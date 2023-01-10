Housing for Daviess County homeless teens in the works; Empowerment Academy receives $85,000 grant to help construction costs

Read full article on original website
wevv.com
Spencer County elementary school in session at local churches
A Spencer County, Indiana elementary school is still closed as repairs continues on a burst pipe. Students of Lincoln Trails Elementary are continuing the learning process, not from home, but at two local churches. Both Heritage Hills Baptist Church and Santa Claus United Methodist Church are hosting the entire student...
wevv.com
Evansville business owner, school board member makes latest court appearance in drug investigation
The woman at the center of a high-profile case in Evansville, Indiana made her latest appearance in court on Thursday. Evansville business owner, school board member makes latest court appearance in drug investigation. Business owner and EVSC school board member Amy Word made her latest court appearance Thursday following her...
wpsdlocal6.com
Speed limit to be lowered in Caldwell County school zone, site of wreck that claimed teenage student's life
PRINCETON, KY — A local mother's plea has been heard, and transportation officials are taking steps toward change. Matt Brewer, 17, died at the intersection of Kentucky 91 and Jeff Watson Road in Caldwell County in March of 2022. The speed limit for the Caldwell County school zone on...
wevv.com
Evansville's Affordable Housing Fund Committee discussed plans for 2023
The board committee is set up to provide grants to individual applicants in need of home improvements or affordable housing developers to build units in hopes of tackling the affordable housing issue in the city. Tags. Indiana. Evansville's Affordable Housing Fund Committee discussed plans for 2023. The board committee is...
wevv.com
VHS holding low-cost pet vaccine clinic Saturday
There's a low-cost vaccine clinic happening for pet owners in Vanderburgh County this weekend. The Vanderburgh Humane Society is hosting the event, which will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 14th. The VHS says standard cat and dog vaccinations are being offered, plus other things...
Henderson closes building due to perceived threat
The city of Henderson made an announcement on Facebook on Thursday regarding the Henderson Municipal Center.
14news.com
Deaconess Health Systems look to fix nursing and employee shortage
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Deaconess Health System hosted a career fair on Tuesday. Health System officials say the fair was intended to combat the shortage of workers in the field by providing attendees with information about job and department openings. Deaconess Health System officials say they are looking to fill...
wevv.com
Family continues to look for an answer to a missing Union County man
James Michael Mills was last seen at his trailer home in Uniontown, Kentucky on January 16th, 2006. It wasn't until the next morning, when James didn't show up for work, that his employer reported him missing. Mills' family found out the shocking news of his disappearance later when the sheriff knocked on their door.
wevv.com
Henderson County authorities see alarming spike in overdoses due to fentanyl
Authorities in Henderson County, Kentucky, are working to raise awareness among members of the public following a dramatic increase in suspected fentanyl overdoses. The Henderson Police Department said Thursday that since the beginning of the year, the county has seen 10 overdoses, with three of those overdoses being fatal. They say there's also been a dramatic increase in overdose calls in the past 48 hours.
wevv.com
Free METS bus rides available for disabled individuals and seniors in Evansville
A partnership in Evansville is offering free bus rides to senior citizens and individuals with disabilities. According to a news release sent out Tuesday, the partnership between the Metropolitan Evansville Transit System (METS) and SWIRCA & More offers the free service from Jan. 1 through June 30. The offer extends...
Officials planning for Madisonville air show
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials are planning for Madisonville to get an air show soon. Emily Herron, C.M., Airport Manager, says, “Currently we are still in the early planning stages of the air show, but we are so excited to bring this inaugural airshow event to our community and to the Western KY region!” Officials say […]
14news.com
Papaw’s Poole Mill Restaurant reopening after water, fire damage
WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Papaw’s Poole Mill Restaurant is officially set to reopen. This comes after the small business had to close for several months. First, they had a water leak in October and then a small electrical fire at the beginning of Dec., which forced them to close.
wevv.com
Tri-State residents see large hail from overnight storms
Several Tri-State area residents reported spotting sizeable hail after strong storms swept through the area overnight. While some damaging winds were also included in those overnight storms, there were several reports of pea sized, quarter sized, and even golf ball sized hail. The storms were widespread, and we've received photos...
KYTC announces emergency repairs at Spottsville bridge
HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says crews are working on Highway 60 at the new Spottsville Bridge in Henderson County. KYTC officials describe the work as emergency repairs, and crews at the scene say it is water line related. KYTC says the work at the site is expected to last a few days. […]
Need a job? Old National Events Plaza is hiring on the spot
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — New hiring opportunities are opening up in Evansville. Old National Events Plaza is hiring adding members to their team this Thursday. Organizers with the hiring event say it will be focused on getting in new employees part-time. Old National Events Plaza is calling all bartenders, concession staff, cooks, kitchen assistants, security […]
14news.com
DCPS welcomes new lead law enforcement officer
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Retired Owensboro police officer and former Hancock County resource officer, Captain Gary Mattingly, is now named the Daviess County Public Schools’ lead law enforcement officer. Mattingly says he’s heading a team of six DCPS resource officers. Mattingly says he’s spent the first couple weeks...
Crews spend day battling large house fire in Union County
WAVERLY, Ky. (WEHT) — Early Wednesday morning, fire crews were on scene battling a fully engulfed structure fire on Utley Utley Road in Waverly. The Smith Mills Fire Department says they along with Corydon Civil Defense, Waverly FD, Union Co FD and the Henderson City/County Rescue Squad responded to the scene. According to the Smith […]
104.1 WIKY
Henderson Man Denies Harming Infant
A 28 year old Henderson man was arrested after a two month old baby was severely hurt while in his care. It happened on Halloween while Dylan Beck was babysitting. Doctors found that the baby had a skull fracture and a brain bleed. Beck admitted to police that he had...
wevv.com
Warrick Humane Society holding Pet Photo Contest fundraiser
Humane society officials in Warrick County, Indiana, are hoping to raise funds through a familiar contest. The Warrick Humane Society says it's bringing back its annual Pet Photo Contest fundraiser. According to WHS, the goal is to raise $4,000 through the contest, which will go towards medical care of dogs...
wevv.com
Hopkins County Schools cancel in-person classes Friday due to weather
Hopkins County Schools will not hold in-person classes Friday. School officials say wet roadways have become ice covered overnight, resulting in hazardous driving conditions. The social media post goes on to say in-person classes have been canceled for Friday, January 13th. Students will be expected to attend via virtual learning.
