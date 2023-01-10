ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daviess County, KY

Housing for Daviess County homeless teens in the works; Empowerment Academy receives $85,000 grant to help construction costs

By Ben Laufer
wevv.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
wevv.com

Spencer County elementary school in session at local churches

A Spencer County, Indiana elementary school is still closed as repairs continues on a burst pipe. Students of Lincoln Trails Elementary are continuing the learning process, not from home, but at two local churches. Both Heritage Hills Baptist Church and Santa Claus United Methodist Church are hosting the entire student...
SPENCER COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

Evansville's Affordable Housing Fund Committee discussed plans for 2023

The board committee is set up to provide grants to individual applicants in need of home improvements or affordable housing developers to build units in hopes of tackling the affordable housing issue in the city. Tags. Indiana. Evansville's Affordable Housing Fund Committee discussed plans for 2023. The board committee is...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

VHS holding low-cost pet vaccine clinic Saturday

There's a low-cost vaccine clinic happening for pet owners in Vanderburgh County this weekend. The Vanderburgh Humane Society is hosting the event, which will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 14th. The VHS says standard cat and dog vaccinations are being offered, plus other things...
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Deaconess Health Systems look to fix nursing and employee shortage

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Deaconess Health System hosted a career fair on Tuesday. Health System officials say the fair was intended to combat the shortage of workers in the field by providing attendees with information about job and department openings. Deaconess Health System officials say they are looking to fill...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Family continues to look for an answer to a missing Union County man

James Michael Mills was last seen at his trailer home in Uniontown, Kentucky on January 16th, 2006. It wasn't until the next morning, when James didn't show up for work, that his employer reported him missing. Mills' family found out the shocking news of his disappearance later when the sheriff knocked on their door.
UNIONTOWN, KY
wevv.com

Henderson County authorities see alarming spike in overdoses due to fentanyl

Authorities in Henderson County, Kentucky, are working to raise awareness among members of the public following a dramatic increase in suspected fentanyl overdoses. The Henderson Police Department said Thursday that since the beginning of the year, the county has seen 10 overdoses, with three of those overdoses being fatal. They say there's also been a dramatic increase in overdose calls in the past 48 hours.
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Officials planning for Madisonville air show

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials are planning for Madisonville to get an air show soon. Emily Herron, C.M., Airport Manager, says, “Currently we are still in the early planning stages of the air show, but we are so excited to bring this inaugural airshow event to our community and to the Western KY region!” Officials say […]
MADISONVILLE, KY
wevv.com

Tri-State residents see large hail from overnight storms

Several Tri-State area residents reported spotting sizeable hail after strong storms swept through the area overnight. While some damaging winds were also included in those overnight storms, there were several reports of pea sized, quarter sized, and even golf ball sized hail. The storms were widespread, and we've received photos...
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

KYTC announces emergency repairs at Spottsville bridge

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says crews are working on Highway 60 at the new Spottsville Bridge in Henderson County. KYTC officials describe the work as emergency repairs, and crews at the scene say it is water line related. KYTC says the work at the site is expected to last a few days. […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Need a job? Old National Events Plaza is hiring on the spot

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — New hiring opportunities are opening up in Evansville. Old National Events Plaza is hiring adding members to their team this Thursday. Organizers with the hiring event say it will be focused on getting in new employees part-time. Old National Events Plaza is calling all bartenders, concession staff, cooks, kitchen assistants, security […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

DCPS welcomes new lead law enforcement officer

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Retired Owensboro police officer and former Hancock County resource officer, Captain Gary Mattingly, is now named the Daviess County Public Schools’ lead law enforcement officer. Mattingly says he’s heading a team of six DCPS resource officers. Mattingly says he’s spent the first couple weeks...
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Crews spend day battling large house fire in Union County

WAVERLY, Ky. (WEHT) — Early Wednesday morning, fire crews were on scene battling a fully engulfed structure fire on Utley Utley Road in Waverly. The Smith Mills Fire Department says they along with Corydon Civil Defense, Waverly FD, Union Co FD and the Henderson City/County Rescue Squad responded to the scene. According to the Smith […]
UNION COUNTY, KY
104.1 WIKY

Henderson Man Denies Harming Infant

A 28 year old Henderson man was arrested after a two month old baby was severely hurt while in his care. It happened on Halloween while Dylan Beck was babysitting. Doctors found that the baby had a skull fracture and a brain bleed. Beck admitted to police that he had...
HENDERSON, KY
wevv.com

Warrick Humane Society holding Pet Photo Contest fundraiser

Humane society officials in Warrick County, Indiana, are hoping to raise funds through a familiar contest. The Warrick Humane Society says it's bringing back its annual Pet Photo Contest fundraiser. According to WHS, the goal is to raise $4,000 through the contest, which will go towards medical care of dogs...
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

Hopkins County Schools cancel in-person classes Friday due to weather

Hopkins County Schools will not hold in-person classes Friday. School officials say wet roadways have become ice covered overnight, resulting in hazardous driving conditions. The social media post goes on to say in-person classes have been canceled for Friday, January 13th. Students will be expected to attend via virtual learning.
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy