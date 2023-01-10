Read full article on original website
Related
Craig Daily Press
JustServe Award nominations open until Jan. 31
Nominations are open for the 2022 JustServe Award, which recognizes local businesses’ outstanding contributions to the community through volunteer service. JustServe, a web service that connects volunteers and organizations, will select one semifinalist each from Routt County, Grand County, Jackson County, Moffat County and Rio Blanco County. JustServe will then select an overall winner from the semifinalist pool.
Craig Daily Press
Craig OKs new RV park in Ridgeview subdivision
Craig City Council approved plans for a new RV park in Ridgeview subdivision that owners say will cater to tourists despite some concerns about traffic, long-term stays and the location of the park. Plans for the new RV park at the northeast corner of Wickes Avenue and Crescent Drive were...
Craig Daily Press
Moffat County Courthouse nears completion
The new Moffat County Courthouse is nearing completion, and county officials plan to discuss a move-in date soon. Roy Tipton, development service director for Moffat County, updated county commissioners on Tuesday, Jan. 10, about the progress at the new courthouse. Tipton reported Tuesday that the courthouse construction at the former...
Craig Daily Press
Youth council to hold Winter Thrills and Fifth Quarter for local teens
Moffat County Youth Action Council plans to host a sledding party from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 17 at the Moffat County High School. Attendance is free and open to all middle and high school students in Craig and Hayden. The Youth Action Council will provide food and a hot chocolate bar for the event, and youth are asked to dress warm and bring a sled if they have one.
Craig Daily Press
New Moffat County elected officials sworn in
Six newly elected Moffat County officials were sworn in on Tuesday, Jan. 10, and county commissioners approved several appointments to volunteer boards. A crowd of Moffat County staff, community members, friends and family gathered Tuesday as 14th Judicial District Judge Sandra H. Gardner read the oath of office for each official stepping into his or her role.
Craig Daily Press
Details, fears emerge during Northwest Colorado forum concerning proposed reservoir in southern Wyoming
As officials representing federal and Wyoming state agencies answer questions and collect public comments for a proposed reservoir in southern Wyoming, a forum this week in Craig revealed fears over aridification, human traffic, effects on wildlife and more. An overview of the proposed West Fork Battle Creek Reservoir project details...
First Colorado ski resort surpasses 200-inch mark for the season
The recent atmospheric river that brought record rainfall and snow to parts of the west coast also boosted Colorado's mountain snowfall totals.
Craig Daily Press
Moffat County’s Makaela Simpson earns title at Tournament of Champions
With multiple athletes taking the podium and one earning a tournament title in the first event back from winter break, the past weekend was a positive indicator for Moffat County. Bulldogs senior Makaela Simpson won it all during the Tournament of Champions in Vernal, Utah. She went undefeated in the...
Comments / 0