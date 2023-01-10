Read full article on original website
Related
capcity.news
High wind watch in effect for this weekend
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A high wind watch is in effect for late Friday night through Saturday afternoon in the wind-prone areas of southeast Wyoming. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne announced this afternoon that wind gusts of up to 65–70 mph were possible. The strongest winds will occur...
capcity.news
Cheyenne to have pleasant weekend after midweek snow
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, residents will have blowing snow today before a pleasant weekend. Today, Jan. 12, there will be patchy blowing snow between 11 a.m. and noon. It will be sunny with a high near 41 and west-northwest winds at 15–25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. The evening will be mostly clear with a low of 25 and west winds at 15 mph.
capcity.news
Interstate 25 from Cheyenne to Wheatland closed early Thursday as more snow brings travel headaches
CASPER, Wyo. — Another hit of winter weather has led to road closures in Wyoming early Thursday. As of 6:30 a.m. Thursday, Interstate 25 from Cheyenne to Wheatland is closed due to winter conditions, according to WYDOT. The estimated reopening time is seven to nine hours. Most other roads in and around Cheyenne, including Interstate 80, are open, but slick in spots.
Winter Weather Advisories Issued For Areas Of Southeast Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued Winter Weather Advisories for some areas of southeast Wyoming. That's according to a post on the agency's Facebook page:. Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for Converse and Niobrara Counties late tonight through Wednesday morning. Snow will likely start sometime...
20 Inches of Snow, 40 MPH Winds Possible In SE Wyoming Mountains
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has expanded a Winter Weather Advisory that was already in effect for parts of SE Wyoming to cover a much larger area. While Cheyenne and Laramie are not included in the new advisory area, Casper, Torrington, Wheatland and Douglas are. The agency...
capcity.news
Snow possible for Cheyenne before sun returns
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne residents may have snow today before the sun returns later this week, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today, Jan. 11, there is a 60% chance of snow with a high of 37. Winds will be in the northwest at 5–15 mph before increasing to 15–25 mph in the afternoon. There is a possibility of gusts as high as 35 mph. This evening will be mostly cloudy with a low of 23 and north-northwest winds at 15 mph. There is a possibility of gusts as high as 25 mph.
NWS Cheyenne: Several Inches of Snow, Travel Impacts Possible Midweek
Strong winds are expected to continue to blast much of southeast Wyoming today and tomorrow before another round of snow moves in. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says the wind-prone areas such as Arlington and Elk Mountain along Interstate 80 and the Bordeaux interchange along Interstate 25 could see gusts of 70 to 75 mph.
1 Dead, 1 Injured in Head-On Crash on Icy Wyoming Road
The Wyoming Highway Patrol is investigating a head-on collision that left one driver dead and another injured. The crash happened around 4:51 p.m. yesterday, Jan. 11, at milepost 87.7 on Wyoming 789 between Lander and Hudson. According to a fatality crash summary, 65-year-old Wyoming resident Cassaundra Vanvleet was driving north...
UPDATE: I-80 Between Laramie and Cheyenne to Remain Closed Overnight
As of 9:27 p.m., the estimated opening time is between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. on Jan. 12. As of 8:56 p.m., the estimated opening time is between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Jan. 12. The Wyoming Department of Transportation has closed Interstate 80 between Laramie and Cheyenne due to winter conditions and crashes.
UPDATE: I-80 Eastbound From Laramie to Cheyenne Reopened
The eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 from Laramie to Cheyenne have been reopened. Winter conditions and crashes have, once again, forced the closure of eastbound Interstate 80 from Laramie to Cheyenne. As of 11:30 a.m., the Wyoming Department of Transportation estimated it would take crews three to five hours to...
capcity.news
Snow may return to Cheyenne this week
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Residents will see a possibility of snow later in the week, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today, Jan. 10, will be mostly sunny with a high of 55 and west winds at 10–20 mph. The wind will increase to 35–45 mph with gusts as high as 70 mph. The evening will have a 20% chance of snow after 11 p.m. with a low of 28. Winds will be in the west at 15–25 mph before shifting to the south at 5–10 mph. Wind gusts could be as high as 35 mph.
One To Two Feet Of Snow Possible In Southeast Wyoming Mountains
Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for the Sierra Madre and Snowy Range mountain ranges in southeast Wyoming. Up to two feet of snow could fall above 9000 feet. That's according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. The agency posted this statement on...
capcity.news
University of Wyoming to offer private pesticide applicator programs throughout the state
LARAMIE, Wyo. — The University of Wyoming Extension has announced that it will be offering private pesticide applicator education programs across the state from late January through March. These four-hour educational sessions provide an overview of certification requirements for private applicators, pertinent laws and regulations, pesticide safety and handling,...
Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in Crash in Cheyenne
A man was seriously injured Tuesday after crashing his motorcycle in northeast Cheyenne. Police spokeswoman Alex Farkas says the crash happened around 11:45 a.m. in the 4300 block of Windmill Road. Farkas did not have specific information, but says the man "lost control of the vehicle prior to the crash."
Cheyenne Police on Accident Alert
The accident alert has been rescinded. Due to a high number of accidents related to hazardous road conditions, the Cheyenne Police Department is currently on accident alert. This means officers will only be responding to accidents involving injuries, impaired drivers, road blockage, or the inability to exchange information. Drivers involved...
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Protects Site Near Ghost Town Of Sunrise Connected to Wyoming’s Ancient Red Ocher Mine
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming has one of the world’s oldest red ocher mines near the former town of Sunrise in Platte County. Next to that site is a lesser-known area of importance, the Sutton archaeological site. It has some extraordinarily large ceremonial circles...
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (1/11/23–1/12/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
capcity.news
Kearra “Arlo” Siler named Laramie County School District 1 Student of the Week
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Kearra “Arlo” Siler, an 11th-grade student at Triumph High School, was selected as Laramie County School District 1’s Student of the Week for the week of Jan. 16. She was nominated by the selection committee because she is a tremendously fun, respectful, and...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Nationwide home show is heading to Cheyenne
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Name a place where you can buy massage chairs, solar panels, and a doorbell camera all in one building? It’s not easy. Luckily, the people of Wyoming will get that chance this weekend when Nationwide Expos’ home show makes its way to Cheyenne.
svinews.com
Final notice for brand renewal
PINEDALE (WNE) — Attention, livestock brand owners: The Wyoming Livestock Board is sending out final notices for brand owners whose brands are scheduled for renewal. Those who are not sure of when their brand is scheduled for renewal or are not sure if the Wyoming Livestock Board has their current address should contact the Wyoming Livestock Board via phone, mail, email or fax at following address: Wyoming Livestock Board 1934 Wyott Drive, Cheyenne, WY 82002-0051 Office phone 307-777-7515 Fax 307-777-6561 or brands@wyo.gov.
Comments / 0