Barbara Jean Libenson Leese 1951~2023
Barbara Jean Libenson Leese, age 71, died peacefully in her sleep at home with her family on Monday, January 9, 2023. She died due to complications from MS. Born on December 20, 1951 in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., she lived on a farm south of McConnellsburg since 1976, where she actively helped with a flock of sheep, hives of honeybees, and a large vegetable garden as long as her health allowed.
Howard Clifford “Chic” Hutton 1928~2023
Mr. Howard Clifford “Chic” Hutton, 94, of Fayetteville, PA and formerly of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Wednesday, January 11, 2023 believing John 3:16 “For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.”
Guy L “Gus” Tanger obituary 1925~2023
Guy L “Gus” Tanger, age 97, of York Springs, passed away Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at UPMC Carlisle. He was born February 5, 1925 in York Springs, PA, as the son of the late Guy E. and Jessie (Melhorn) Tanger. Gus graduated in the Class of 1943 from...
John S Rosenberry obituary 1940~2023
John S Rosenberry, Jr., 82, of Carlisle, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Born Monday, May 6, 1940 in Shippensburg, Franklin County, he was a son of the late John S. and Elsie M. Russell Rosenberry, Sr. John was of...
John Murdock Hull III obituary 1928~2023
John Murdock Hull III, 94 of Chambersburg died at home Wednesday January 4, 2023 at the Chambers Pointe Campus of Menno Haven. He was born February 12, 1928 in Westfield NJ, son of the late Dorothy (Beeken) and John Hull Jr. After growing up in Fanwood, NJ, and with World...
Edgar F Huffner obituary 1926~2023
Edgar F Huffner, age 96, of Shippensburg, passed away Saturday, January 7, 2023 at his residence surrounded by his family. He was born November 5, 1926 in Queens, NY to the late Fredrick W. and Marie (McCarron) Huffner. Edgar was a veteran of the US Navy having served during WWII....
Doris Ann Unger obituary 1936~2023
Doris Ann Unger, 86, of Mercersburg, passed away on January 3, 2023 in Chambersburg, PA. Born June 9, 1936 in Little Cove, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Carrie (Yeakle) and Peter Shives. A 1954 graduate of Mercersburg High School, she was employed as a bookkeeper at the...
Myrtle E Kriner obituary 1933~2023
Myrtle E Kriner, 89, of Shippensburg, passed away Monday, January 9, 2023 at UPMC Carlisle Hospital. She was born Thursday, December 7, 1933 in Oakville, PA. Myrtle was a daughter of the late Berkley Naugle and Fannie Durf Naugle Deck. Years ago Myrtle worked as an LPN at the Chambersburg...
Jason Joseph Britland obituary 1975~2023
Jason Joseph Britland, 47, of Mercersburg, passed away on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Born July 29, 1975 in Plainfield, New Jersey, he was a son of Jeffrey Thomas Britland and the late Josephine Ann Santucci. Jason worked as a Maintenance Technician for JLG Crane Manufacturing in McConnellsburg, PA. He was...
Carrie E Wingert obituary 1932~2023
Carrie E Wingert, 90, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away January 9, 2023, with her children by her side. She was born on June 14, 1932, in New Franklin, Pennsylvania to Grover and Mary (Keefer) Helman. Carrie worked at The Stanley Company for over 40 years and was a tax preparer...
James I Mosten obituary 1959~2023
James I Mosten, 63, of Hagerstown, MD passed away Saturday, January 7, 2023 in Sterling Care South Mountain, Boonsboro, MD. Born December 12, 1959 in Chambersburg, PA he was the son of Patricia A. Mosten and the late James I. Ransom. James was a graduate of the Chambersburg Area Senior...
Robert Ray Jacobs obituary 1947~2023
Robert Ray Jacobs, 75, of York, entered into the presence of his Lord and Savior on the afternoon of Sunday, January 8, 2023. He was born on April 30, 1947, in Shippensburg, the son of the late Dr. Harry G. and Jean (Burkhart) Jacobs. He was also the stepson of the late Dorothy R. (Righter) Jacobs.
Gerald S Snider obituary 1931~2023
Gerald S Snider (Ace), 91, of Chambersburg died Friday, January 6, 2023, at Laural Lakes Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He was born October 7, 1931, the son of the late Edgar F. and Ruth S. Snider of St. Thomas, PA. A lifelong member of the St Thomas Lutheran Church, Gerald...
Randy E Heckman obituary 1956~2023
Randy E Heckman, 66, of Shippensburg, passed away the morning of Monday, January 9, 2023 at the Chambersburg Hospital. He was born on July 18, 1956 in Chambersburg, a son of the late Charles W. and Zula E. (Lynch) Heckman, Sr. Randy was a 1976 graduate of the Shippensburg High...
Janet Louise Ross obituary 1953~2023
Janet Louise Ross, 69, of Shippensburg passed away Sunday Januray 8, 2023 in UPMC West Shore Hospital. She was born July 14, 1953 in Carlisle a daughter of the late Charles F. and Ruth V. Gilbert Enyeart. Mrs. Ross is preceded in death by her husband LaRoy W.R. Ross who...
Thelma S Strausbaugh obituary 1952~2023
Thelma S Strausbaugh, 70, New Oxford, PA formerly of Fairfield, PA passed away Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at Genesis Gettysburg Center, Gettysburg, PA. She was born April 9, 1952 in Martinsburg, W. VA. the daughter of the late Harry Hahn and Frances Holton. Her husband of 48 years, Melvin “Buster” Strausbaugh died in 2020.
David Allen Heinbaugh Jr. 1975~2023
David Allen Heinbaugh Jr., 47, of Carlisle passed away Tuesday January 10, 2023 in UPMC West Shore. He was born February 19, 1975 in Carlisle. He had worked as a supervisor at Ames, in Carlisle. David enjoyed hiking, camping, working on his cars, and especially spending time with his grandchildren,...
James E “Jim” Leitzel obituary 1957~2022
James E “Jim” Leitzel, 65, of Carlisle, passed away on December 29th, 2022 at his home. Jim was born August 7th, 1957 in Newburg, PA. to Charles and Janet Leitzel. He graduated from Shippensburg High and Franklin County Vo-Tech. He never married, remaining a sworn bachelor his entire life.
Lois M Porter obituary 1928~2023
Lois M Porter (Devor), 94, of Walnut Bottom, passed away the evening of Friday, January 6, 2023 at the Chambersburg Hospital. She was born on November 21, 1928 in Walnut Bottom, a daughter of the late Samuel and Ruth (Campbell) Devor. Lois was a member of the Trinity United Methodist...
Educational Programs in January & February at The Institute
The Nature and Culture Institute has some great events coming up in the area. See the list below for more information. Mondays, January 23 & 30 and February 6 & 13 from 9:45–11 a.m. Wee Wonders Nature Series for Preschool—January–February 2023. Pine Hill Recreation Area, 12684 Mentzer...
