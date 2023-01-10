Read full article on original website
Peggy Jean Graff, 75, Park Hills, formerly of Crystal City
Peggy Jean Graff, 75, of Park Hills, formerly of Crystal City, died Jan. 9, 2023, at Missouri Baptist Medical Center. Mrs. Graff was a member of the Mississippi River Eagles of Crystal City. She enjoyed reading, traveling, spending time in the sun, and most of all, spending time with family. Born Oct. 25, 1947, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of the late Claude Thomas and Pauline Mae (Richmond) Pulliam.
Newshound recalls his puppy days, 50 years ago
Fifty years ago this week, I tiptoed into the news cave of the Daily News-Democrat in Festus for my first day as a professional journalist, fresh from Mizzou’s School of Journalism, from which I’d graduated on the four-and-a-half-year plan, having encountered a few academic difficulties along the way.
Vincie Ann Biondo, 67, De Soto
Vincie Ann Biondo, 67, of De Soto died Dec. 29, 2022, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City. Born Sept. 22, 1955, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of the late Angelo Biondo and Billie (Madden) Johnson. She is survived by three sons: Joseph Kisczcak III, Angelo Buehrlen and...
Jeanette F. Pace, 80, Arnold
Jeanette F. Pace, 80, of Arnold died Jan. 8, 2023, in St. Louis. Mrs. Pace was a member of Arnold Church of Christ. She was born Dec. 19, 1942, in Walnut Ridge, Ark., the daughter of the late Mettie (Hislip) and Luther Golden. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years: Bobby G. Pace.
Timothy John Kidd, 53, St. Louis
Timothy John Kidd, 53, of St. Louis died Jan. 5, 2023, in Arnold. Mr. Kidd was a 1987 graduate of Hillsboro High School and attended the U.S. Naval Academy before serving in the U.S. Navy. He worked for a number of computing firms throughout his life and enjoyed a wide range of interests, including music, running, riding his motorcycle and camping. Born Aug. 4, 1969, in Branson, he was the son of Mickie and Michael Huskey of Hillsboro and Ron and Terry Kid of Florida.
Linda Louise Moser, 85, Hillsboro
Linda Louise Moser, 85, of Hillsboro died Jan. 7, 2023, at her home. Mrs. Moser worked as a caregiver at the Pony Bird Home in Mapaville and was a member of Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Hillsboro. She was born July 8, 1937, in St. Louis, the daughter of the late Gertrude Hazel (Buckner) and Alfred William Govero. She was preceded in death by her husband: Gilbert John Moser Jr.
Michael Gale Henson, 63, Dittmer
Michael Gale Henson, 63, of Dittmer died Jan. 9, 2023, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City. Mr. Henson was a retired landscaper. He was a Crystal City High School graduate and a U.S. Navy veteran and enjoyed fishing and being around water. Born Oct. 7, 1959, in Kingsville, Texas, he was the son of the late Kathleen Joyce (Cline) and Arthur Gale Henson. He was preceded in death by his wife: Julie Lynn Suggs.
Sally Ann (Clark) Linderer, 88, Festus
Sally Ann (Clark) Linderer, 88, of Festus died Jan. 5, 2023. Mrs. Linderer was a telephone operator at Southwester Bell for most of her 30-year work career. She helped with catering duties at her in-law’s restaurant Frederick’s. She enjoyed watching Cardinals baseball and Wheel of Fortune, playing bingo, playing cards, nature, perennial flower gardening, watching birds at her feeders, animals, trips to the Florida Gulf Coast and Captiva Island, weather watching, watching the weather channel and spending time with family and friends. Born April 11, 1934, in Festus, she was the daughter of the late Vernette E. (Hellings) and Glenn Clark. She was preceded in death by her husband: Gerald Jerome “Jerry” Linderer.
Marie Annette Johnson, 83, Marietta, Ga., formerly of Festus
Marie Annette Johnson, 83, of Marietta, Ga., formerly of Festus, died Dec. 31, 2022, at her home. Ms. Johnson graduated from St. Louis University with a bachelor of science degree and worked as a head nurse at the Jefferson Barracks VA Hospital . She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and the Douglass Alumni Association. She enjoyed playing poker and was a member of the Silver Girls of Festus and the Golden Girls of De Soto poker clubs. She enjoyed music, travel, dancing and spending time with her family and friends. Born Jan. 22, 1939, in Festus, she was the daughter of the late Loretta (Josh) Barnes and George (LaVerne) LaMarque. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald P. Johnson.
Betty Jean Bates, 92, Herculaneum
Betty Jean Bates, 92, of Herculaneum died Jan. 10, 2023, at her home. Mrs. Bates was a retired production worker at the Sunline Candy factory in St. Louis. She was a member of the former Assumption Catholic Church in Herculaneum and a current member of Our Lady Catholic Church in Festus. Born April 9, 1930, in Festus, she was the daughter of the late Blanche (Luther) and William Simms. She was preceded in death by her husband: Nicholas Anthony Bates.
Robin Katherine Winslow, 55, formerly of St. Louis
Robin Katherine Winslow, 55, of Indianapolis, Ind., formerly of St. Louis, died Jan. 4, 2023, in Indianapolis. Mrs. Winslow worked as a default cash posting coordinator and was a member of Faith United Methodist Church in Indianapolis. Born April 14, 1967, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of Carol (Allison) Bobe of House Springs and the late Robert Bobe.
Anton Michael ‘Tony’ Kalna Sr., House Springs
Anton Michael “Tony” Kalna Sr., 82, of House Springs died Jan. 2, 2023. Mr. Kalna was an insurance agent in Jefferson County and an icon in the industry. He was a devout Christian and enjoyed the outdoors. His hobbies included being a drummer and an artist. He was the son of the late Anna and Andrew Kalna. He was preceded in death by his wife: Phyllis Kalna.
Arnold rec center adds new events
The Arnold Parks and Recreation Department is introducing two new events that will start this month at the Arnold Recreation Center, 1695 Missouri State Road. The first one is called Friday Night Lights, an event that will be held one Friday each month from January through April, when the rec center will hold extended hours, until 7 p.m. Typically, the center is open from 5:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays.
Deadline approaches for Wedding Fair photo contest
There is still time to get your entry in for the “Share the Love” photo contest being held in conjunction with this year’s Leader Wedding Fair, set for Sunday, Feb. 5, at the Corpus Christi Event Center at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Imperial. Jefferson County and...
Betty J. O’Toole, 92, De Soto
Betty J. O’Toole, 92, of De Soto died Dec. 30, 2022, at her home. Mrs. O’Toole was retired from the Flaming Pit restaurant in Crestwood. Born June. 17, 1930, in Licking, she was the daughter of the late William and Artie (Kell) Johnson. She was preceded in death by her husband: Alfred Patrick O’Toole.
Festus Police seek trailer thief
Festus Police are investigating the recent theft of a trailer from along the 900 block of North Fifth Street. The white 2006 cargo trailer was valued at $3,000, Chief Tim Lewis said. The owner discovered the trailer missing Dec. 22, but officers determined the theft occurred Dec. 20, Chief Tim...
Festus man hurt in crash in St. Charles County
David R. Dix, 52, of Festus was injured Monday morning, Jan. 9, when he crashed a big rig on Hwy. W south of Superior Drive in St. Charles County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 8:25 a.m., Dix was driving a 2017 International Prostar north on the highway and...
Arnold approves two contracts for rec center improvements
The city of Arnold has started lining up projects to improve the Arnold Recreation Center, but with more projects still needed, it is unknown when work will begin on the facility at 1695 Missouri State Road. City Council members voted 7-0 on Dec. 1 to pay a total of $869,883...
Arnold Police arrest Hillsboro man for allegedly stealing car from Arnold business
A 39-year-old Hillsboro man was arrested after he was found in a car that had been reported stolen in Arnold. The suspect and the stolen 2021 Dodge Charger were located in the Hillsboro area, and investigators allegedly found the man with illegal drugs, paraphernalia and a gun, authorities reported. The...
THE COUNTY LINE: We are reminded again of football’s risk to life and limb
Cousins Caden and Coleton Romaine of Hillsboro have birthdays one day apart next month. Caden will be 15 on Feb. 5 and Coleton turns sweet 16 the next day. The freshman and sophomore play football for Hillsboro, as did their older and better-known cousin Austin, a senior and two-time all-state linebacker headed to Kansas State on an athletic scholarship.
