Kevin D Aul obituary 1956~2023
Kevin D Aul, 66, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Monday, January 2, 2023 in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born April 15, 1956 in Dover, OH, he was the son of the late Donald and Martha (Jacobs) Aul. He was employed as a truck driver for several different trucking companies throughout his...
Sarah Andrews obituary 1925~2023
Sarah Andrews, 97, passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at Laurel Lakes Rehabilitation and Wellness. She was born May 27, 1925 in Fulton County, PA, the daughter of the late Elizabeth and Jacob Rouzer. She was predeceased by her husband, L. Richard Andrews. Together they started the photography business,...
Patricia “Pat” Kramer obituary 1931~2023
Patricia “Pat” Kramer (Weyer), 91, of Chambersburg, PA passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023, at ProMedica Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Born June 12, 1931 in Tyrone, PA she was the daughter of the late George and Thelma (Richhart) Weyer. Pat was a homemaker and caretaker all of her...
Linda S Brezler obituary 1942~2023
Mrs. Linda S Brezler, 80, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2023, following a 30-year battle with brain cancer, at her home, surrounded by her loved ones. Born February 17, 1942, in Waynesboro, PA, she was the daughter of the late Mr. Max A. and Mrs. Esther M. (Crider) Sulanke.
John Murdock Hull III obituary 1928~2023
John Murdock Hull III, 94 of Chambersburg died at home Wednesday January 4, 2023 at the Chambers Pointe Campus of Menno Haven. He was born February 12, 1928 in Westfield NJ, son of the late Dorothy (Beeken) and John Hull Jr. After growing up in Fanwood, NJ, and with World...
John S Rosenberry obituary 1940~2023
John S Rosenberry, Jr., 82, of Carlisle, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Born Monday, May 6, 1940 in Shippensburg, Franklin County, he was a son of the late John S. and Elsie M. Russell Rosenberry, Sr. John was of...
Edgar F Huffner obituary 1926~2023
Edgar F Huffner, age 96, of Shippensburg, passed away Saturday, January 7, 2023 at his residence surrounded by his family. He was born November 5, 1926 in Queens, NY to the late Fredrick W. and Marie (McCarron) Huffner. Edgar was a veteran of the US Navy having served during WWII....
Gerald S Snider obituary 1931~2023
Gerald S Snider (Ace), 91, of Chambersburg died Friday, January 6, 2023, at Laural Lakes Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He was born October 7, 1931, the son of the late Edgar F. and Ruth S. Snider of St. Thomas, PA. A lifelong member of the St Thomas Lutheran Church, Gerald...
Robert S Bowers obituary ~2023
Known by such nicknames as “Tex”, “Surfin Fox”, “Fox”, “PopPop”, or “Bob”, Robert S Bowers passed away at the age of 93 on January 2, 2023 at his eldest daughter’s home in Winchester Virginia. He was a great father,...
David Allen Heinbaugh Jr. 1975~2023
David Allen Heinbaugh Jr., 47, of Carlisle passed away Tuesday January 10, 2023 in UPMC West Shore. He was born February 19, 1975 in Carlisle. He had worked as a supervisor at Ames, in Carlisle. David enjoyed hiking, camping, working on his cars, and especially spending time with his grandchildren,...
Carrie E Wingert obituary 1932~2023
Carrie E Wingert, 90, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away January 9, 2023, with her children by her side. She was born on June 14, 1932, in New Franklin, Pennsylvania to Grover and Mary (Keefer) Helman. Carrie worked at The Stanley Company for over 40 years and was a tax preparer...
James I Mosten obituary 1959~2023
James I Mosten, 63, of Hagerstown, MD passed away Saturday, January 7, 2023 in Sterling Care South Mountain, Boonsboro, MD. Born December 12, 1959 in Chambersburg, PA he was the son of Patricia A. Mosten and the late James I. Ransom. James was a graduate of the Chambersburg Area Senior...
Randy E Heckman obituary 1956~2023
Randy E Heckman, 66, of Shippensburg, passed away the morning of Monday, January 9, 2023 at the Chambersburg Hospital. He was born on July 18, 1956 in Chambersburg, a son of the late Charles W. and Zula E. (Lynch) Heckman, Sr. Randy was a 1976 graduate of the Shippensburg High...
Robert W Bell obituary 1932~2023
Mr. Robert W Bell, 90, of State Line, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at 3 a.m. in the York Trauma Center. Mr. Bell was born in Brownsville, PA in 1932. He was the son of the late Fred W. Bell and Marie Bell of Greensburg, PA.
Lois M Porter obituary 1928~2023
Lois M Porter (Devor), 94, of Walnut Bottom, passed away the evening of Friday, January 6, 2023 at the Chambersburg Hospital. She was born on November 21, 1928 in Walnut Bottom, a daughter of the late Samuel and Ruth (Campbell) Devor. Lois was a member of the Trinity United Methodist...
Thelma S Strausbaugh obituary 1952~2023
Thelma S Strausbaugh, 70, New Oxford, PA formerly of Fairfield, PA passed away Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at Genesis Gettysburg Center, Gettysburg, PA. She was born April 9, 1952 in Martinsburg, W. VA. the daughter of the late Harry Hahn and Frances Holton. Her husband of 48 years, Melvin “Buster” Strausbaugh died in 2020.
Renate Elisabeth Herman 1934~2023
Renate Elisabeth Herman (Schonholz), age 88, of Chambersburg, PA passed away on January 8, 2023 at 4 a.m. in The Leland of Laurel Run in Waynesboro, PA. Renate was born on December 17th, 1934 in Geislitz-Eichermuhl Germany. She grew up during WW II, attended primary school, receiving excellent grades, then...
William Dwayne Burt obituary 1959~2023
William Dwayne Burt, Sr., 63, of Shippensburg, passed away the evening of Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at the Mary Washington Hospital, Fredericksburg, VA. He was born on Wednesday, January 7, 1959 in Lubbock, TX, a son of the late William Joseph and Mary Ann (Simpson) Burt. Dwayne was a 1977...
Tammy J McClure obituary 1971~2023
Tammy J McClure, 51, of Chambersburg, PA and formerly of Germantown, MD passed away peacefully at her home in Chambersburg on Thursday January 5, 2023. Born September 27, 1971, in Cheverly, MD, she was a daughter of the late Patrick Wayne and Lynn Marie (Hoption) McIntire. Surviving are her husband,...
Kelsey A Reagan obituary 1996~2023
Kelsey A Reagan, 26, of Shippensburg, passed away the evening of Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at the Chambersburg Hospital with her loving mother and father by her side. She was born on February 28, 1996 in Chambersburg, a daughter to Terry L. and Michelle L. (Goshert) Reagan. Kelsey was a...
