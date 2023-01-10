ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

Underdogs: Thoughts on a Gritty 65-62 Victory over Northwestern

Huge win for Rutgers last night, can’t understate the difference between 4-2 and 3-3 in the Big Ten right now. Thoughts:. Defense Travels: Both offenses got off to hot starts, but quickly cooled down as the defenses settled into the game. Rutgers held Northwestern to 62 points in Evanston and shut them down at the end allowing the Scarlet Knights to finish on a 7-0 run to win the game. Winning games on the road is hard, and it’s easy for an offense to get rattled, but if the defense stays strong Rutgers will always be competitive.
Cam Spencer hits late three as Rutgers hangs on for victory over Northwestern

The stage was set, the lead was gone, and Rutgers needed a play to be made in the final 30 seconds. The Scarlet Knights found themselves trailing with less than a minute remaining after holding a double-digit lead in the second half. Down two, Paul Mulcahy was able to set up Spencer for what would be the game-winning shot from three-point range. He added two late free throws before Rutgers got the stop it needed to secure a 65-62 win over Northwestern at Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Ill.
Men’s Basketball Game Thread: Rutgers at Northwestern

Rutgers (11-5, 3-2) at Northwestern (12-3, 3-1 Big Ten) Rutgers has a chance to avenge a home loss to Iowa on Sunday with what would be an impressive road triumph against a Northwestern team on the rise. How To Watch, Listen, News & Notes. Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Ill.
