from the various communities in this region. From the cost of living and job opportunities to quality of life. This blog post guides all potential residents who need to know about Palm Springs communities before making their final decision. So let’s get started.
Dave’s Hot Chicken Sets Opening Date In Temecula
Vail Ranch Center Location to Celebrate Grand Opening January 27th
Coachella 2023, California's biggest music fest, just dropped its lineup
This year, Coachella will take place on two weeks: April 14-16 and April 21-23.
A local restaurant shares how they will accommodate the rush of people during the Palm Springs International Film Festival
It was a packed house for some local restaurants thanks to increased visitors for the Palm Springs International Film Festival. Staff members are busy seating customers at Sherman's Deli in Palm Springs. "We go to all the local restaurants we don't eat in a big chain," says Michael Shapiro, film festival-goer. Michael Shapiro and Elaine Fox The post A local restaurant shares how they will accommodate the rush of people during the Palm Springs International Film Festival appeared first on KESQ.
Agua Caliente hosting job fair to fill more than 150 positions
On Tuesday, Jan. 10, the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians is hosting a job fair in Palm Springs for its new spa in downtown. More than 150 positions need to be filled. The job fair will be held at the Cascade Lounge inside Agua Caliente Palm Springs. It will be held from 12 p.m. The post Agua Caliente hosting job fair to fill more than 150 positions appeared first on KESQ.
atasteofkoko.com
27 Best Restaurants In Palm Springs
Sunny days, mid-century architecture, and really good food. If you’re a foodie, Palm Springs is the place to be. From trendy new restaurants to old classics, this desert oasis has something for everyone. You can find everything from Japanese sushi to Mexican street food and plenty of classic American...
Coachella’s Lineup Includes Two History-Making Headliners
Music festival season is officially getting underway. Along with the Bonnaroo and Boston Calling lineups announced this week, Coachella has unveiled its slate of 2023 performers, which includes a pair of history-making headliners. Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny will be the first-ever Latin artist to headline the festival in Indio, California, while Blackpink becomes the first K-pop group to perform on the main stage. Rounding out the trio of headlining acts is Frank Ocean, who last appeared at Coachella in 2012. Additional acts include Gorillaz, Rosalía, Björk, Charli XCX, Pusha T, Calvin Harris, and more. As previously announced, the desert-set festival will once again take place across two weekends: April 14-16 and 21-23. Get your flower crowns ready and peep the full lineup below.Ugh was stuck in drafts 🫠Register now for access to passes at https://t.co/qujCsdlTip. Presale begins Friday, 1/13 at 11am PT. Very limited Weekend 1 passes remain. For your best chance at passes, look to Weekend 2. pic.twitter.com/5zMQ4dJZHq— Coachella (@coachella) January 10, 2023 Read more at The Daily Beast.
mynewsla.com
Two Adults Displaced From Home in Desert Hot Springs Due to Kitchen Fire
Two adults were displaced from their home in Desert Hot Springs Thursday due to a kitchen fire. Firefighters responded at around 7:30 a.m. Thursday to the 66000 block of Cahuilla Avenue to a report of a fire in a single family residence, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The...
City of Palm Springs considers action after reports of homeless people sleeping at airport
The City of Palm Springs is considering an ordinance to respond to concerns that unhoused people are sleeping overnight at the Palm Springs International Airport. During the December Airport Commission meeting, PSP Airport Admin Manager Victoria Carpenter confirmed, "We do have some homeless that are here inside of the airport that sleep at the airport." Carpenter The post City of Palm Springs considers action after reports of homeless people sleeping at airport appeared first on KESQ.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Earthquake Reported Near La Quinta in Riverside County
(CNS) – An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.3 struck near La Quinta in Riverside County at 11:42 a.m. Monday, but there were no reports of injuries or damage. The U.S. Geological Survey said the temblor was centered 9.6 miles north of Borrego Springs in San Diego County — and 19.1 miles south southwest of La Quinta, 22.5 miles south of Palm Desert and 23.3 miles south southwest of Coachella.
NBC Los Angeles
118-Year-Old Marriage Certificate Found in Corona Library Book
Imagine opening a used book and finding a marriage certificate that's more than a 100 years old. Well a Corona woman made it her mission to return it to the rightful owners and NBC4's cameras were there to capture that emotional reunion. Amy Jasman found the old document inside a...
mynewsla.com
Woman Rescued After Becoming Stranded in Water in Riverside
A woman was rescued by the Riverside Fire Department after getting stranded in the Santa Ana River Bottom on an island of water Tuesday. The incident was reported around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday near the intersection of Van Buren Boulevard and Jurupa Avenue. The department said the woman suffered minor...
mynewsla.com
Authorities Seek Fourth Suspect in Armed Jewelry Store Robbery in Palm Desert
Authorities Wednesday sought a fourth suspect involved in an armed robbery last year at a Palm Desert jewelry store. Karina Ortega, 22, of Tracy, allegedly robbed the business on June 28, 2022 with 26-year-old San Pedro resident Rayjon Thornton, Demetrius Thornton, 23, of Colton and Joshua King, 27, of Compton, according to Sgt. Daniel Milbrandt of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
mynewsla.com
Work Set to Begin on Freeway Interchange Reconfiguration in West Corona
A groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled next week to mark the start of a project to reconfigure the 71/91 Interchange in west Corona, with the goal of expanding the passage to accommodate more vehicles and lessen the likelihood of accidents. “Completing this project will provide welcome relief for our residents, especially...
Authorities arrest man who tossed dog over fence at a Riverside County cell tower
Authorities on Thursday announced that they had taken the man caught on video tossing his dog over a razor wire-topped fence at a Riverside County cell service tower into custody. Video of the incident, which occurred on Dec. 15, shows the man hurling his dog over a tall fence lined with razor wire at a cell phone tower located atop a hill near Flossie Way and Pourroy Road, before walking away and leaving the 8-year-old male pitbull mix named KO behind. Due to the tower's security camera and the quick efforts of workers, the dog was only there for around three hours...
Stolen vehicle police pursuit ends in Indian Wells
A police pursuit suspect was in custody Thursday morning accused of leading Riverside County Sheriff's Deputies on a chase that ultimately ended in Indian Wells. The police activity shut down a stretch of Fred Waring Drive between California Drive and Warner Trail. Palm Desert Police were called about a stolen vehicle shortly after 1:00 a.m. An hour-long vehicle pursuit ended on The post Stolen vehicle police pursuit ends in Indian Wells appeared first on KESQ.
mynewsla.com
Family Displaced By House Fire in Lake Elsinore
A family was displaced in a house fire Tuesday evening in Lake Elsinore. The fire was reported around 8:50 p.m. on the second floor of a residence in the 29000 block of Tangerine Way, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The fire was contained by about 9:30 p.m., but...
Comments / 0