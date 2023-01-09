ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Colts request to interview Raheem Morris

By Cameron DaSilva
 3 days ago
Raheem Morris is already generating some interest as a head coaching candidate this offseason and it’s only been one day since the regular season ended. The Colts have requested to interview Morris for their head coaching vacancy, the second team to do so.

The Broncos also asked to interview Morris earlier on Monday as they search to replace Nathaniel Hackett. Morris had two interviews with the Vikings a year ago but he didn’t get the job. It went to Kevin O’Connell instead.

Morris has previous head coaching experience with the Buccaneers and he was the interim coach for the Falcons in 2020 before joining the Rams last year.

The Colts fired Frank Reich in-season and named Jeff Saturday their interim coach, but they’re now looking for a permanent replacement for Reich.

