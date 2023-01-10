ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NOLA.com

For Mardi Gras season 2023 in New Orleans, extra police to be paid $50 to $75 an hour

Mardi Gras season krewes looking to restore the full length of their parade routes in New Orleans this year learned new details Thursday of what City Hall requires. Mayor LaToya Cantrell had already announced that krewes would need to find law enforcement officers to supplement the understaffed Police Department, and that City Hall would pay for the extra staffing. Administration officials, including chief administrative officer Gilbert Montaño and interim Police Chief Michelle Woodfork, told the Mayor's Mardi Gras Advisory Committee on Thursday that supplemental officers:
WDSU

Miss Universe pageant held in New Orleans for the first time

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans has hosted its fair share of Super Bowls, dignitaries and conventions, but it will now host the Miss Universe pageant for the first time. "We believe that we are built to host better than any other city and that’s what we want to showcase," Kelly Schultz with New Orleans and Company said.
NOLA.com

Downtown restaurant expanding, adding lodging as ‘modern take on a tavern and inn’

The 1000 block of Poydras Street is home to three hospitality businesses all run by the same company. Now, work is underway on an expansion here designed to enhance the interplay between them and create a different sort of destination in downtown New Orleans, including private dining areas, a rooftop space and even lodgings that are part and parcel of a restaurant.
NOLA.com

NOLA.com Parade Cam returns for 2023: See complete schedule, how to watch

Want to enjoy Mardi Gras 2023 from the comfort of your couch? NOLA.com's Parade Cam is back this year with the best seat in the house. From Friday, Feb. 10 through Mardi Gras, on Feb. 21, The Times-Picayune | NOLA.com will livestream every parade that rolls by our St. Charles Avenue newsroom via nola.com, Facebook, YouTube and Twitter. From the marching bands and masked riders to the flambeaux and dance teams, you can enjoy the entire Carnival parade experience (except for the throws and parking woes) from home.
Eater

As Two New Orleans Food Halls Flame Out, Caesars Casino Readies to Open Its Own

As Harrah’s New Orleans gradually transforms into Caesars New Orleans — courtesy of a $325 million renovation — an ambitious, celebrity chef-driven food hall is also taking shape inside the casino. At the same time, two of New Orleans’s three food halls, the months-old Hall on Mag and four-year-old Pythian Market, both closed in recent weeks.
NOLA.com

2023 New Orleans Jazz Festival poster released one day ahead of lineup

To set the stage for Friday's release of the 2023 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival talent lineup, the festival has revealed this year's commemorative poster. "Quarter (Love) Note" is a bustling, colorful French Quarter street scene filtered through veteran Jazz Fest poster artist James Michalopoulos' distinctive perspective. Like 2019's...
cenlanow.com

Zulu from the ‘Big Shot’ float

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Zulu kicked off Tuesday morning’s parades. The WGNO News team had a unique view on the Krewe of Zulu’s signature float on Mardi Gras morning. After two years of being off, the Krewe of Zulu was excited to be back. “The big shot...
