cbs19news

UVA alumna appears on 'Shark Tank'

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- "I'll make you an offer" are the words every entrepreneur wants to hear when they go on ABC’s hit show Shark Tank. And one University of Virginia alumna did hear those words when she pitched her bridesmaid dress business to the sharks. “I got...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WRIC TV

Lynchburg woman wins more than $500,000 playing Virginia Lottery online game

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A Lynchburg woman is $500,000 richer after winning a Virginia Lottery game from the convenience of her own home. Joyce Garrett says she was sitting at home in her easy chair, playing a Virginia Lottery online game on her mobile device when she said to her friend who was in the room with her, “I’ve got something to tell you. Go sit down.”
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Lockdown on two Lynchburg schools lifted

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Lynchburg City Schools (LCS) says E. C. Glass High School and Dearington Elementary School are currently on lockdown because of police activity in the community. LCS says all students and staff are safe. Additional details about this lockdown are limited at this time. This is...
LYNCHBURG, VA
timesvirginian.com

VERDICT: Moss guilty in murder of Carlos Rose

Today in Appomattox County Circuit Court, Enrico Andre Moss was found guilty of first degree murder for his involvement in the Oct. 20, 2020 homicide of 45-year-old Bedford County resident Carlos L. Rose. The jury trial, which lasted two days, wrapped up at 5:20 p.m. today when the jury announced...
APPOMATTOX COUNTY, VA
The MadRapp Recorder

Greene County: Collier owes commonwealth over $187.75M in fines and penalties for illegal landfill

Greene County residents, especially those living in the neighborhood of 994 Carpenters Mill Road in Ruckersville, can let out a sigh of relief following Monday’s decree by Circuit Court Judge Claude V. Worrell Jr. regarding a six-plus-year civil suit brought by Virginia DEQ against Kenneth R. Collier Jr. At Monday’s hearing in the Stanardsville courtroom the judge ordered Collier pay a $250,000 civil penalty for the unpermitted landfill operation on the 41.82-acre parcel. That’s on top of daily fines that have now accumulated to $187,492,500 the judge assessed on August 9, 2021 when he declared summary judgement for DEQ based on his findings that Collier abused the Virginia Waste Management Act...
GREENE COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Greene County man indicted on drug charges

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Greene County man is facing multiple federal drug charges concerning fentanyl. On Wednesday, a federal grand jury in Charlottesville handed up an indictment against 28-year-old Trevail Stuart Woodson, who was arrested in Harrisonburg in October following searches in Greene County, Harrisonburg and Charlottesville. According...
GREENE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Boy arrested after search warrant served; schools put on lockdown

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A boy is in custody after a search warrant was served in Lynchburg Thursday. At 10:28 a.m. January 12, 2023, members of the Lynchburg Police Department’s Tactical Unit and Criminal Investigations Unit served a search warrant in the area of 3rd Street and Page Street. The boy, whose age has not been released, was arrested on scene on three outstanding warrants:
LYNCHBURG, VA
timesvirginian.com

Appomattox County murder trial to continue Thursday

Testimony was heard today at Appomattox County Circuit Court in the opening day of the jury trial for Enrico Andre Moss, who is charged in connection with the Oct. 20, 2020 homicide of Bedford County resident Carlos L. Rose, aged 45. The case will resume Thursday morning at 9 a.m.
APPOMATTOX COUNTY, VA
schillingshow.com

Video: Dangerous daredevil panhandler menaces Barracks Road

The Barracks Road intersection with Emmett Street is becoming more dangerous by the day. Principally, lives (and cars) are threatened by a roving street beggar, Michael Anthony Jones, with whom local law enforcement is well acquainted. To the concerned public, he’s known as “Clappy” or alternatively, “the Barracks Road Barker.” But, whatever the moniker, he’s a menace.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WSET

Councilman makes claims against new Mayor and Vice Mayor

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Since Stephanie Reed and Chris Faraldi became Mayor and Vice Mayor, Councilman Marty Misjuns has made several posts on Facebook making accusations against the two. After Reed and Faraldi were elected to these positions, Misjuns took to Facebook with the following post:. "Making deals with...
LYNCHBURG, VA

