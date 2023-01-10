Read full article on original website
eastidahonews.com
Bingham County coroner scheduled for trial after pleading not guilty
BOISE — A trial has been set after the current Bingham County coroner appeared in court and pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor. James K. Roberts, 55, pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor sexual battery in Ada County on Friday, court records show. He has been scheduled for a jury trial on March 15. Magistrate Judge Abraham Wingrove will be presiding.
Idaho mayor: Rodeo canceled following death threats
The city of Kuna has pulled the plug on its rodeo due to city staff receiving death threats. The commotion began last week after announcements were made that the city and the Crooked 8 were parting ways and forming two competing rodeos, as previously reported by the Idaho Press. After a week of being barraged by angry emails, chaotic social media threads and citizens coming to city council meetings upset...
KIVI-TV
Meridian City Council seeking applications for $50,000 Neighborhood Grants
MERIDIAN, Idaho — The Meridian City Council is seeking applications for its Neighborhood Grant funding project. The Council has allocated $50,000, to be awarded to Meridian residents, for projects that bring Meridian neighbors together and improve the community. The program supports residents and organizations who want to lead an...
Post Register
United Against Hate meeting in Caldwell, public invited
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Josh Hurwit, U.S. Attorney for the District of Idaho has joined with the College of Idaho and the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights to host a meeting to discuss how Idaho law enforcement and the community et al can root out hate crimes and acts of hate in Idaho.
Nampa man arrested for trafficking meth
BOISE, Idaho — A traffic stop on Caldwell Boulevard in Nampa Tuesday led to the arrest of 47-year-old Robert D. Glenn, who has been convicted on seven prior felonies, according to the Nampa Police Department. Police said after a foot pursuit, officers found paraphernalia in Glenn's vehicle. He was...
Loads of Death Threats in Kuna Force the City to Cancel Rodeo
Mayor Joe Stear of Kuna, Idaho, has reportedly canceled upcoming rodeo plans due to local death threats regarding recent disputes. As reported by Idaho Press and KTVB, “The city of Kuna has pulled the plug on its rodeo due to city staff receiving death threats. The cancellation was announced Tuesday.”
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Southern Idaho Woman Indicted for Allegedly Embezzling More Than $1.7 Million from Black Canyon Irrigation District
MERIDIAN, ID - A 55-year-old Meridian woman who was the Secretary-Treasurer of the Black Canyon Irrigation District from 2014-2022 has been indicted for allegedly embezzling more than $1.7 million. Catherine Skidmore has been charged with 25 counts of wire fraud and 24 counts of money laundering. Black Canyon Irrigation District...
Advocate
Idaho School Board Meeting Erupts in Chaos Over LGBTQ-Inclusive Policy
A school board meeting in Idaho to consider an LGBTQ-supportive policy devolved into chaos Monday night after a state senator threatened board members with litigation. The Caldwell School Board presented a draft of the policy for public comment. It uses language from the Idaho School Boards Association and is one of 22 policies under consideration, Idaho Ed News reports. But it was the LGBTQ+ policy that attracted the most attention.
Nampa Police Say Murder Suspect Is On The Run And Dangerous
Nampa police are asking for the public's help in solving a murder after discovering a body in a Nampa apartment on Monday evening (1/9). According to Nampa police, they received a call about a "deceased individual" in an apartment in the 1800 block of 1st St. N. Apparently, the person who called the police along with others in the community hadn't seen the victim in several days. This led to the discovery of the body in the apartment. According to their post on social media, they are treating the case as a homicide and posted on Tuesday afternoon that they needed the public's help in catching the murderer.
Boise Mayor Will Have To Answer For Lack Of Leadership This Year
It's too bad recall efforts don't work in Idaho. Remember the actions during Covid to recall Governor Little and Boise Mayor Lauren McLean? Those campaigns needed to attract the required signatures to make a leadership course correction in Boise and the state. Even Governor Little's sharpest critics will admit that...
BREAKING: Caldwell Police Apprehend Nampa Murder Suspect
The Treasure Valley protects its own once again and this time, they assisted police in apprehending murder suspect, 29-year-old Justino Morales Ramos. According to a press release from Caldwell police:. On January 11, just after 1 a.m., Caldwell Police arrested 29-year-old Justino Morales Ramos. Ramos was a person of interest...
10-year-old Boy on Scooter Hit by Pickup in Meridian, Dies in Hospital
MERIDIAN, Idaho (KLIX)-Authorities say a 10-year-old boy on a scooter was hit by a car Monday evening in Meridian. Meridian Police revealed Thursday morning the death of the 10-year-old following the crash Jan. 9, at the intersection of Locust Grove Rd and Chateau Dr at around 6:05 p.m. The young boy had been on a scooter when he was struck by a Chevrolet pickup truck that had been turning. The child was taken to St. Alphonsus Medcial Center then to St. Luke's Medical Center in critical condition. According to Ada County Coroner Richard Riffle, the boy died on Tuesday from blunt force injuries. Meridian Police said Thursday the crash remains under investigation and not citations or arrests have been made.
AOL Corp
‘Most coveted property in Ada County’ to get apartments, retail. Will golf course remain?
For more than 100 years, a golf course has operated north of the Boise River. A new owner wants to bring housing and restaurants, bars and stores to the course’s edge along State Street, redesigning the more-than 100-acre tract and investing $250 million in the project just as local leaders are focusing on the corridor as a transit, housing and commercial hub.
Post Register
Caldwell Police charge man with Nampa woman's murder
NAMPA Idaho (CBS2) — UPDATE: Nampa Police have charged Justino Morales Ramos with second degree murder in the death of a Nampa woman found dead in her apartment on Monday. UPDATE: On Wednesday, just after 1 a.m., Caldwell Police arrested 29-year-old Justino Morales Ramos. Ramos was a person of...
Hol’ Up How Is THIS Idaho’s Most Dangerous City?
Overall, Idaho is a pretty safe state. Compared to many parts of the country, we're almost crime-free. Almost, in fact, here is a look at the SAFEST cities in Idaho!. Even though the Gem State is an amazing place to live with low crime rates overall, it doesn't mean we're completely shielded from criminals and ne'er do wells.
Post Register
Meridian woman Indicted for money laundering, wire fraud
Boise, ID (CBS2) — Today in Boise a federal grand jury returned an indictment charging Catherine Skidmore, 55, from Meridian with 24 counts of money laundering and 25 counts of wire fraud. Skidmore is alleged to have stolen $1,792,000 from her former employer Black Canyon Irrigation District (BCID) between...
kmvt
Early morning incident on I-84 claims the life of Mountain Home man
GOODING COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Mountain Home man is dead following an accident on Interstate 84. The incident happened Wednesday morning at approximately 6:30, in the eastbound lanes at milepost 161. Idaho State Police say the 58-year-old crossed the median in his pickup, through the westbound lanes, and...
Hilarious Girl Goes Full Meathead After Canceled Rodeo In Kuna
Kuna, Idaho - What a terrible situation for the community of Kuna, and it's unfortunate that a group of people had to ruin what would have been fantastic for everyone involved including all those small businesses in Kuna who would have loved to have all that extra income. The Kuna...
KTVB
10-year-old boy riding scooter dies after being hit by driver
MERIDIAN, Idaho — A 10-year-old Meridian boy died Tuesday after being hit by a driver while riding a scooter, according to the Meridian Police Department. The collision happened on Locust Grove in Meridian at approximately 6:05 p.m. on Monday, Jan 9. Meridian Police responded following a report that a...
KTVB
Top 10 most bizarre items confiscated at Idaho airports in 2022
BOISE, Idaho — Boise Airport hosted the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) for an event revealing their Top 10 list for the most unusual items discovered in Idaho travelers' luggage by TSA officers in the year 2022. On Tuesday, TSA officers shared what they found to be the ten strangest...
