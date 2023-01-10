Notable TCU-Georgia alumni show support in National Championship game

Monday’s CFP National Championship game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the TCU Horned Frogs . Both schools have a number of notable alumni currently in the NFL, and two active NFL quarterbacks are in attendance on Monday night to root for their respective schools.

Former Georgia star quarterback and current Los Angeles Rams star Matthew Stafford was seen in attendance on the sidelines prior to the start of the game to show some support for the team he quarterbacked from 2006-2008.

TCU has had some prominent talent at the quarterback position of its own over the years. Perhaps the biggest standout of those is New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton , who was also seen in attendance to cheer on the Horned Frogs.

Both teams competing in tonight’s game will attempt to do something that neither Stafford nor Dalton did during their time at their respective programs, win a college football championship.

While Georgia is looking for their second consecutive national championship in as many years after beating Alabama last season, TCU is looking for its first championship victory since 1938.

TCU is also looking to win the first Big 12 national championship since the Texas Longhorns won the BCS National Championship in 2005.

Considering TCU came into the season as an unranked team with +20000 odds to win the CFP National Championship this year, they are largely coming into Monday’s game with house money on the grandest stage in the sport.

