Read full article on original website
Related
Looking to Stream 'Women Talking'? Here's What We Know
It's hard to believe that in two months, we'll reach the third anniversary of the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Although we now have a vaccine as well as a few boosters, much of the world is still practicing health and safety precautions. Many are masking up to help protect the vulnerable among us, while a few are still sticking to their homes.
Will 'Vikings: Valhalla' Return for Season 3? Here's What We Know About the Future of the Netflix Series
Spoiler alert: The following article contains spoilers for Vikings: Valhalla Season 2 on Netflix. The greatest of journeys often begins with a single step — or in the case of the legendary vikings on Vikings: Valhalla, multiple ships instead. Season 2 of the hit historical drama just dropped on...
Is Benjamin Levy Aguilar on the Market? Details on the 'Chicago P.D.' Star's Love Life
Aside from Chicago P.D. fans getting the nitty gritty of the personal and professional lives of the elite unit, many have been spending their time pining over Dante Torres (Benjamin Levy Aguilar). Many viewers find the 29-year-old to be a great actor and very easy on the eyes. Living life...
'Days of Our Lives' Star Quinn K. Redeker Has Passed Away at 86
Actor and writer Quinn K. Redeker, best known for appearing in Days of Our Lives and The Young and the Restless, has died at 86 years old. The multi-talented star, who is also known for penning the original script of 1978’s Oscar-winning film The Deer Hunter, died on Dec. 20, 2022.
‘General Hospital’ Star Genie Francis Condemns “Inappropriate” Luke & Laura Rape Storyline: “It’s Been a Burden I’ve Had To Carry”
General Hospital celebrates its 60th anniversary this year, and the show is pulling out all the stops (the Nurses Ball is back!)… But when a show lasts as long as General Hospital — the longest-running drama currently on television — the show is bound to have some storylines that don’t age well. During General Hospital’s presentation at the 2023 Television Critics Association winter tour, one of the most tenured actors on the series spoke about one of the most popular — and problematic — storylines, not only in General Hospital history, but television history. That storyline is, of course, the Luke...
'Teen Mom 2's' Taylor Lewis Unexpectedly Passed Away — What Happened?
Over the years, fans of the Teen Mom franchise have said goodbye to a number of its stars, whether they were young moms or friends of the main cast. And now, it was reported that Taylor Lewis, known as one of Jenelle Evans's friends on Teen Mom 2, died. So, what is Taylor Lewis's cause of death? Authorities are investigating what happened and outlets are reporting concerns of homicide.
What Will Become of Maggie and Ben's Marriage in ‘Chicago Med’?
Season 8 of Chicago Med has been quite a tumultuous ride for Maggie Lockwood (Marlyne Barrett). From reconnecting with an old flame, to her daughter’s departure from Gaffney, to getting in a brutal car accident, the beloved charge nurse encountered her fair share of difficulties before the dramatic midseason finale.
Tori Spelling Shares Photo of 14-Year-Old Daughter Stella in Hospital
Watch: Tori Spelling & Jennie Garth Play "9021-No or 9021-Oh Yeah" Tori Spelling's crew can't seem to catch a break in the health department. Weeks after reflecting on "all the sickness" her family faced around the holidays, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum experienced another scare involving her and husband Dean McDermott's 14-year-old daughter Stella.
Despite What You May Have Heard, Former O'Jays Singer Eddie Levert Is Alive
No need for mourning just yet! Following a wave of online rumors that beloved American musician Eddie Levert had died, many were determined to find out whether the internet chatter was true. Thankfully, it doesn't seem to be. The former O'Jays singer is still alive and well. He's the latest victim of the online death hoaxes that seem to be increasingly common today.
Nephew Tommy and His Wife Have Been Together for More Than 30 Years — Details on Their Love Story
Many know comedian Thomas Miles, aka Nephew Tommy, from his prank call segment on his uncle, Steve Harvey’s, morning show. But in recent years, he transitioned from radio to television and is now the host of OWN’s original dating series Ready to Love. Article continues below advertisement. In...
What Exactly Is Edgar Allan Poe's Accent In 'The Pale Blue Eye'?
Murder, mystery, and a melancholy future poet? The Pale Blue Eye has it all. Set in 1830, Netflix’s new thriller follows retired detective Augustus Landor (Christian Bale) as he enlists the help of a young West Point cadet, Edgar Allan Poe (Harry Melling), to investigate a series of gruesome murders.
Actress Carole Cook of ‘Sixteen Candles,’ more dies: reports
Cook was well-known for her roles on screen and stage.
Naomi Osaka Is Pregnant! Tennis Star Is Expecting Her First Baby with Boyfriend Cordae
The tennis pro and the Grammy-nominated rapper began dating in 2019 Naomi Osaka is going to be a mom! The tennis star, 25, revealed on Instagram Tuesday that she is pregnant, expecting her first baby with boyfriend Cordae. Osaka shared an Instagram carousel featuring a photo of an ultrasound screen, captioning the shot, "Can't wait to get back on the court but here's a little life update for 2023." In a message shared in English and Japanese in the following slides, Osaka shared reflections on her next chapter. "The past few years have been...
Shakira’s New Song Contains Some Direct Shots at Gerard Piqué
Ever since splitting from her ex-husband Gerard Piqué, Shakira has not hidden her feelings about the situation one bit. The latest example of this is her appearance on Bizarrap's "Bzrp Music Sessions," where she seems to have taken some pretty direct shots at her ex in music form once again. Keep reading for details on what Shakira had to say about Gerard this time around.
Gregory’s Dad on ‘Abbott Elementary’ Shows Quinta Brunson Heard Us Loud and Clear
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Abbott Elementary. When ABC renewed Abbott Elementary for a second season after a stellar Season 1, Quinta Brunson knew how she would expand her characters’ stories. The actor and writer chose to dive into the Abbott staff’s personal lives to see how it affects their professional ones.
'The Bear' Star Jeremy Allen White's Wife Is an Actress
Even on a Tuesday, the Golden Globes remained their celebratory boozy selves. The 2023 ceremony, which took place on Jan. 10, featured a slew of winners across TV and film, and almost all of them showed up to collect their trophies. Jeremy Allen White, who starred in The Bear, one of the year's breakout shows, was among the winners. Following his win, many wanted to know more about Jeremy's family.
Real Estate Expert Christina Hall Moves Down South in 'Christina in the Country'
Y'all, it's time to head down south for the newest HGTV series Christina in the Country. Starring Christina on the Coast star Christina Hall, the latest spinoff series features a transition from her California home to a new southern destination. Article continues below advertisement. So where was Christina in the...
Fans Believe Austin Butler's Voice Has Changed Since 'Elvis' — Here's What He's Said
Hollywood rising star Austin Butler is turning heads for his standout performance as Elvis Presley in the Baz Lurhmann biopic Elvis. The actor hasn't been shy to detail his extensive training for the role, including hiring dialect coaches, movement coaches, and more to make sure his portrayal of The King is as accurate as possible.
'MAFS': Do Shaquille and Kirsten Go the Distance? Kirsten Opens Up About the Show's Process (EXCLUSIVE)
Although the talented experts on Married at First Sight have done a pretty good job of helping hopeful romantics find love, sometimes they miss the mark. This just might be the case for Season 16 stars Kirsten and Shaquille. Article continues below advertisement. In the premiere, Kirsten described herself as...
Jasmine From 'MAFS' Reveals Why She's on the Show: "I'm a Hopeless Romantic" (EXCLUSIVE)
In the Season 16 premiere of Married at First Sight, we learn a bit about the new couples, including Jasmine and her husband-to-be Airris, and what they're each looking for in a spouse. But who is Jasmine and how well-matched are these two really?. In an exclusive interview with Distractify,...
Distractify
Los Angeles, CA
187K+
Followers
30K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT
Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.https://www.distractify.com/
Comments / 0