BOZEMAN — Since 2016, it’s been hard for Tricia Binford to watch last-second 3-pointers from the Idaho State women’s basketball team. Binford, the head coach at Montana State, saw her team’s 2015-16 Big Sky Conference title hopes end in the first round of the tournament when ISU’s Juliet Jones made a 3-pointer with two seconds left to turn a one-point deficit into a 52-50 win.

BOZEMAN, MT ・ 8 HOURS AGO