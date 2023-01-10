ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Luka Doncic drops funny F-bomb while streaming live from CFP title game

By Darryn Albert
Larry Brown Sports
Larry Brown Sports
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37gatI_0k93jEJI00

May 15, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts against the Phoenix Suns in game seven of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Luka Doncic is apparently a bit more technologically inept than you would expect for a 23-year-old.

The Dallas Mavericks star Doncic was in Los Angeles for a game against the LA Clippers on Tuesday and decided to use his off-day on Monday to attend the Georgia-TCU CFP title game at SoFi Stadium in nearby Inglewood. At one point, Doncic tried to stream his experience on Instagram Live but encountered trouble. Internet users captured a video of Doncic saying, “Alright, f–k this,” and ending the stream.

Check out the funny video (but obviously beware of the bad language).

Doncic, who leads the NBA this season with 34.0 points per contest, had a definite rooting interest in Monday’s championship game. He posted on his social media pages that he was gunning for TCU, a school located just over 30 miles away from Dallas in Fort Worth.

This is just the latest instance of Doncic proving that he is a Texas man through and through .

The post Luka Doncic drops funny F-bomb while streaming live from CFP title game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports .

Comments / 0

 

