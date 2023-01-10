ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Looking to Stream 'Women Talking'? Here's What We Know

It's hard to believe that in two months, we'll reach the third anniversary of the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Although we now have a vaccine as well as a few boosters, much of the world is still practicing health and safety precautions. Many are masking up to help protect the vulnerable among us, while a few are still sticking to their homes.
'Days of Our Lives' Star Quinn K. Redeker Has Passed Away at 86

Actor and writer Quinn K. Redeker, best known for appearing in Days of Our Lives and The Young and the Restless, has died at 86 years old. The multi-talented star, who is also known for penning the original script of 1978’s Oscar-winning film The Deer Hunter, died on Dec. 20, 2022.
Decider.com

‘General Hospital’ Star Genie Francis Condemns “Inappropriate” Luke & Laura Rape Storyline: “It’s Been a Burden I’ve Had To Carry”

General Hospital celebrates its 60th anniversary this year, and the show is pulling out all the stops (the Nurses Ball is back!)… But when a show lasts as long as General Hospital — the longest-running drama currently on television — the show is bound to have some storylines that don’t age well. During General Hospital’s presentation at the 2023 Television Critics Association winter tour, one of the most tenured actors on the series spoke about one of the most popular — and problematic — storylines, not only in General Hospital history, but television history. That storyline is, of course, the Luke...
'Teen Mom 2's' Taylor Lewis Unexpectedly Passed Away — What Happened?

Over the years, fans of the Teen Mom franchise have said goodbye to a number of its stars, whether they were young moms or friends of the main cast. And now, it was reported that Taylor Lewis, known as one of Jenelle Evans's friends on Teen Mom 2, died. So, what is Taylor Lewis's cause of death? Authorities are investigating what happened and outlets are reporting concerns of homicide.
What Will Become of Maggie and Ben's Marriage in ‘Chicago Med’?

Season 8 of Chicago Med has been quite a tumultuous ride for Maggie Lockwood (Marlyne Barrett). From reconnecting with an old flame, to her daughter’s departure from Gaffney, to getting in a brutal car accident, the beloved charge nurse encountered her fair share of difficulties before the dramatic midseason finale.
E! News

Tori Spelling Shares Photo of 14-Year-Old Daughter Stella in Hospital

Watch: Tori Spelling & Jennie Garth Play "9021-No or 9021-Oh Yeah" Tori Spelling's crew can't seem to catch a break in the health department. Weeks after reflecting on "all the sickness" her family faced around the holidays, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum experienced another scare involving her and husband Dean McDermott's 14-year-old daughter Stella.
Despite What You May Have Heard, Former O'Jays Singer Eddie Levert Is Alive

No need for mourning just yet! Following a wave of online rumors that beloved American musician Eddie Levert had died, many were determined to find out whether the internet chatter was true. Thankfully, it doesn't seem to be. The former O'Jays singer is still alive and well. He's the latest victim of the online death hoaxes that seem to be increasingly common today.
People

Naomi Osaka Is Pregnant! Tennis Star Is Expecting Her First Baby with Boyfriend Cordae

The tennis pro and the Grammy-nominated rapper began dating in 2019 Naomi Osaka is going to be a mom! The tennis star, 25, revealed on Instagram Tuesday that she is pregnant, expecting her first baby with boyfriend Cordae. Osaka shared an Instagram carousel featuring a photo of an ultrasound screen, captioning the shot, "Can't wait to get back on the court but here's a little life update for 2023." In a message shared in English and Japanese in the following slides, Osaka shared reflections on her next chapter. "The past few years have been...
Shakira’s New Song Contains Some Direct Shots at Gerard Piqué

Ever since splitting from her ex-husband Gerard Piqué, Shakira has not hidden her feelings about the situation one bit. The latest example of this is her appearance on Bizarrap's "Bzrp Music Sessions," where she seems to have taken some pretty direct shots at her ex in music form once again. Keep reading for details on what Shakira had to say about Gerard this time around.
'The Bear' Star Jeremy Allen White's Wife Is an Actress

Even on a Tuesday, the Golden Globes remained their celebratory boozy selves. The 2023 ceremony, which took place on Jan. 10, featured a slew of winners across TV and film, and almost all of them showed up to collect their trophies. Jeremy Allen White, who starred in The Bear, one of the year's breakout shows, was among the winners. Following his win, many wanted to know more about Jeremy's family.
