ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moffat County, CO

Comments / 0

Related
Craig Daily Press

JustServe Award nominations open until Jan. 31

Nominations are open for the 2022 JustServe Award, which recognizes local businesses’ outstanding contributions to the community through volunteer service. JustServe, a web service that connects volunteers and organizations, will select one semifinalist each from Routt County, Grand County, Jackson County, Moffat County and Rio Blanco County. JustServe will then select an overall winner from the semifinalist pool.
MOFFAT COUNTY, CO
Craig Daily Press

Craig OKs new RV park in Ridgeview subdivision

Craig City Council approved plans for a new RV park in Ridgeview subdivision that owners say will cater to tourists despite some concerns about traffic, long-term stays and the location of the park. Plans for the new RV park at the northeast corner of Wickes Avenue and Crescent Drive were...
CRAIG, CO
Craig Daily Press

Moffat County Courthouse nears completion

The new Moffat County Courthouse is nearing completion, and county officials plan to discuss a move-in date soon. Roy Tipton, development service director for Moffat County, updated county commissioners on Tuesday, Jan. 10, about the progress at the new courthouse. Tipton reported Tuesday that the courthouse construction at the former...
MOFFAT COUNTY, CO
Craig Daily Press

Youth council to hold Winter Thrills and Fifth Quarter for local teens

Moffat County Youth Action Council plans to host a sledding party from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 17 at the Moffat County High School. Attendance is free and open to all middle and high school students in Craig and Hayden. The Youth Action Council will provide food and a hot chocolate bar for the event, and youth are asked to dress warm and bring a sled if they have one.
MOFFAT COUNTY, CO
Craig Daily Press

New Moffat County elected officials sworn in

Six newly elected Moffat County officials were sworn in on Tuesday, Jan. 10, and county commissioners approved several appointments to volunteer boards. A crowd of Moffat County staff, community members, friends and family gathered Tuesday as 14th Judicial District Judge Sandra H. Gardner read the oath of office for each official stepping into his or her role.
MOFFAT COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy