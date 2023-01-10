ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State Line, PA

Barbara Jean Libenson Leese 1951~2023

Barbara Jean Libenson Leese 1951~2023

Barbara Jean Libenson Leese, age 71, died peacefully in her sleep at home with her family on Monday, January 9, 2023. She died due to complications from MS. Born on December 20, 1951 in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., she lived on a farm south of McConnellsburg since 1976, where she actively helped with a flock of sheep, hives of honeybees, and a large vegetable garden as long as her health allowed.
MCCONNELLSBURG, PA
John S Rosenberry obituary 1940~2023

John S Rosenberry obituary 1940~2023

John S Rosenberry, Jr., 82, of Carlisle, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Born Monday, May 6, 1940 in Shippensburg, Franklin County, he was a son of the late John S. and Elsie M. Russell Rosenberry, Sr. John was of...
CARLISLE, PA
Edgar F Huffner obituary 1926~2023

Edgar F Huffner obituary 1926~2023

Edgar F Huffner, age 96, of Shippensburg, passed away Saturday, January 7, 2023 at his residence surrounded by his family. He was born November 5, 1926 in Queens, NY to the late Fredrick W. and Marie (McCarron) Huffner. Edgar was a veteran of the US Navy having served during WWII....
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
Doris Ann Unger obituary 1936~2023

Doris Ann Unger obituary 1936~2023

Doris Ann Unger, 86, of Mercersburg, passed away on January 3, 2023 in Chambersburg, PA. Born June 9, 1936 in Little Cove, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Carrie (Yeakle) and Peter Shives. A 1954 graduate of Mercersburg High School, she was employed as a bookkeeper at the...
MERCERSBURG, PA
Myrtle E Kriner obituary 1933~2023

Myrtle E Kriner obituary 1933~2023

Myrtle E Kriner, 89, of Shippensburg, passed away Monday, January 9, 2023 at UPMC Carlisle Hospital. She was born Thursday, December 7, 1933 in Oakville, PA. Myrtle was a daughter of the late Berkley Naugle and Fannie Durf Naugle Deck. Years ago Myrtle worked as an LPN at the Chambersburg...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Jason Joseph Britland obituary 1975~2023

Jason Joseph Britland, 47, of Mercersburg, passed away on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Born July 29, 1975 in Plainfield, New Jersey, he was a son of Jeffrey Thomas Britland and the late Josephine Ann Santucci. Jason worked as a Maintenance Technician for JLG Crane Manufacturing in McConnellsburg, PA. He was...
MERCERSBURG, PA
Carrie E Wingert obituary 1932~2023

Carrie E Wingert obituary 1932~2023

Carrie E Wingert, 90, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away January 9, 2023, with her children by her side. She was born on June 14, 1932, in New Franklin, Pennsylvania to Grover and Mary (Keefer) Helman. Carrie worked at The Stanley Company for over 40 years and was a tax preparer...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
James I Mosten obituary 1959~2023

James I Mosten obituary 1959~2023

James I Mosten, 63, of Hagerstown, MD passed away Saturday, January 7, 2023 in Sterling Care South Mountain, Boonsboro, MD. Born December 12, 1959 in Chambersburg, PA he was the son of Patricia A. Mosten and the late James I. Ransom. James was a graduate of the Chambersburg Area Senior...
HAGERSTOWN, MD
Robert Ray Jacobs obituary 1947~2023

Robert Ray Jacobs obituary 1947~2023

Robert Ray Jacobs, 75, of York, entered into the presence of his Lord and Savior on the afternoon of Sunday, January 8, 2023. He was born on April 30, 1947, in Shippensburg, the son of the late Dr. Harry G. and Jean (Burkhart) Jacobs. He was also the stepson of the late Dorothy R. (Righter) Jacobs.
YORK, PA
Gerald S Snider obituary 1931~2023

Gerald S Snider obituary 1931~2023

Gerald S Snider (Ace), 91, of Chambersburg died Friday, January 6, 2023, at Laural Lakes Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He was born October 7, 1931, the son of the late Edgar F. and Ruth S. Snider of St. Thomas, PA. A lifelong member of the St Thomas Lutheran Church, Gerald...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Randy E Heckman obituary 1956~2023

Randy E Heckman obituary 1956~2023

Randy E Heckman, 66, of Shippensburg, passed away the morning of Monday, January 9, 2023 at the Chambersburg Hospital. He was born on July 18, 1956 in Chambersburg, a son of the late Charles W. and Zula E. (Lynch) Heckman, Sr. Randy was a 1976 graduate of the Shippensburg High...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
Thelma S Strausbaugh obituary 1952~2023

Thelma S Strausbaugh obituary 1952~2023

Thelma S Strausbaugh, 70, New Oxford, PA formerly of Fairfield, PA passed away Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at Genesis Gettysburg Center, Gettysburg, PA. She was born April 9, 1952 in Martinsburg, W. VA. the daughter of the late Harry Hahn and Frances Holton. Her husband of 48 years, Melvin “Buster” Strausbaugh died in 2020.
NEW OXFORD, PA
David Allen Heinbaugh Jr. 1975~2023

David Allen Heinbaugh Jr. 1975~2023

David Allen Heinbaugh Jr., 47, of Carlisle passed away Tuesday January 10, 2023 in UPMC West Shore. He was born February 19, 1975 in Carlisle. He had worked as a supervisor at Ames, in Carlisle. David enjoyed hiking, camping, working on his cars, and especially spending time with his grandchildren,...
CARLISLE, PA
Lois M Porter obituary 1928~2023

Lois M Porter obituary 1928~2023

Lois M Porter (Devor), 94, of Walnut Bottom, passed away the evening of Friday, January 6, 2023 at the Chambersburg Hospital. She was born on November 21, 1928 in Walnut Bottom, a daughter of the late Samuel and Ruth (Campbell) Devor. Lois was a member of the Trinity United Methodist...
WALNUT BOTTOM, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Franklin County Free Press

Chambersburg, PA
Our mission is to revitalize the local news of Franklin County. We are committed to objective and honest reporting.

