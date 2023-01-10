ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

WGN News

Woman, 61, stabbed in inside West Side laundromat

CHICAGO — A 61-year-old woman was stabbed in the leg by another woman inside of a laundromat in the city’s South Lawndale neighborhood early Thursday morning. According to police, the woman was inside the business at the 4300 block of West 26th Street around 7:20 a.m. when an unknown woman approached her and stabbed her […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago shooting leaves 59-year-old dead in Greater Grand Crossing

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are hoping to find the vehicle and subject involved in a murder in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood with the help of new surveillance video.The incident happened on Dec. 10.A 59-year-old man was shot near Marquette and Michigan and eventually died later that month.Anyone with information on the case is asked to call police.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago police ask for help in solving year-old Near West Side murder

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are hoping the public can help solve a year-old murder.Images from a year ago show the suspect running from a shooting in the Near West Side, near Adams and Leavitt.The shooting left a 14-year-old dead. Police are re-releasing the images in hopes of solving the crime.Anyone with information on the case is asked to call police.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman, 61, stabbed in Little Village business

CHICAGO - A woman stabbed a 61-year-old victim inside a business in Little Village Thursday morning before fleeing. Police say the female victim was stabbed inside a business located in the 4300 block of West 26th Street around 7:20 a.m. The victim was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police: Man shot inside business in Roseland

CHICAGO - A 23-year-old man was shot in the head and chest in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood on Thursday. Around 5:43 p.m., police say the male victim was inside a commercial business in the 11000 block of South Michigan Avenue when an unknown offender fired shots. The victim was struck in...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Man, 26, wounded in drive-by shooting in Chatham

CHICAGO - A man was shot multiple times Wednesday night in the Chatham neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 26-year-old was walking outside around 10:30 p.m. in the 7900 block of South Ingleside Avenue when someone in a black van started shooting, police said. He suffered gunshot wounds to the...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Smash and grab thieves burglarize Dunkin store on Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Dunkin Donuts store on the Northwest Side is cleaning Thursday morning after burglars broke in overnight.The burglars used a cinder block to smash the glass on the front door and get inside the Dunkin shop, located in the 7200 block of West Devon Avenue.The suspects jumped over the counter and emptied out the cash drawer.They also carried out the safe from the back room.The crime spree left the store covered in broken glass.We've reached out to Chicago police for more information about the burglars and what was taken from the store.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police seek driver involved in Englewood hit-and-run

CHICAGO - Police are search for a driver involved in a hit-and-run that left one pedestrian critically wounded in Englewood on Wednesday night. The victim was at the intersection of 71st Street and Wentworth Avenue around 9 p.m. when they were struck by a black four-door sedan. The car continued...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot in the chin while driving on South Side

CHICAGO - A 26-year-old man was shot while driving on Chicago's South Side early Wednesday morning. Police say the victim was driving in the 2000 block of East 95th Street around 1:10 a.m. when he heard the shots. He was struck once in the chin and was transported to University...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man robbed at gunpoint on Chicago's North Side

CHICAGO - A man was robbed at gunpoint on Chicago's North Side Wednesday morning. At about 11:30 a.m., a 35-year-old man was standing outside in the 2500 block of North Ashland when two offenders approached him and demanded his property while displaying a firearm, Chicago police said. The victim complied.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Armed robbers target people unloading their cars in Brainerd

CHICAGO - There have been four armed robberies within a few blocks of each other in Chicago's Brainerd neighborhood in the past two weeks. Police say two offenders approach the victims who are either on foot or unloading their cars and they demand their property at gunpoint. The incidents happened...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Front window smashed at West Loop Nail Salon

CHICAGO - The front window of a business in West Town was smashed sometime between Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning, police say. West Loop Nail Salon located in the 200 block of North Halsted Street was vandalized between 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and 4:40 a.m. Wednesday, according to police. It is...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Suspects arrested after UChicago students, faculty member robbed in Hyde Park

CHICAGO - A faculty member and several students at the University of Chicago were robbed in separate incidents early Thursday on or near campus in the Hyde Park neighborhood. A university faculty member was getting out of their car around 12:55 a.m. off-campus at 5342 S. Greenwood Ave., when four people exited a white sedan and demanded their property, according to U of C officials.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

$50K reward offered in armed robbery of Chicago mail carrier in Lincoln Park

CHICAGO - A reward of up to $50,000 is being offered that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspects involved in an armed robbery of a USPS letter carrier in Chicago. On Wednesday, police say two armed suspects approached the letter carrier near the 2500 block of North Ashland Avenue around 11:30 a.m.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

4 businesses broken into overnight on Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO - Several stores were broken into early Thursday in the O'Hare neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side. A burglar alarm alerted Chicago police officers to four businesses that had shattered windows around 3 a.m. in the 5300 block of North Cumberland Avenue, officials said. Police conducted a search but were...
CHICAGO, IL

