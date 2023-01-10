Want to enjoy Mardi Gras 2023 from the comfort of your couch? NOLA.com's Parade Cam is back this year with the best seat in the house. From Friday, Feb. 10 through Mardi Gras, on Feb. 21, The Times-Picayune | NOLA.com will livestream every parade that rolls by our St. Charles Avenue newsroom via nola.com, Facebook, YouTube and Twitter. From the marching bands and masked riders to the flambeaux and dance teams, you can enjoy the entire Carnival parade experience (except for the throws and parking woes) from home.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 HOURS AGO