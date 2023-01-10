Read full article on original website
Virginia's Blake Buchanan Nominated for McDonald's All American Game
UVA men's basketball signee Blake Buchanan has been named a McDonald's All American nominee
Everything Virginia head coach Tony Bennett said after win over North Carolina
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.-- The Virginia Cavaliers (12-3, 4-2 ACC) used a nice second half performance to surge past by the North Carolina Tar Heels (11-6, 3-3 ACC) 65-58 on Tuesday night. UVA head coach Tony Bennett spoke about the win after the game. On several players stepping up down the stretch,...
cbs19news
UVA alumna appears on 'Shark Tank'
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- "I'll make you an offer" are the words every entrepreneur wants to hear when they go on ABC’s hit show Shark Tank. And one University of Virginia alumna did hear those words when she pitched her bridesmaid dress business to the sharks. “I got...
WRIC TV
Lynchburg woman wins more than $500,000 playing Virginia Lottery online game
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A Lynchburg woman is $500,000 richer after winning a Virginia Lottery game from the convenience of her own home. Joyce Garrett says she was sitting at home in her easy chair, playing a Virginia Lottery online game on her mobile device when she said to her friend who was in the room with her, “I’ve got something to tell you. Go sit down.”
‘Ringleader’ of Lynchburg cocaine trafficking ring sentenced to 27.5 years in prison
A North Carolina man who led a drug trafficking ring that distributed narcotics into Lynchburg and the greater central Virginia region has been sentenced to 27 years and six months in federal prison.
wfxrtv.com
Lockdown on two Lynchburg schools lifted
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Lynchburg City Schools (LCS) says E. C. Glass High School and Dearington Elementary School are currently on lockdown because of police activity in the community. LCS says all students and staff are safe. Additional details about this lockdown are limited at this time. This is...
Bed Bath & Beyond to close these Virginia stores: 'They've lost control'
Bath & Beyond updated its list of stores it plans to close amid its financial struggles. The list includes five stores in Virginia.
cbs19news
New information, identities released in Belmont shooting Snook calls 'extra concerning'
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville Mayor Lloyd Snook said that anytime there's a shooting, it’s concerning to the city government. But the new details released on Monday about the Belmont neighborhood shooting made this particular incident extra worrisome to him. "That we've got somebody from Maryland being arrested...
timesvirginian.com
VERDICT: Moss guilty in murder of Carlos Rose
Today in Appomattox County Circuit Court, Enrico Andre Moss was found guilty of first degree murder for his involvement in the Oct. 20, 2020 homicide of 45-year-old Bedford County resident Carlos L. Rose. The jury trial, which lasted two days, wrapped up at 5:20 p.m. today when the jury announced...
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Virginia this week
A popular and fast-growing restaurant chain with locations in over fourteen states is opening another new location in Virginia this week. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, January 11, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Torchy's Tacos will be hosting the grand opening event for its newest Virginia location in Glen Allen.
Greene County: Collier owes commonwealth over $187.75M in fines and penalties for illegal landfill
Greene County residents, especially those living in the neighborhood of 994 Carpenters Mill Road in Ruckersville, can let out a sigh of relief following Monday’s decree by Circuit Court Judge Claude V. Worrell Jr. regarding a six-plus-year civil suit brought by Virginia DEQ against Kenneth R. Collier Jr. At Monday’s hearing in the Stanardsville courtroom the judge ordered Collier pay a $250,000 civil penalty for the unpermitted landfill operation on the 41.82-acre parcel. That’s on top of daily fines that have now accumulated to $187,492,500 the judge assessed on August 9, 2021 when he declared summary judgement for DEQ based on his findings that Collier abused the Virginia Waste Management Act...
WDBJ7.com
Grown Here at Home: Lynchburg meat processing company finds solution to keeping cattle hides out of landfills
LYNCHBURG Va. (WDBJ) - Seven Hills Food Co. in Lynchburg has become one of the largest buyers of Virginia-raised beef. “Everything is done fresh, in house, and shipped fresh,” explained Dalton Mosser, vice president of Seven Hills Food Co. While they’re delivering what their customers want, they had a...
cbs19news
Greene County man indicted on drug charges
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Greene County man is facing multiple federal drug charges concerning fentanyl. On Wednesday, a federal grand jury in Charlottesville handed up an indictment against 28-year-old Trevail Stuart Woodson, who was arrested in Harrisonburg in October following searches in Greene County, Harrisonburg and Charlottesville. According...
WSET
Juvenile in custody after LPD executes search warrant on 3rd St., lockouts at LCS
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — E.C. Glass High School and Dearington Elementary School were placed on lockout for a short time on Thursday morning. Lynchburg City Schools said this was due to police activity in the area. According to the Lynchburg Police Department, at 10:28 a.m., members of the LPD’s...
After 5-hour barricade, fugitive arrested by SWAT team in Spotsylvania County
After five hours of barricading himself inside a Spotsylvania residence, a fugitive has been arrested and charged in connection to multiple violent incidents.
WSLS
Heads up! Line of heavy rain to arrive late Thursday afternoon, evening
ROANOKE, Va. – We’re tracking a strong cold front that will produce severe weather in the Southeast Thursday. If there’s any chance of that happening here Thursday evening, it will be south of Highway 58 where the air will be warmer. The heaviest rain arrives in the...
WDBJ7.com
Boy arrested after search warrant served; schools put on lockdown
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A boy is in custody after a search warrant was served in Lynchburg Thursday. At 10:28 a.m. January 12, 2023, members of the Lynchburg Police Department’s Tactical Unit and Criminal Investigations Unit served a search warrant in the area of 3rd Street and Page Street. The boy, whose age has not been released, was arrested on scene on three outstanding warrants:
timesvirginian.com
Appomattox County murder trial to continue Thursday
Testimony was heard today at Appomattox County Circuit Court in the opening day of the jury trial for Enrico Andre Moss, who is charged in connection with the Oct. 20, 2020 homicide of Bedford County resident Carlos L. Rose, aged 45. The case will resume Thursday morning at 9 a.m.
schillingshow.com
Video: Dangerous daredevil panhandler menaces Barracks Road
The Barracks Road intersection with Emmett Street is becoming more dangerous by the day. Principally, lives (and cars) are threatened by a roving street beggar, Michael Anthony Jones, with whom local law enforcement is well acquainted. To the concerned public, he’s known as “Clappy” or alternatively, “the Barracks Road Barker.” But, whatever the moniker, he’s a menace.
WSET
Councilman makes claims against new Mayor and Vice Mayor
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Since Stephanie Reed and Chris Faraldi became Mayor and Vice Mayor, Councilman Marty Misjuns has made several posts on Facebook making accusations against the two. After Reed and Faraldi were elected to these positions, Misjuns took to Facebook with the following post:. "Making deals with...
