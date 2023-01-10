ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie County, WY

capcity.news

High wind watch in effect for this weekend

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A high wind watch is in effect for late Friday night through Saturday afternoon in the wind-prone areas of southeast Wyoming. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne announced this afternoon that wind gusts of up to 65–70 mph were possible. The strongest winds will occur...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Cheyenne to have pleasant weekend after midweek snow

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, residents will have blowing snow today before a pleasant weekend. Today, Jan. 12, there will be patchy blowing snow between 11 a.m. and noon. It will be sunny with a high near 41 and west-northwest winds at 15–25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. The evening will be mostly clear with a low of 25 and west winds at 15 mph.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Interstate 25 from Cheyenne to Wheatland closed early Thursday as more snow brings travel headaches

CASPER, Wyo. — Another hit of winter weather has led to road closures in Wyoming early Thursday. As of 6:30 a.m. Thursday, Interstate 25 from Cheyenne to Wheatland is closed due to winter conditions, according to WYDOT. The estimated reopening time is seven to nine hours. Most other roads in and around Cheyenne, including Interstate 80, are open, but slick in spots.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Snow possible for Cheyenne before sun returns

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne residents may have snow today before the sun returns later this week, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today, Jan. 11, there is a 60% chance of snow with a high of 37. Winds will be in the northwest at 5–15 mph before increasing to 15–25 mph in the afternoon. There is a possibility of gusts as high as 35 mph. This evening will be mostly cloudy with a low of 23 and north-northwest winds at 15 mph. There is a possibility of gusts as high as 25 mph.
CHEYENNE, WY
K2 Radio

1 Dead, 1 Injured in Head-On Crash on Icy Wyoming Road

The Wyoming Highway Patrol is investigating a head-on collision that left one driver dead and another injured. The crash happened around 4:51 p.m. yesterday, Jan. 11, at milepost 87.7 on Wyoming 789 between Lander and Hudson. According to a fatality crash summary, 65-year-old Wyoming resident Cassaundra Vanvleet was driving north...
LANDER, WY
KGAB AM 650

UPDATE: I-80 Eastbound From Laramie to Cheyenne Reopened

The eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 from Laramie to Cheyenne have been reopened. Winter conditions and crashes have, once again, forced the closure of eastbound Interstate 80 from Laramie to Cheyenne. As of 11:30 a.m., the Wyoming Department of Transportation estimated it would take crews three to five hours to...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Snow may return to Cheyenne this week

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Residents will see a possibility of snow later in the week, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today, Jan. 10, will be mostly sunny with a high of 55 and west winds at 10–20 mph. The wind will increase to 35–45 mph with gusts as high as 70 mph. The evening will have a 20% chance of snow after 11 p.m. with a low of 28. Winds will be in the west at 15–25 mph before shifting to the south at 5–10 mph. Wind gusts could be as high as 35 mph.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

University of Wyoming to offer private pesticide applicator programs throughout the state

LARAMIE, Wyo. — The University of Wyoming Extension has announced that it will be offering private pesticide applicator education programs across the state from late January through March. These four-hour educational sessions provide an overview of certification requirements for private applicators, pertinent laws and regulations, pesticide safety and handling,...
LARAMIE, WY
K2 Radio

Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in Crash in Cheyenne

A man was seriously injured Tuesday after crashing his motorcycle in northeast Cheyenne. Police spokeswoman Alex Farkas says the crash happened around 11:45 a.m. in the 4300 block of Windmill Road. Farkas did not have specific information, but says the man "lost control of the vehicle prior to the crash."
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Cheyenne Police on Accident Alert

The accident alert has been rescinded. Due to a high number of accidents related to hazardous road conditions, the Cheyenne Police Department is currently on accident alert. This means officers will only be responding to accidents involving injuries, impaired drivers, road blockage, or the inability to exchange information. Drivers involved...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Recent Arrests (1/11/23–1/12/23)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Nationwide home show is heading to Cheyenne

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Name a place where you can buy massage chairs, solar panels, and a doorbell camera all in one building? It’s not easy. Luckily, the people of Wyoming will get that chance this weekend when Nationwide Expos’ home show makes its way to Cheyenne.
CHEYENNE, WY
svinews.com

Final notice for brand renewal

PINEDALE (WNE) — Attention, livestock brand owners: The Wyoming Livestock Board is sending out final notices for brand owners whose brands are scheduled for renewal. Those who are not sure of when their brand is scheduled for renewal or are not sure if the Wyoming Livestock Board has their current address should contact the Wyoming Livestock Board via phone, mail, email or fax at following address: Wyoming Livestock Board 1934 Wyott Drive, Cheyenne, WY 82002-0051 Office phone 307-777-7515 Fax 307-777-6561 or brands@wyo.gov.
CHEYENNE, WY

