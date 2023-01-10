Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Chicago Companies That Pay Over $45 an HourEvan CrosbyChicago, IL
Why are egg prices so high in the Midwest? Will the cost come down soon?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
An Open Letter From Mayor Michael Glotz: Tinley Park Mental Health Center Site PlansSouth Suburban NewsTinley Park, IL
College Football Player Dies Suddenly On CampusOnlyHomersChicago, IL
Related
Woman, 61, stabbed in inside West Side laundromat
CHICAGO — A 61-year-old woman was stabbed in the leg by another woman inside of a laundromat in the city’s South Lawndale neighborhood early Thursday morning. According to police, the woman was inside the business at the 4300 block of West 26th Street around 7:20 a.m. when an unknown woman approached her and stabbed her […]
Chicago shooting leaves 59-year-old dead in Greater Grand Crossing
CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are hoping to find the vehicle and subject involved in a murder in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood with the help of new surveillance video.The incident happened on Dec. 10.A 59-year-old man was shot near Marquette and Michigan and eventually died later that month.Anyone with information on the case is asked to call police.
Chicago police ask for help in solving year-old Near West Side murder
CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are hoping the public can help solve a year-old murder.Images from a year ago show the suspect running from a shooting in the Near West Side, near Adams and Leavitt.The shooting left a 14-year-old dead. Police are re-releasing the images in hopes of solving the crime.Anyone with information on the case is asked to call police.
fox32chicago.com
Woman, 61, stabbed in Little Village business
CHICAGO - A woman stabbed a 61-year-old victim inside a business in Little Village Thursday morning before fleeing. Police say the female victim was stabbed inside a business located in the 4300 block of West 26th Street around 7:20 a.m. The victim was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police: Man shot inside business in Roseland
CHICAGO - A 23-year-old man was shot in the head and chest in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood on Thursday. Around 5:43 p.m., police say the male victim was inside a commercial business in the 11000 block of South Michigan Avenue when an unknown offender fired shots. The victim was struck in...
Daughter of Ald. Derrick Curtis accidentally shot during gun safety class he was leading
Ald. Derrick Curtis’ daughter was accidentally shot in the leg last week during a concealed carry class Curtis was teaching at a church in Ashburn, months after the 18th Ward alderperson accidentally shot himself.
cwbchicago.com
Chicago anti-violence worker found in home with gun, suspected narcotics, and $50,000 cash, prosecutors say
Chicago — Chicago police who executed a search warrant in Humboldt Park allegedly found a man who works full time as a violence interrupter naked under a bed with $50,000 cash on the floor, suspected narcotics in the room, and a gun on the kitchen window sill, officials said.
Man back in custody after allegedly kicking out window on Eisenhower, golf course manhunt
CHICAGO — A man is back in custody after he allegedly kicked out a police window on the Eisenhower and caused a manhunt at a West Side golf course. On Sept. 1, 2022, Devin Revels, 27, of Chicago, was accused of an alleged catalytic converter theft in Elmhurst. Revels,...
Man, 26, wounded in drive-by shooting in Chatham
CHICAGO - A man was shot multiple times Wednesday night in the Chatham neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 26-year-old was walking outside around 10:30 p.m. in the 7900 block of South Ingleside Avenue when someone in a black van started shooting, police said. He suffered gunshot wounds to the...
Smash and grab thieves burglarize Dunkin store on Northwest Side
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Dunkin Donuts store on the Northwest Side is cleaning Thursday morning after burglars broke in overnight.The burglars used a cinder block to smash the glass on the front door and get inside the Dunkin shop, located in the 7200 block of West Devon Avenue.The suspects jumped over the counter and emptied out the cash drawer.They also carried out the safe from the back room.The crime spree left the store covered in broken glass.We've reached out to Chicago police for more information about the burglars and what was taken from the store.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police seek driver involved in Englewood hit-and-run
CHICAGO - Police are search for a driver involved in a hit-and-run that left one pedestrian critically wounded in Englewood on Wednesday night. The victim was at the intersection of 71st Street and Wentworth Avenue around 9 p.m. when they were struck by a black four-door sedan. The car continued...
fox32chicago.com
Man shot in the chin while driving on South Side
CHICAGO - A 26-year-old man was shot while driving on Chicago's South Side early Wednesday morning. Police say the victim was driving in the 2000 block of East 95th Street around 1:10 a.m. when he heard the shots. He was struck once in the chin and was transported to University...
Chicago police: 1 killed in hit-and-run on West Side
A 33-year-old man was fatally struck in a hit-and-run on the West Side Tuesday night, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
Man robbed at gunpoint on Chicago's North Side
CHICAGO - A man was robbed at gunpoint on Chicago's North Side Wednesday morning. At about 11:30 a.m., a 35-year-old man was standing outside in the 2500 block of North Ashland when two offenders approached him and demanded his property while displaying a firearm, Chicago police said. The victim complied.
fox32chicago.com
Armed robbers target people unloading their cars in Brainerd
CHICAGO - There have been four armed robberies within a few blocks of each other in Chicago's Brainerd neighborhood in the past two weeks. Police say two offenders approach the victims who are either on foot or unloading their cars and they demand their property at gunpoint. The incidents happened...
fox32chicago.com
Front window smashed at West Loop Nail Salon
CHICAGO - The front window of a business in West Town was smashed sometime between Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning, police say. West Loop Nail Salon located in the 200 block of North Halsted Street was vandalized between 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and 4:40 a.m. Wednesday, according to police. It is...
fox32chicago.com
Suspects arrested after UChicago students, faculty member robbed in Hyde Park
CHICAGO - A faculty member and several students at the University of Chicago were robbed in separate incidents early Thursday on or near campus in the Hyde Park neighborhood. A university faculty member was getting out of their car around 12:55 a.m. off-campus at 5342 S. Greenwood Ave., when four people exited a white sedan and demanded their property, according to U of C officials.
fox32chicago.com
$50K reward offered in armed robbery of Chicago mail carrier in Lincoln Park
CHICAGO - A reward of up to $50,000 is being offered that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspects involved in an armed robbery of a USPS letter carrier in Chicago. On Wednesday, police say two armed suspects approached the letter carrier near the 2500 block of North Ashland Avenue around 11:30 a.m.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police ask public’s help in solving slaying of 14-year-old boy a year after the fatal shooting
CHICAGO - Chicago police need help identifying a person of interest in the January 2022 slaying of a 14-year-old boy on the Near West Side. Javion Ivy was killed a year ago today in the 2200 block of West Adams Street just before 4 p.m. two blocks from Robert Nathaniel Dett Elementary School and Chicago Bulls College Prep.
fox32chicago.com
4 businesses broken into overnight on Chicago's Northwest Side
CHICAGO - Several stores were broken into early Thursday in the O'Hare neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side. A burglar alarm alerted Chicago police officers to four businesses that had shattered windows around 3 a.m. in the 5300 block of North Cumberland Avenue, officials said. Police conducted a search but were...
Comments / 0