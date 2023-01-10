Read full article on original website
The New Orleans Saints' future has more questions than answers.Tina Howell
“Most Haunted Road In Louisiana”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSLouisiana State
New Orleans to host 71st annual Miss Universe competition this weekendTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From LouisianaTed RiversLouisiana State
The Muffuletta, A New Orleans OriginalTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
NOLA.com
Author Sam Irwin talks about 'Hidden History of Louisiana's Jazz Age'
Sam Irwin, an area author and photojournalist, will discuss his latest book, "Hidden History of Louisiana’s Jazz Age," at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie. Irwin says the book is filled with tales of murder, lust and adventure. For...
NOLA.com
For Mardi Gras season 2023 in New Orleans, extra police to be paid $50 to $75 an hour
Mardi Gras season krewes looking to restore the full length of their parade routes in New Orleans this year learned new details Thursday of what City Hall requires. Mayor LaToya Cantrell had already announced that krewes would need to find law enforcement officers to supplement the understaffed Police Department, and that City Hall would pay for the extra staffing. Administration officials, including chief administrative officer Gilbert Montaño and interim Police Chief Michelle Woodfork, told the Mayor's Mardi Gras Advisory Committee on Thursday that supplemental officers:
WDSU
Miss Universe pageant held in New Orleans for the first time
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans has hosted its fair share of Super Bowls, dignitaries and conventions, but it will now host the Miss Universe pageant for the first time. "We believe that we are built to host better than any other city and that’s what we want to showcase," Kelly Schultz with New Orleans and Company said.
NOLA.com
New Orleans hosts the Miss Universe pageant this week. Here's what to know.
The Miss Universe 2023 competition is being held in New Orleans this week, with the pageant culminating Saturday night. Harnaaz Sandhu of India is the reigning Miss Universe and will crown her successor at the end of the event. Some of the events are open to the public if you...
'Only In Your State' Says This is Best All-You-Can-Eat Catfish in Louisiana
The respected website onlyinyourstate,com claims to have found the best-fried catfish all-you-can-eat catfish special in Louisiana.
NOLA.com
Mayor Cantrell sets deadline for Mardi Gras parades to find extra police in order to restore routes
Mayor LaToya Cantrell on Wednesday provided additional details on the city’s plan to restore the full length of Carnival parades in 2023, setting a deadline for krewes to secure the required police that would allow them to roll on their traditional routes. During a press conference at City Hall,...
NOLA.com
Downtown restaurant expanding, adding lodging as ‘modern take on a tavern and inn’
The 1000 block of Poydras Street is home to three hospitality businesses all run by the same company. Now, work is underway on an expansion here designed to enhance the interplay between them and create a different sort of destination in downtown New Orleans, including private dining areas, a rooftop space and even lodgings that are part and parcel of a restaurant.
NOLA.com
NOLA.com Parade Cam returns for 2023: See complete schedule, how to watch
Want to enjoy Mardi Gras 2023 from the comfort of your couch? NOLA.com's Parade Cam is back this year with the best seat in the house. From Friday, Feb. 10 through Mardi Gras, on Feb. 21, The Times-Picayune | NOLA.com will livestream every parade that rolls by our St. Charles Avenue newsroom via nola.com, Facebook, YouTube and Twitter. From the marching bands and masked riders to the flambeaux and dance teams, you can enjoy the entire Carnival parade experience (except for the throws and parking woes) from home.
NOLA.com
During a violent new year, Edna Karr students remember those who were killed
Kylie Henry looked into the crowd of about 1,100 students seated in the Edna Karr High School gymnasium Wednesday morning and asked who among them had lost a family or close friend to gun violence. A sea of hands rose. “This past year alone I’ve been to more funerals and...
Eater
As Two New Orleans Food Halls Flame Out, Caesars Casino Readies to Open Its Own
As Harrah’s New Orleans gradually transforms into Caesars New Orleans — courtesy of a $325 million renovation — an ambitious, celebrity chef-driven food hall is also taking shape inside the casino. At the same time, two of New Orleans’s three food halls, the months-old Hall on Mag and four-year-old Pythian Market, both closed in recent weeks.
NOLA.com
After car break-ins at Saints, Pelicans games, New Orleans moves to require lot attendants
In an attempt to quell the furor over widespread car break-ins outside Saints and Pelicans home games, a New Orleans City Council committee on Wednesday endorsed a proposal to require nearby private parking lots to hire attendants during large special events. The full council will consider the measure Jan. 19.
NOLA.com
Stately Washington Ave. mansion listed for $2.25 million in New Orleans' Irish Channel
The majestic Italianate home at 1006 Washington Ave. stands as a corner sentinel in New Orleans' Irish Channel neighborhood, the proud double-galleried, L-shape porches wrapping the white building in grand style. Bristling with embellishments on the outside as well as the interior, the 1860s home is part of a compound...
NOLA.com
2023 New Orleans Jazz Festival poster released one day ahead of lineup
To set the stage for Friday's release of the 2023 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival talent lineup, the festival has revealed this year's commemorative poster. "Quarter (Love) Note" is a bustling, colorful French Quarter street scene filtered through veteran Jazz Fest poster artist James Michalopoulos' distinctive perspective. Like 2019's...
NOLA.com
These celebrity chefs opening restaurants in Harrah’s as New Orleans casino becomes Caesars
Soon, visitors to Harrah’s New Orleans casino will be able to sample dishes from three high-profile chefs, including one local star, in quick-serve, walk-right-up style. Celebrity chef Bobby Flay, baker and “Cake Boss” star Buddy Valastro and New Orleans chef Nina Compton will each open their own distinct concepts in a new food hall in the casino.
New Orleans artist uses faces for annual display of killings
NEW ORLEANS — Year after year, an artist works to make the number of murders, more than just numbers. And he takes his display straight to city leaders. But this year, his display and the reaction it got were different than they were to his efforts in the past.
NOLA.com
Luxury properties offer high rise living, country comfort or lakefront life
The New Orleans-area real estate portfolio is a dazzling mix of dwellings of all types, drawing on the city's rich heritage of influences, from the Old World styles of France, Spain and England, to New World styles of the Caribbean, Creole and contemporary architecture and design. For an investment of...
theadvocate.com
Meet the trans billionaire bringing the Miss Universe contest to New Orleans Saturday
If tourists wandering the city seem particularly attractive lately, it may be because approximately 90 beauty queens from around the world are in New Orleans right now as the city prepares to host the 71st annual Miss Universe competition Jan. 14 at the Morial Convention Center. The sold-out event is...
NOLA.com
Blue Giant, modern Chinese-American restaurant, has closed after three turbulent years
Three years ago this week, Blue Giant opened in the Lower Garden District with a menu drawn from the American-style Chinese classics, funny fortune cookies and lousy timing. Two months later, the pandemic threw all restaurants into turmoil. Now Blue Giant has permanently shuttered, confirmed owner Richard Horner. The reason,...
New Orleans finally goes a day without a shooting
It took eleven days, but New Orleans finally went an entire day without any reported shootings in the city in 2023. NOPD reports show that from just after 4:00pm on Tuesday, January 10th, until at least 7:00am…
cenlanow.com
Zulu from the ‘Big Shot’ float
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Zulu kicked off Tuesday morning’s parades. The WGNO News team had a unique view on the Krewe of Zulu’s signature float on Mardi Gras morning. After two years of being off, the Krewe of Zulu was excited to be back. “The big shot...
